Practice Photo Epic: Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Jun 30, 2023
by Ed Spratt  


Dust here today gone tomorrow ...reluctantly.
Photo Epic
2023 DH World Cup
Val Di Sole
Photography by Nathan Hughes, Ross Bell and Andy Vathis

Following a week off riders are back between the tape in Italy as they face a currently bone-dry and dusty Val Di Sole course. With a big threat of wet weather, we could see a disruptive weekend of racing for round three of the 2023 series.

After the track walk and Junior practice session on Wednesday, the second day in Italy saw everyone get a chance on course as the Elite riders got in their practice laps. Ahead of Friday's finals, the Junior racers went against the clock in qualifying with Sacha Earnest and Ryan Pinkerton setting the fastest times.

With no timed training in 2023 we are yet to see just how fast the elites are going this week but from what we have seen the speed is high and we could get some incredible racing this weekend. Before the stopwatches come out check out the action from a dusty day of practice.


Unpredictable skies hang over a currently very dusty Val Di Sole.
Unpredictable skies hang over a currently very dusty Val Di Sole.

Loris Vergier ponders after practice.
Loris Vergier ponders after practice.

Lyle bleeding brakes for the GOAT.
Lyle bleeding brakes for the GOAT.

Hugo Marini is riding well and climbing the junior ranks.
Hugo Marini is riding well and climbing the junior ranks.

Gracey Hemstreet takes a break between runs and the abuse of the deteriorating track.
Gracey Hemstreet takes a break between runs and the abuse of the deteriorating track.

Dak Norton hoping round 3 might be his time to shine this season.
Dak Norton hoping round 3 might be his time to shine this season.

Intense prototypes going together for what is now just a two man band in Gwin and Sherlock s absence.
Intense prototypes going together for what is now just a two-man band in Gwin and Sherlock's absence.

Hrastnik floating into the fade drop.
Hrastnik floating into the fade drop.

Lachlan Blair turning on the style.
Lachlan Blair turning on the style.

Luca Shaw diving into the remodelled top woods.
Luca Shaw diving into the remodelled top woods.

Conditions could be very different tomorrow looking at the forecast.
Conditions could be very different tomorrow looking at the forecast.

Laurie Greenland ploughing through the deep dust up on track.
Laurie Greenland ploughing through the deep dust up on track.

Hoffmann charging towards the first woods section.
Hoffmann charging towards the first woods section.

Steezemaster Kade Edwards doing work.
Steezemaster, Kade Edwards, doing work.

Anything to hold the track together at this point.
Anything to hold the track together at this point.

Finn Iles is cracking on as if this track was paved unfazed by the madness.
Finn Iles is cracking on as if this track was paved, unfazed by the madness.

Jackson Goldstone finding cleaner lines in the blown out corners.
Jackson Goldstone finding cleaner lines in the blown-out corners.

Matt Walker looking to swing a shady start back towards winning form.
Matt Walker looking to swing a shady start back towards winning form.

Greg Williamson always looking glorious in the GB sleeve.
Greg Williamson always looking glorious in the GB sleeve.

Val Di Sole has a reputation for a reason.
Val Di Sole has a reputation for a reason.

Roger Vieira takes the hit and somehow walks away pretty much completely unscathed. Somehow.
Roger Vieira takes the hit and somehow walks away pretty much completely unscathed. Somehow.

Some reassembly required.
Some reassembly required.

Greg Minnaar out for revenge following the back injury here that side-lined him in 2022.
Greg Minnaar out for revenge following the back injury here that side-lined him in 2022.

Kolb took second place here last year and no doubt he ll want more this time around.
Kolb took second place here last year and no doubt he'll want more this time around.

Remi Thirion cool as hell even without the 69 plate.
Remi Thirion cool as hell even without the 69 plate.

Jess Blewitt is riding strongly and due a big result.
Jess Blewitt is riding strongly and due a big result.

Bernard Kerr looked good up on track.
Bernard Kerr looked good up on track.

Troy Brosnan was looking real comfortable in these beyond loose conditions.
Troy Brosnan was looking real comfortable in these beyond loose conditions.

Chris Hauser is looking to better his plate number this weekend already getting up to speed.
Chris Hauser is looking to better his plate number this weekend, already getting up to speed.

Gracey Hemstreet charging the upper berms.
Gracey Hemstreet charging the upper berms.

Into the woods.
Into the woods.

Christian Hauser has more time in the bag judging by his splits.
Christian Hauser has more time in the bag judging by his splits.

