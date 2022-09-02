Practice Photo Epic: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022

Val di Sole has graced us with some special moments over the years, making it the perfect location for the season finale which will bring this incredible 2022 season to a close. The overall titles are all but wrapped up and Amaury Pierron more or less has his hands on the trophy in the mens. In the women's things are fractionally less certain as while Camille Balanche has a decent 119-point lead over Vali Holl, she is battling on with a freshly plated shoulder. Not that it seemed to slow Balanche down too much in Les Gets, but it did keep her out of the medals. The junior men's overall has already been decided, going the way of Jackson Goldstone, whilst in the junior women it couldn't really be closer between Gracey Hemstreet and Phoebe Gale; a meagre 25 points apart.
The track layout is similar to years past and is rough as ever. It's never been for the faint-hearted and holding together a faultless full run come race day will be savagely tricky. The weather forecast is looking changeable which will keep riders on their toes. Periods of rain through practice today spiced things up, but no downpour was sustained enough to have a serious impact. However that could flip on its head in an instant, with powerful thunderstorms likely to roll through in the coming days. Myriam Nicole and Andreas Kolb went fastest in this afternoon's timed training but qualifying tomorrow will give us a clearer picture of who is on pace here in Val di Sole.
