Practice Photo Epic: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

With no rest after a challenging race weekend in Leogang, riders face a new puzzle as they take on tricky conditions at Val di Sole.
As the downhill and XC World Cups come together for the first time this year the schedule sees everything shift a day earlier with timed training
kicking off racing on Thursday. After a morning of practice on the greasy track, Mille Johnset and Amaury Pierron set the fastest times of the day ahead of the more time against the clock in qualifying.
We don't have long to wait before everyone is back between the tape for qualifying and the elites face off in the semi-finals.