The man that rocked Lenzerheide Jordan Williams.
The man that rocked Lenzerheide, Jordan Williams.

Brook smash.
Brook smash.

Even the greats bite the dust now and again.
Even the greats bite the dust now and again.

Iles looking dangerous as ever.
Iles looking dangerous as ever.

Sacha Earnest on sharp form taking the junior qualie win today.
Sacha Earnest on sharp form, taking the junior qualie win today.

Christian Hauser going predictably fast.
Christian Hauser going predictably fast.

Big spills were something of a theme.
Big spills were something of a theme.

Tegan Cruz making light work of some axle deep dust.
Tegan Cruz making light work of some axle-deep dust.

Camille Balanche knows a thing or two about what it takes to keep calm and composed on a chaotic course like Val di Sole.
Camille Balanche knows a thing or two about what it takes to keep calm and composed on a chaotic course like Val di Sole.

Tahnee Seagrave ripping through the top turns.
Tahnee Seagrave ripping through the top turns.

Loris Vergier puzzling which bomb hole would be best to avoid.
Loris Vergier puzzling which bomb hole would be best to avoid.

Fresh from his first World Cup win and not to mention a win at home Andreas Kolb is wasting no time looking for a repeat performance here in Italy.
Fresh from his first World Cup win and, not to mention, a win at home, Andreas Kolb is wasting no time looking for a repeat performance here in Italy.

Vali Holl launching off the fast plunge up top.
Vali Höll launching off the fast plunge up top.

There was plenty to learn out on track with plenty of changes from last year.
There was plenty to learn out on track with plenty of changes from last year.

Marine Cabirou on the gas early on.
Marine Cabirou on the gas early on.

Ryan Pinkerton went fastest in junior qualifying.
Ryan Pinkerton went fastest in junior qualifying.

Cool guys don t look at explosion - Oliver Zwar.
Cool guys don't look at explosion - Oliver Zwar.

Nina Hoffman bridging the gap to the berm.
Nina Hoffman bridging the gap to the berm.

Loris Vergier ponders after practice.
Loris Vergier ponders after practice.

A moody evening here in Val di Sole... What will the weather bring tomorrow
A moody evening here in Val di Sole... What will the weather bring tomorrow?


Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Photo Epics World Cup DH Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,487 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023
67328 views
First Ride: Ibis HD6 - Mixed Wheels & More Travel
58772 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB135
51186 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 3
45205 views
Video: Actual Weights of Pro Enduro Bikes with Ed Masters
42466 views
Tech Randoms - Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
34558 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023
34068 views
New Disc Brakes & More from 5 European Manufacturers - Eurobike 2023
33913 views

19 Comments
  • 13 0
 -5deg HTA, 2700mm wheelbase
  • 1 0
 ... and still not stable enough.
  • 11 0
 damn, not a good look for the new GT dh-bike… hope the rider‘s ok!!
  • 5 0
 Cant see many taking up Wyn's offer for a frame on the privateer programme now.
  • 4 0
 That is gonna play on your mind when they get your new frame up and running again, man...
  • 4 0
 Yea, bikes hitting trees and breaking is one thing but landing in a compression and snapping is another! Eeeek. The shits would be right up me if I was a GT rider. Especially guys the size of Masters...
  • 5 0
 I'd be Furious if I was him
  • 1 0
 @Woody25: you beat me to it haha
  • 2 1
 @glasvagas: Scott got away with nobody mentioning the Gambler that snapped in half at Leogang running into a tree (it wasn't even a direct frame-to-tree hit), so here I am.
  • 3 0
 @Woody25: it doesn't look like he had a Good Time...
  • 1 0
 I like how the guy manages to stick it back together. As they say, "if you can't fix it with ducttape, it is broken".
  • 3 0
 That was breaking photo report
  • 2 0
 Photographer being in the right spot, right time, with a finger on the right button. Either that, or he must have asked the poor rider to try another few times until he got it right (with the lighting, composition and all that).
  • 1 0
 Vieira cannot catch a break at the moment. All bikes stolen -> given a free bike by GT -> almost kills him. Really feel for the guy!
  • 1 0
 The thumbnail made me think there is a Mad Lad riding a new style of recumbent cycle
  • 1 0
 "Mad Lad with 10mm long cranks takes slack and low to its logical conclusion"
  • 1 0
 Wow, great work on the photos!
  • 1 0
 Lachlan looking sick!!! Hope Roger is ok.
  • 1 0
 Cracking photos





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.053121
Mobile Version of Website