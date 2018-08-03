Practice Photo Report: US Open Downhill 2018

The mountain in Killington is quite large, but seeing the top has been a rarity with the rain and fog moving in and out. The mountain in Killington is quite large, but seeing the top has been a rarity with the rain and fog moving in and out.

If it's not foggy it's raining at the top. And sometimes it's both. If it's not foggy it's raining at the top. And sometimes it's both.

A mix of fresh cut trail, soft dirt, and rain means the ruts are only going to get deeper as the week rolls on. A mix of fresh cut trail, soft dirt, and rain means the ruts are only going to get deeper as the week rolls on.

Mazie Hayden tries to keep things lined up over the loose and slippery rocks that greet riders as soon as they drop out of the gate. Mazie Hayden tries to keep things lined up over the loose and slippery rocks that greet riders as soon as they drop out of the gate.

Killington local Jordan Newth played a big role in developing this brand new race track, which is being raced and ridden for the first time this week. Killington local Jordan Newth played a big role in developing this brand new race track, which is being raced and ridden for the first time this week.

Youngster Nik Nestoroff is looking pretty good in the mud for a SoCal kid. Perhaps all that time riding in the rain on the World Cup circuit will pay off here in Vermont. Youngster Nik Nestoroff is looking pretty good in the mud for a SoCal kid. Perhaps all that time riding in the rain on the World Cup circuit will pay off here in Vermont.

Old school east coast DH legend George Ryan has strapped on a number plate this weekend to give it a go against the new generation. Old school east coast DH legend George Ryan has strapped on a number plate this weekend to give it a go against the new generation.

With the open format even freeriders like Tyler McCaul can show up and race in the Pro field against some of the world's best. Though he is likely just using the race as a warm-up before Saturday nights big whip off contest. With the open format even freeriders like Tyler McCaul can show up and race in the Pro field against some of the world's best. Though he is likely just using the race as a warm-up before Saturday nights big whip off contest.

Connor Fearon is here to get some racing in before next weeks World Cup in Mont Saint Anne. Connor Fearon is here to get some racing in before next weeks World Cup in Mont Saint Anne.

Luca Cometti flows down the only thing resembling a flow trail on the US Open DH track. Other than these five corners the track is raw and natural. Luca Cometti flows down the only thing resembling a flow trail on the US Open DH track. Other than these five corners the track is raw and natural.

Defending US Open Champ and current US National Champ, Neko Mulally is the one everyone is trying to beat this week in Vermont. Defending US Open Champ and current US National Champ, Neko Mulally is the one everyone is trying to beat this week in Vermont.

Perhaps the only section of trail on the whole race track that has been used before is this ancient rock garden. A staple of racers through the years in Killington, it is one of the oldest trails on the mountain. Perhaps the only section of trail on the whole race track that has been used before is this ancient rock garden. A staple of racers through the years in Killington, it is one of the oldest trails on the mountain.

Rafael Gutierrez knows a thing or two about riding in the mud back home in Colombia and he is looking very comfortable sliding around here in Killington. Rafael Gutierrez knows a thing or two about riding in the mud back home in Colombia and he is looking very comfortable sliding around here in Killington.

Freda Helena Ronning made the trip over from Norway to do battle with the roots rocks and mud of Vermont's Green Mountains. Freda Helena Ronning made the trip over from Norway to do battle with the roots rocks and mud of Vermont's Green Mountains.

This small bridge is one of the very few man-made features on track. The rest being made up predominantly of fresh cut ski slope and never ridden loamy woods. This small bridge is one of the very few man-made features on track. The rest being made up predominantly of fresh cut ski slope and never ridden loamy woods.

Caroline Washam heads in and out of the foggy wooden sections that dot the fresh cut upper part of the track. Caroline Washam heads in and out of the foggy wooden sections that dot the fresh cut upper part of the track.

East Coast legend Mauricio Estrada tries to hold the high lines through one of the more off camber and long traverses through the bottom woods. East Coast legend Mauricio Estrada tries to hold the high lines through one of the more off camber and long traverses through the bottom woods.

Newly crowned Canadian Champ Vaea Verbeek about to get her tuck on through one of the high speed but flatter sections in the middle of the track. Newly crowned Canadian Champ Vaea Verbeek about to get her tuck on through one of the high speed but flatter sections in the middle of the track.

Dylan Conte flinging some loam in the bottom woods. Dylan Conte flinging some loam in the bottom woods.

French national champ Gaetan Vige tries to keep his bars out of the loam while railing one of the bigger ruts that has formed in the bottom woods. French national champ Gaetan Vige tries to keep his bars out of the loam while railing one of the bigger ruts that has formed in the bottom woods.

Bernard Kerr lays it flat on one of the big jumps near the top of the track. Bernard Kerr lays it flat on one of the big jumps near the top of the track.

Sean O'Donnell was looking good the first day of practice, but might be sidelined for the race with an injury. Sean O'Donnell was looking good the first day of practice, but might be sidelined for the race with an injury.

Samantha Soriano won US National champs on a mountain with similar terrain in West Virginia just two weeks ago, and she should be a favorite once again in Vermont. Samantha Soriano won US National champs on a mountain with similar terrain in West Virginia just two weeks ago, and she should be a favorite once again in Vermont.

Max Morgan used to spend his summer living and training in northern Vermont so the weather and terrain in Killington should feel very familiar this week. Max Morgan used to spend his summer living and training in northern Vermont so the weather and terrain in Killington should feel very familiar this week.

