Practice Photo Report: US Open Downhill 2018

Established in 2003 and featuring a unique and open format, the US Open has always aimed to offer one of the most challenging and competitive races in the United States. With the idea that allowing anyone who dares to step up to go toe to toe in the pro ranks, the race can be a proving ground for both up-and-coming talent and elite racers alike. Anyone can enter the Open Class and compete amongst the pros for the cash purse and a chance to prove where they rank. And unlike the World Cup circuit, there is still a place for amateurs race where they can compete in their own category for both bragging rights and some of the best prizes in racing.
Originally and traditionally hosted at the Mountain Creek Bike Park in New Jersey, 2018 marks a step in a new direction as the event partners for the first time with the Killington Resort a few hundred miles up the road in Vermont. Killington Resort has made significant investments in recent years to build a world-class bike park and galvanize the region as a mountain bike destination, and with the addition of the US Open, their quiver of trails just got even better. A purpose built DH track has been freshly constructed from the top of the gondola station with a mix of steep chutes, open grass corners, and some fresh cut technical woods that the New England region is famous for. At a time when most DH tracks remain unchanged year in and year out, or at best offer one or two new sections, the near two-mile long track for the US Open is a treat. Nearly the entire track is being ridden and raced for the first time just for this event, and there are more fresh loamy stretches of trail than anything seen in quite some time on an international stage. Add in a Kids' Open Grom Bomb DH event, an Adaptive DH, and a best whip comp immediately following the downhill finals and you have one heck of an event on tap.
While the racing officially gets underway over the weekend, racers have been on track the past few days getting up to speed, cutting in ruts, and spraying loam all over the mountain. And if you like your DH served fresh and raw this is certainly an event just for you.
1 Comment
Post a Comment