Practice Photo Epic: Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Unpredictable skies hang over a currently very dusty Val Di Sole.

Loris Vergier ponders after practice.

Lyle bleeding brakes for the GOAT.

Hugo Marini is riding well and climbing the junior ranks.

Gracey Hemstreet takes a break between runs and the abuse of the deteriorating track.

Dak Norton hoping round 3 might be his time to shine this season.

Intense prototypes going together for what is now just a two-man band in Gwin and Sherlock's absence.

Hrastnik floating into the fade drop.

Lachlan Blair turning on the style.

Luca Shaw diving into the remodelled top woods.

Conditions could be very different tomorrow looking at the forecast.

Laurie Greenland ploughing through the deep dust up on track.

Hoffmann charging towards the first woods section.

Steezemaster, Kade Edwards, doing work.

Anything to hold the track together at this point.

Finn Iles is cracking on as if this track was paved, unfazed by the madness.

Jackson Goldstone finding cleaner lines in the blown-out corners.

Matt Walker looking to swing a shady start back towards winning form.

Greg Williamson always looking glorious in the GB sleeve.

Val Di Sole has a reputation for a reason.

Roger Vieira takes the hit and somehow walks away pretty much completely unscathed. Somehow.

Some reassembly required.

Greg Minnaar out for revenge following the back injury here that side-lined him in 2022.

Kolb took second place here last year and no doubt he'll want more this time around.

Remi Thirion cool as hell even without the 69 plate.

Jess Blewitt is riding strongly and due a big result.

Bernard Kerr looked good up on track.

Troy Brosnan was looking real comfortable in these beyond loose conditions.

Chris Hauser is looking to better his plate number this weekend, already getting up to speed.

Gracey Hemstreet charging the upper berms.

Into the woods.

Christian Hauser has more time in the bag judging by his splits.

The man that rocked Lenzerheide, Jordan Williams.

Brook smash.

Even the greats bite the dust now and again.

Iles looking dangerous as ever.

Sacha Earnest on sharp form, taking the junior qualie win today.

Christian Hauser going predictably fast.

Big spills were something of a theme.

Tegan Cruz making light work of some axle-deep dust.

Camille Balanche knows a thing or two about what it takes to keep calm and composed on a chaotic course like Val di Sole.

Tahnee Seagrave ripping through the top turns.

Loris Vergier puzzling which bomb hole would be best to avoid.

Fresh from his first World Cup win and, not to mention, a win at home, Andreas Kolb is wasting no time looking for a repeat performance here in Italy.

Vali Höll launching off the fast plunge up top.

There was plenty to learn out on track with plenty of changes from last year.

Marine Cabirou on the gas early on.

Ryan Pinkerton went fastest in junior qualifying.

Cool guys don't look at explosion - Oliver Zwar.

Nina Hoffman bridging the gap to the berm.

A moody evening here in Val di Sole... What will the weather bring tomorrow?