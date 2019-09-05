Practice Photo Epic: Virgin Soil - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

It was a busy day beneath the green forest canopy on Snowshoe Mountain as riders got up to speed on the latest addition to the World Cup track roster. The nervous excitement was heightened last night after a quick but heavy downpour ensured it'd be a bit of a greasy start to the action here in West Virginia. It wasn't wet by any stretch of the imagination, but there were plenty of slick rocks and roots lying in wait for the riders.
There were murmurings yesterday of a few riders thinking about backflipping the first jump out the start gate... It was Kaos Seagrave who stepped up to the plate first this morning followed by Brendan Fairclough in the afternoon. Quite possibly a first at a World Cup downhill? The other big news from the hill today was, unfortunately, that in the form of crashes and injuries. Home soil hopeful Neko Mulally has a confirmed fractured fibula, and while we await more details, it sounds like a possible injury for Finn Iles too, he went down in the early moments of practice and didn't resurface during the remainder of the day. In timed training, it was Charlie Harrison and Tracey Hannah who laid down the benchmark for the others to chase.
The World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne are in the past. The attention has now turned to the small matter of settling the World Cup overalls. Tracey Hannah versus Marine Cabirou. Loic Bruni versus Amaury Pierron and Troy Brosnan. Who will come out on once the clock starts ticking on Saturday?
10 Comments
(and no I am not a vegan)
Post a Comment