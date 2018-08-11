Practice Photo Report: Diamond in the Rough - EWS Whistler 2018

After a brief break from the massively rough round five in La Thuile, Italy, we find ourselves in Whistler for round six of the Enduro World Series. While previous versions of the Whistler round have been dubbed "Crankzilla" due to the sheer length and brutality of the one day round, this installment is a touch gentler. Whistler this year may not have the mileage as years before, but a summer with little rain has made these tracks incredibly rough. Littered with wheel swallowing holes, big slabs, and massive roots, there is plenty to keep the riders on their toes.
Sam Hill has proven nearly unstoppable this season, but the battle between Sam and Martin Maes in La Thuile was one of the most exciting of the season. Richie Rude has had one win this season and Whistler is always in the cards for him. Can he take win number two here? Cecile Ravanel maintains her hold on the perfect season and it looks like nothing is stopping her. Jesse Melamed may or may not race due to a broken hand on stage one in practice today, a massive disappointment not to be able to take a win at home again.
With badly needed rain moving in tonight, it is anyone's guess how things will play out tomorrow. We will have to wait and see what this diamond in the rough will serve up, this is one of the better iterations of Whistler EWS. One could say it's a real gem.
