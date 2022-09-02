Practice Photo Epic: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022

Conditions were mixed today. There was a decent amount of rain at times but the track was so dry underneath that it didn't make much of an impact.

The number 1 plate ready to be mounted to Amaury Pierron's race bike.

Loris Vergier fresh off the back of third place at World Champs.

This is as smooth as it gets in Val di Sole... Things are about to get a lot steeper and a lot rougher very very soon.

Flo Payet was having a time out there. This will be his last weekend racing World Cups.

A maiden voyage in the rainbow jersey for Jordan Williams.

Hoffmann charging out the gate and into battle with the black snake.

Rise and shine. Last Practice day for the season and Gracey Hemstreet is looking to close out her 2022 on a high note.

Mille Johnset getting things started on another practice run this morning.

Greg Williamson cranks one over.

Loris Revelli will be going for the podium at home in Italy after his 6th place in Mont Sainte Anne.

Reece Wilson went on many amazing fishing trips during his recovery time.

Jess Blewitt hoping to end her season on a high before heading to Hardline.

The morning sun was short-lived when patches of cloudy periods and some rain moved in.

Gwin and Breeden hammering out the training runs as the showers begin.

Will Benoit Coulanges fancy his chances this weekend?

Myriam Nicole misses her rainbow jersey, will she get her revenge to round out the season?

Val di Sole bites back hard.

Antoine Vidal could inflict some damage on this track this weekend.

Loris Vergier going hard inside on the technical section under the lift.

Aaron Gwin doesn't make shapes for fun. When the head goes down and the elbows go out, you know the speed is real.

Sam Blenkinsop dancing in the rain.

Can't ever count Dak Norton out for style points.

Jackson Goldstone enjoying his last practice day as a Junior.

Loris Vergier has had many highs and lows this season, but the '3' plate suggests more of the former.

Loic wasn't immune to the pointing and puzzling going on between the tape.

Myriam Nicole holding it inside on those long opening turns.

The few rain showers that popped in and out this afternoon made for treacherous conditions with wet icy spots appearing between the desert-like conditions.

Last week was insane but a new race is upon us this weekend. Bruni was putting in the work all day.

Luca Shaw cuts through a rain shower later on in the day.

Bryn Dickerson isn't fazed by the boulders.

Jackson Goldstone is something else, his speed on the top section needs to be seen to be believed.

Despite the precipitation both last night and today, the track is very much dry.

The 2021 World Champ getting acquainted with the Black Snake.

Izabela Yankova looking to put wrongs to right after crashing out at Worlds as the top qualifier in junior women.

Luke Meier-Smith on the attack, as ever.

Jenna Hastings giving that rainbow jersey a run out.

Raphael Iniguez steezing into the swing of things.

Vero Widmann looking for a top score on home turf this weekend.

Balanche in pursuit of the overall and soldiering on despite her broken shoulder from just a couple of weeks ago.

Remy Meier-Smith was one of the last riders out on track trying to unlock the secrets of the Black Snake.

Loris Vergier spent the first half of practice studying lines and options. The man is focused.

Dante Silva looking good out there.

Danny Hart chasing the kind of performance he laid down here 6 years ago for gold.

Back in the rainbows after a few years away. Holl is at last reunited with the jersey she wore as a junior.

Is Amaury on the best line or is he just in a class of his own for speed and power? Seems no one can be sure.

Norton scoping for lines from the sky.

Rain, roots, rocks, dust - So far the Frameworks piloted by Neko Mulally has handled it all.

Light, raindrops, dust and Dakotah Norton.

Amaury Pierron looks to have that overall title all but wrapped up. He only needed a single point but it looks like his closest competitor Finn Iles won't be racing anyway.

Louc Bruni charges through some classic Val di Sole tech.

Reece Wilson is back in action and stoked on racing bikes.

Andreas Kolb won practice fair and square. He's been taking some risky lines that seem to be paying off so far.

Vali Holl plunging toward the woods and second fastest lap of the day.

A couple of amazing days on track ahead of us. The last one never disappoints.

Val di Sole has graced us with some special moments over the years, making it the perfect location for the season finale which will bring this incredible 2022 season to a close. The overall titles are all but wrapped up and Amaury Pierron more or less has his hands on the trophy in the mens. In the women's things are fractionally less certain as while Camille Balanche has a decent 119-point lead over Vali Holl, she is battling on with a freshly plated shoulder. Not that it seemed to slow Balanche down too much in Les Gets, but it did keep her out of the medals. The junior men's overall has already been decided, going the way of Jackson Goldstone, whilst in the junior women it couldn't really be closer between Gracey Hemstreet and Phoebe Gale; a meagre 25 points apart.The track layout is similar to years past and is rough as ever. It's never been for the faint-hearted and holding together a faultless full run come race day will be savagely tricky. The weather forecast is looking changeable which will keep riders on their toes. Periods of rain through practice today spiced things up, but no downpour was sustained enough to have a serious impact. However that could flip on its head in an instant, with powerful thunderstorms likely to roll through in the coming days. Myriam Nicole and Andreas Kolb went fastest in this afternoon's timed training but qualifying tomorrow will give us a clearer picture of who is on pace here in Val di Sole.