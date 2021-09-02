Practice Photo Epic: Swiss Air - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021

The focus has quickly shifted after last week's World Champs heroics, with Lenzerheide the next stop in a frantic conclusion to the 2021 race season. It's been a couple of years since our last trip to the Swiss resort thanks to the pandemic, and whilst the riders might have mixed feelings about the over-familiar track, we are always treated to some spectacular racing here.
The track remains largely unchanged from our last visit aside from different taping and some re-profiled jumps which had some stupidly good shapes thrown over them today. The season is coming to a head, with only the double header event in Snowshoe remaining after this weekend and Commencal teammates Myriam Nicole and Thibaut Dapréla in charge of the overalls.
Can anyone get in the mix or will their momentum carry them over the line? Dapréla has a healthy lead over the likes of Brosnan, Minnaar, and Vergier whilst Nicole is tied at the top with Balanche; although Höll, Seagrave, Hrastnik, and Farina are all within reaching distance... The close to this 2021 season is going to be a good one, you don't want to miss it.
Riders were busy getting up to speed on the Lenzerheide course this afternoon as qualifying and crucial overall points loom large tomorrow.
4 Comments
...then looks like they're having the best time ever
Post a Comment