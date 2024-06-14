Powered by Outside

Practice Photo Epic: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Jun 14, 2024
by Ed Spratt  


Photography by Nathan Hughes and Dave Trumpore

With no rest after a challenging race weekend in Leogang, riders face a new puzzle as they take on tricky conditions at Val di Sole.

As the downhill and XC World Cups come together for the first time this year the schedule sees everything shift a day earlier with timed training kicking off racing on Thursday. After a morning of practice on the greasy track, Mille Johnset and Amaury Pierron set the fastest times of the day ahead of the more time against the clock in qualifying.

We don't have long to wait before everyone is back between the tape for qualifying and the elites face off in the semi-finals.


Mixed weather, maxed mood.

All rather rustic in the little village streets of Commezzadura, Val Di Sole.

Team Frameworks off to the start line.

Not dusty this year in Val di Sole

It's drying out in a few spots thankfully

It's going down, I'm yelling timber.

Not smooth

A river runs through it

Custom sandals for Jordi to handle the mud in the Fox pit

Richie Rude, the winner of two Enduro World Cups this season, is joining the party in Val di Sole

Jackson Goldstone is back on a bike, but not between the tape just yet

The locals, Widmann and Farina chatting a little nervously before first runs.

Finn Iles railing the dry berms at the top of the track

Camille Balanche getting up to speed in the ever-changing conditions

Kolb was one of the few to tackle this classic off-camber root section with confidence.

Mille Johnset, no stranger to airtime.

Oisin O'Callaghan looks very fast and confident in the mud here in Italy

Dakotah Norton trying to find the path of least resistance on the roughest track on the circuit

The mighty Goat warping into turn one of run one.

Asa Vermette at the top of the track and looking smooth and fast as always

Williamson stretching out in the second open section.

Hauser steezing the upper road gap.

Just like the Hardline canyon gap, only a little less hard.

Fastest man in the TT was Pierron.

Matt Walker starring down some angry wet roots

Thomas Estaque down through the worst mud on track

Dakotah Norton trying to put all the puzzle pieces together on a wet and gnarly track

Farina starting to feel at home on this gnarly Italian course.

Seagrave romping through the dazzling sun patches.

Jenna Hastings riding comfy through the brutal Black Snake minefield.

Ernest holding the line over the treacherous stumps.

The man with the steel science project - Mullaly and his skinny Frameworks steed.

Loic Bruni has been fast as always

Loris Vergier at the bottom of the track where things are a bit drier

Jordan Williams threading the needle between the ruts roots and rocks

Finn Iles found a soft place to land after blowing off track on his final practice run of the day

Super Bruni will be hard to stop, but there's enough for anyone to get caught out on with this crazy incarnation of a classic.

Myriam Nicole carrying some confidence after her podium finish last week in Leogang

Estaque loves the tech, but whether anyone could anyone really love this savage version of VDS remains to be seen.

Remi Thirion thrives in these kinds of conditions

Dunne on a tear over some VDS pythons.

Luca Shaw boosting over the rocks and holes

Ferguson took a top ten last time round and will certainly look to push on higher this weekend.

O'Callaghan getting after it under the gondola.

Blenky's raced here a hundred times and his experience level was on show.

Richie Rude looks up to pace despite having not raced any World Cup DH this season

Tomorrow we qualify.


