Practice Photo Epic: Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Following a week off riders are back between the tape in Italy as they face a currently bone-dry and dusty Val Di Sole course. With a big threat of wet weather, we could see a disruptive weekend of racing for round three of the 2023 series.
After the track walk and Junior practice session on Wednesday, the second day in Italy saw everyone get a chance on course as the Elite riders got in their practice laps. Ahead of Friday's finals, the Junior racers went against the clock in qualifying
with Sacha Earnest and Ryan Pinkerton setting the fastest times.
With no timed training in 2023 we are yet to see just how fast the elites are going this week but from what we have seen the speed is high and we could get some incredible racing this weekend. Before the stopwatches come out check out the action from a dusty day of practice.