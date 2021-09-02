Practice Photo Epic: Swiss Air - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021

Myriam Nicole heads back into the pits after her first few practice runs early this morning.

It was a clear and cold start to things today in Lenzerheide.

Yuki Kushima gives Thibault Laly a conditions debrief after first laps.

On the chill autumnal side this morning before the sun and the action warmed the Swiss hillside right up.

Reece Wilson was all business today getting ready for the big show.

The newly built features were a hit, in practice at least.

Nina Hoffmann laments an annoying crash on her second run of the day.

You can always rely on Brendan to turn the style up on a notch.

Bernard Kerr with some Hardline amplitude.

Remi Thirion pushing hard in the flat out turn.

Marine Cabirou won last time out here in 2019 and will be one to watch after her silver in Val di Sole.

It may seem a little simpler here than Val di Sole, but it's no less hostile out on track.

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene blasting through the steepest part of the track.

Siel Van der Velden dropping in on the morning training session under perfect skies.

Alex Marin with the Spanish steeze.

Second in timed training, Amaury Pierron will be out for revenge after his mechanical in Val di Sole.

Loic Bruni is still nursing a swollen and bruised thigh, but is likely to come to out swinging anyway for qualies.

Oisin O'Callaghan was quick to find the fast lines on this already high speed track.

A tough call, but king of style maybe goes to Dak Norton this time. No jump, bump, or hip was safe.

Coming off a well earned top 10 finish at Worlds, Finn Iles is ready for more speed.

A glitch in the Matrix or twinning with Luca and Brendog?

Mathilde Bernard making light work of the off camber chicane which replaced the infamous and chaotic rock garden from years previous.

The G.O.A.T. through the wickets looking smooth as ever.

Fun fact: Phil Atwill cannot pencil even if he tries.

Neko Mullaly looking to drop anchor.

Danny Hart crushes the mid-track bridge jump and takes 5th in TT.

Hart is always there or thereabouts, 2.5 seconds back from Vergier today.

No hands and pink socks for Kade Edwards.

Joe Breeden is on the move with the 4th fastest TT today.

Jackson Goldstone straight onto an appropriate paint job after winning Worlds just a few days ago.

Adam Brayton had the move of the day with a terrifying huck into the steepest section of track.

Ele Farina unfortunately can barely walk after her crash in her last training run in Val di Sole. At least she did manage to get one run in today with hope of being able to race.

The youngest ever Crankworx Whistler whip-off winner with a little reminder.

George Brannigan mucks in on the shark fin.

Troy Brosnan pushing the absolute limit in the corners today.

Tahnee Seagrave waits for her mechanic Jake to make a few adjustments to her bike before heading back up on track.

Jackson Goldstone sporting a new gold Trek Session after his World Champs success last week.

Lachlan Stevens-McNab sailing off the step down.

Kerr with another monster whip.

Benoit Coulanges is well within striking distance for his first win. He's on everyone's radar as the season begins to close.

Tahnee Seagrave didn't lay down a TT run but you can bet she's on it here in Switzerland.

Dakotah Norton taking some Brandon Semenuk inspiration.

Troy Brosnan threads through the trees after the steep chute.

Kaos Seagrave doing what he does best. He was one of the few riders hitting the bigger and steeper lip option on the reprofiled jump although I'd imagine he'll switch to the other one for qualifying tomorrow.

Panning for Goldstone.

Myriam Nicole will don her fresh stripes tomorrow and go in for the kill for qualies.

She has the bit between her teeth at the moment, leading the World Cup overall and taking the World Champs stripes last week.

No surprise that Vali Holl went fastest in timed. She's hungrier than ever.

Loris Vergier is on it at the moment. He's arguably been the fastest rider this season, without that flat in Leogang and the rain in Les Gets he might well have been leading the overall.

Unbelievably, Loris Vergier has never had a better result than 4th here in Lenzerheide. Fastest in TT today suggests things could be about to change.

The man everyone is chasing at the moment. Thibaut Daprela has a fairly strong grip on the number 1 spot at the moment but one slip up and that could be it gone.

Time to hit the showers and freshen up for qualifying.

The focus has quickly shifted after last week's World Champs heroics, with Lenzerheide the next stop in a frantic conclusion to the 2021 race season. It's been a couple of years since our last trip to the Swiss resort thanks to the pandemic, and whilst the riders might have mixed feelings about the over-familiar track, we are always treated to some spectacular racing here.The track remains largely unchanged from our last visit aside from different taping and some re-profiled jumps which had some stupidly good shapes thrown over them today. The season is coming to a head, with only the double header event in Snowshoe remaining after this weekend and Commencal teammates Myriam Nicole and Thibaut Dapréla in charge of the overalls.Can anyone get in the mix or will their momentum carry them over the line? Dapréla has a healthy lead over the likes of Brosnan, Minnaar, and Vergier whilst Nicole is tied at the top with Balanche; although Höll, Seagrave, Hrastnik, and Farina are all within reaching distance... The close to this 2021 season is going to be a good one, you don't want to miss it.Riders were busy getting up to speed on the Lenzerheide course this afternoon as qualifying and crucial overall points loom large tomorrow.