Bas Van Steenbergen rips through some fresh dirt on the steepest section of track. Bas Van Steenbergen rips through some fresh dirt on the steepest section of track.

Isak Leivsson is one of the taller riders on the World Cup circuit and that extra arm and leg length are coming in handy while smashing through some of the bigger ruts and bomb holes that have developed on track. Isak Leivsson is one of the taller riders on the World Cup circuit and that extra arm and leg length are coming in handy while smashing through some of the bigger ruts and bomb holes that have developed on track.

Dakotah Norton tries to keep it in line through the final rock garden. This section was pretty easy when practice started but after some rain and mud entered the mix it became hit or miss for many. Dakotah Norton tries to keep it in line through the final rock garden. This section was pretty easy when practice started but after some rain and mud entered the mix it became hit or miss for many.

Dakotah Norton is racing is an attempt to get back up to speed before Mont Said Anne, but his injured shoulder is still giving him quite a bit of trouble. Dakotah Norton is racing is an attempt to get back up to speed before Mont Said Anne, but his injured shoulder is still giving him quite a bit of trouble.

As the rain began to saturate things the slick roots began to catch many riders out. As the rain began to saturate things the slick roots began to catch many riders out.

The roots were looking slick before practice got underway. They got a lot worse once the mud started getting pulled onto them. The roots were looking slick before practice got underway. They got a lot worse once the mud started getting pulled onto them.

Big trees, steep trail, and fresh loam make up the last minute of track in Killington. Big trees, steep trail, and fresh loam make up the last minute of track in Killington.

Heather Munive tries her best to keep bike and body in sync down the steep switchback corners in the final woods. Heather Munive tries her best to keep bike and body in sync down the steep switchback corners in the final woods.

Magnus Manson just won Canadian national champs last weekend and is looking fast and confident here in Vermont. Magnus Manson just won Canadian national champs last weekend and is looking fast and confident here in Vermont.

Jackson Frew getting out of the big ruts while trying to find some extra exit speed out of the steep corners. Jackson Frew getting out of the big ruts while trying to find some extra exit speed out of the steep corners.

That moment when things stop going right for you out on track. That moment when things stop going right for you out on track.

Jackson Frew heads out of the woods and into some big grassy open slope corners just above the finish line. Jackson Frew heads out of the woods and into some big grassy open slope corners just above the finish line.

Ella Skalwold makes her way through the never-ending rock garden that dominates the top of the track. Ella Skalwold makes her way through the never-ending rock garden that dominates the top of the track.

Steven Ceballos has traveled from Colombia to race some of the bigger North American events such as the US Open, Mont Saint Anne, and Crankworx. Steven Ceballos has traveled from Colombia to race some of the bigger North American events such as the US Open, Mont Saint Anne, and Crankworx.

The best kind of dirt is served fresh. The best kind of dirt is served fresh.

Loam through the forest is a beautiful thing. Loam through the forest is a beautiful thing.

Demetri Triantafillou carrying plenty of pace through the long and slippery rock garden near the top of the track. Demetri Triantafillou carrying plenty of pace through the long and slippery rock garden near the top of the track.

Alex McAndrew splits his time between Vermont and Bellingham so riding mud, loam and roots will always feel at home for him. Alex McAndrew splits his time between Vermont and Bellingham so riding mud, loam and roots will always feel at home for him.

Pick a rut, any rut. Pick a rut, any rut.

There is rumor that it might stop raining for Saturday's race runs, but given the amount of moisture that has fallen the past two days, it is going to be a wet one either way. There is rumor that it might stop raining for Saturday's race runs, but given the amount of moisture that has fallen the past two days, it is going to be a wet one either way.

Established in 2003 and featuring a unique and open format, the US Open has always aimed to offer one of the most challenging and competitive races in the United States. With the idea that allowing anyone who dares to step up to go toe to toe in the pro ranks, the race can be a proving ground for both up-and-coming talent and elite racers alike. Anyone can enter the Open Class and compete amongst the pros for the cash purse and a chance to prove where they rank. And unlike the World Cup circuit, there is still a place for amateurs race where they can compete in their own category for both bragging rights and some of the best prizes in racing.Originally and traditionally hosted at the Mountain Creek Bike Park in New Jersey, 2018 marks a step in a new direction as the event partners for the first time with the Killington Resort a few hundred miles up the road in Vermont. Killington Resort has made significant investments in recent years to build a world-class bike park and galvanize the region as a mountain bike destination, and with the addition of the US Open, their quiver of trails just got even better. A purpose built DH track has been freshly constructed from the top of the gondola station with a mix of steep chutes, open grass corners, and some fresh cut technical woods that the New England region is famous for. At a time when most DH tracks remain unchanged year in and year out, or at best offer one or two new sections, the near two-mile long track for the US Open is a treat. Nearly the entire track is being ridden and raced for the first time just for this event, and there are more fresh loamy stretches of trail than anything seen in quite some time on an international stage. Add in a Kids' Open Grom Bomb DH event, an Adaptive DH, and a best whip comp immediately following the downhill finals and you have one heck of an event on tap.While the racing officially gets underway over the weekend, racers have been on track the past few days getting up to speed, cutting in ruts, and spraying loam all over the mountain. And if you like your DH served fresh and raw this is certainly an event just for you.