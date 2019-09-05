Practice Photo Epic: Virgin Soil - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

Photo Epic presented by Five Ten

First morning of practice on the fresh West Virginian track was met with lingering fog from last night's rains.

The new junior World Champ looked extremely confident and comfortable once he got out on track.

Charlie Harrison is one of the US rider looking for a strong showing on home turf.

World Champs done. Now to get that elusive World Cup overall signed and sealed.

Lots of wheels are being prepped in anticipation of getting smashed on the rocks of Snowshoe

Mick Hannah has his two sons, Duke on the left and Rowdy on the right, here to watch their first-ever World Cup event.

Greg Minnaar and Jordi Cortez discussing suspension settings just before the start of practice

Dakotah Norton's bike has been modified to carry all the essentials needed for a day out in the West Virginia woods

Tahnee Seagrave was just a second off the win last weekend in Mont Saint Anne and would love to end the World Cup season the way she began in Maribor.

Locked and loaded, Danny is always first on the hill.

Kaos Seagrave figured the best way to see the track was from a bird's-eye view from high above.

Bernard Kerr throwing some style off the big jump right out of the start gate.

Brendan Fairclough flipped the big start hip right off the bat, no test runs.

Not all riders can pull the style out the bag on the first hit like Hart.

Marine Cabirou's jumping skill has come on leaps and bounds this season.

Martin Maes playing with big bikes before heading out to Zermatt in a few weeks.

Loris Vergier sending the huge road gap up top for the first time.

It's a proper whirlwind of trees and rocks out here.

Danny Hart launching straight over the rock without any hesitation on his first venture down the track.

Follow the leader. First runs were exploratory with only a few riders hitting all the features their first lap.

Loris Vergier has had an up and down season but will be looking to end on a high in Snowshoe.

Marine Cabirou ready to battle it out with Tracey Hannah for the overall title

Gee Atherton threads the needle through the trees

Thomas Estaque loves wet and muddy tracks so it is no surprise to see him up to place in the slick woods

Amaury Pierron deep in the foliage. Hopefully, for him the split times stay just as green.

Loic Bruni lining up the tricky exit out into the berms.

Danny Hart was skipping stones across the bottom of the course looking unbelievably fast at every turn.

Troy Brosnan is due for one. He's been in touch too many times this year.

Charlie Harrison was P1 in timed runs. Clearly on a mission for the U.S. of A.

Brosnan letting her buck on the double rock drop under the lift.

The toads came out to see what all the fuss is about in their neck of the woods.

Last night's thunderstorm definitely softened things up a bit

The World Champ couldn't make the timed training session because of her plate number so she came down to the woods for some line scoping.

A fantastic mix of the natural and the sculpted here at Snowshoe.

Seth Sherlock is locked in a title battle for third place in the junior overall, he'll have to fend off Lucas Cruz and Patrick Laffey this weekend.

It's hard to get back in the racing groove midseason, will Aaron Gwin fare better in Snowshoe than he did in MSA?

Bruce Klein is a powerhouse and was muscling his way throve the rocks and roots during training. He hasn't had the best of seasons but sure does look good so far in Snowshoe

Laurie Greenland boosting the big double up top that very few riders hit on their first few runs

Tracey Hannah came out swinging to win timed training

Greg Williamson put together a fast timed training run to go 7th.

Laurie Greenland was pinned today and is definitely looking like he has something to prove after a puncture in MSA ruined what was certainly a medal-worthy run

Amaury Pierron can't control what Loic Bruni does this weekend, all he can do is to put himself in the strongest possible position should Bruni have any dramas.

Thirion always kills it when the going gets steep.

Fresh off a World Champs win, Kye A'hern in for P1 in timed.

Monika Hrastnik, weaving her way down towards the rock gardens.

Luca Shaw getting up to speed deep in the forest.

No matter what happens this weekend David Trummer has had one hell of a season in 2019.

Dean Lucas finds the grip limit through one of the many lower rock gardens.

Thibaut Daprela still has the number one plate on his bike but it has been a while since we have seen him win in the junior race.

Vero Widmann about half way through the massive rock garden that makes up most of the lower track

Dakotah Norton is on home soil this weekend and looked very comfortable on track; it showed in his timed training result too.

Hugo Frixtalon swinging off the back in the lower section of the track. There's a little bit of everything here and it'll be a hard race run to piece together.

Vali Holl had already wrapped up the junior overall but will want to go out with a bang before she moves up to elites next season.

Tahnee Seagrave spent a while scoping out the lines in this section before subsequently nailing it straight after.

Rafael Gutierrez lets the back end get loose across some massive roots

Bruni nearly wiped out at some speed in the lower rocks, but bench-pressed it out like a champ. A World Champ at that.

Charlie Hatton lost in the forest.

Johannes Von Klebelsberg will be looking for some redemption here in the USA after a World Champs gone wrong last weekend.

After missing a few rounds due to injury, Patrick Laffey is looking to close out the season with a podium finish in the junior race.

Mark Wallace wearing the opposite of camouflage in the lush green West Virginia Forest.

Matt Walker flaming through the boulders.

Vali Holl out for a rip during the timed training session.

A ride up through the green trees in the fresh air is great way to finish the day; Vallnord and Snowshoe are currently the only tracks on the circuit with pits at the top.

Laurie Greenland unleashing his inner American after being in full British mode for Champs.

When the pressure mounts some people just stay naturally cool. Amaury Pierron is naturally cool, but the glasses keep the temp way down.

Ready for another one tomorrow, Vali taking it easy after practice.

The weather looked imposing at the end of the day but there shouldn't be any more rain this weekend if the forecast is to be believed.

It was a busy day beneath the green forest canopy on Snowshoe Mountain as riders got up to speed on the latest addition to the World Cup track roster. The nervous excitement was heightened last night after a quick but heavy downpour ensured it'd be a bit of a greasy start to the action here in West Virginia. It wasn't wet by any stretch of the imagination, but there were plenty of slick rocks and roots lying in wait for the riders.There were murmurings yesterday of a few riders thinking about backflipping the first jump out the start gate... It was Kaos Seagrave who stepped up to the plate first this morning followed by Brendan Fairclough in the afternoon. Quite possibly a first at a World Cup downhill? The other big news from the hill today was, unfortunately, that in the form of crashes and injuries. Home soil hopeful Neko Mulally has a confirmed fractured fibula, and while we await more details, it sounds like a possible injury for Finn Iles too, he went down in the early moments of practice and didn't resurface during the remainder of the day. In timed training, it was Charlie Harrison and Tracey Hannah who laid down the benchmark for the others to chase.The World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne are in the past. The attention has now turned to the small matter of settling the World Cup overalls. Tracey Hannah versus Marine Cabirou. Loic Bruni versus Amaury Pierron and Troy Brosnan. Who will come out on once the clock starts ticking on Saturday?