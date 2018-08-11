Practice Photo Report: Diamond in the Rough - EWS Whistler 2018

Welcome to Canada, eh. Welcome to Canada, eh.

It's back to the big mountains this round. It's back to the big mountains this round.

The view from the start of the weekend's final stage is always next level here in Whistler. The view from the start of the weekend's final stage is always next level here in Whistler.

All the views from the top of Whistler Peak. All the views from the top of Whistler Peak.

Twice Richie Rude has smashed out incredible times on the final stage to steal the win here in Whistler. He excels in these fast dry and loose conditions, and with one win under his belt already this year, we know he's capable of big things here. Twice Richie Rude has smashed out incredible times on the final stage to steal the win here in Whistler. He excels in these fast dry and loose conditions, and with one win under his belt already this year, we know he's capable of big things here.

Jesse Melamed broke his hand on Stage 1 this morning but may still try and race tomorrow. Jesse Melamed broke his hand on Stage 1 this morning but may still try and race tomorrow.

Damien Oton will be on the hunt for the podium tomorrow. Damien Oton will be on the hunt for the podium tomorrow.

Isabeau is on the hunt for that win. Will it come here in Whistler? Isabeau is on the hunt for that win. Will it come here in Whistler?

Eddie Masters finished third in the big mountains of Italy last round, and the long rough stages should suit his once agin here in Whistler. Eddie Masters finished third in the big mountains of Italy last round, and the long rough stages should suit his once agin here in Whistler.

It's been a few months, but both Caro and Anita Gehrig are finally healthy and racing together once again in Whistler. It's been a few months, but both Caro and Anita Gehrig are finally healthy and racing together once again in Whistler.

The high alpine singletrack that makes up the start of Stage 5 is sublime. The high alpine singletrack that makes up the start of Stage 5 is sublime.

When there are delays, you find ways to amuse yourself, even if it's just kicking clumps of dirt. When there are delays, you find ways to amuse yourself, even if it's just kicking clumps of dirt.

Lewis Buchanan skimming his way across the roots here in Whistler. Lewis Buchanan skimming his way across the roots here in Whistler.

Youn Deniaud stepped over the edge of grip on Stage 3. Youn Deniaud stepped over the edge of grip on Stage 3.

Greg Callaghan on Top of the World Greg Callaghan on Top of the World

Stages 1 and 2 make their way down some classic trails through the woods on Blackcomb. Stages 1 and 2 make their way down some classic trails through the woods on Blackcomb.

Thomas Lapeyrie has been on a roll late in the season and will be looking leave his mark on Whistler's dry and dusty trails. Thomas Lapeyrie has been on a roll late in the season and will be looking leave his mark on Whistler's dry and dusty trails.

Some of the trackside spectators are more friendly than others. Some of the trackside spectators are more friendly than others.

Robin Wallner is back racing after becoming a dad! Will he be straight back to the podium? Robin Wallner is back racing after becoming a dad! Will he be straight back to the podium?

Richie Rude retired early in La Thuile, but can he take his second win of the season here? Richie Rude retired early in La Thuile, but can he take his second win of the season here?

Jared Graves smoothing out the rough stuff on Stage 4. Jared Graves smoothing out the rough stuff on Stage 4.

Shawn Neer makes his way through the greenery on Stage 1. Shawn Neer makes his way through the greenery on Stage 1.

With Jesse Melamed out this weekend, it's up to teammate Remi Gauvin to please the hometown crowd. With Jesse Melamed out this weekend, it's up to teammate Remi Gauvin to please the hometown crowd.

Mark Scott finished on the podium here last year and the long rough tracks will certainly play to his strengths. Mark Scott finished on the podium here last year and the long rough tracks will certainly play to his strengths.

You gotta love these tall pine forests. You gotta love these tall pine forests.

Cecile is crushing these tracks. Cecile is crushing these tracks.

Will Yoann Barelli be inside the top ten on his home tracks? One can hope. Will Yoann Barelli be inside the top ten on his home tracks? One can hope.

Martin Maes going crazy in practice today. We hope to see another Hill / Maes Battle tomorrow. Martin Maes going crazy in practice today. We hope to see another Hill / Maes Battle tomorrow.

Florian Nicolai launches into the steep chute on Stage 1. Florian Nicolai launches into the steep chute on Stage 1.

Cody Kelley is rallying around on a band new Alchemy 29er this week in Whistler. Cody Kelley is rallying around on a band new Alchemy 29er this week in Whistler.

Keegan Wright drops into the classic rock face on Crazy Train. Keegan Wright drops into the classic rock face on Crazy Train.

Katy Winton is looking to climb back on the podium this weekend. Katy Winton is looking to climb back on the podium this weekend.

Caro Gehrig rides amongst giants. Caro Gehrig rides amongst giants.

Greg Callaghan has found the podium elusive this season, can he make it back on tomorrow? Greg Callaghan has found the podium elusive this season, can he make it back on tomorrow?

It wouldn't be an EWS without a little rain, and while it fell pretty hard for part of Saturday afternoon, it should not be a factor in Sunday's race. It wouldn't be an EWS without a little rain, and while it fell pretty hard for part of Saturday afternoon, it should not be a factor in Sunday's race.

The final liason to reach Stage 5 is not for those who have a fear of heights. The final liason to reach Stage 5 is not for those who have a fear of heights.

Remi Gauvin diving into the Top of the World. Remi Gauvin diving into the Top of the World.

Josh Carlson is out this weekend due to a broken thumb. Josh Carlson is out this weekend due to a broken thumb.

Mitch Ropelato is one of a few hundred racers who are more than thrilled that rain hasn't been a factor in this round of the EWS. Mitch Ropelato is one of a few hundred racers who are more than thrilled that rain hasn't been a factor in this round of the EWS.

Peter Ostroski monster trucks through the thunder on Stage 5. Peter Ostroski monster trucks through the thunder on Stage 5.

Yoann Barelli just had a season's best finish last round and will be looking to put on a show in his adopted home town. Yoann Barelli just had a season's best finish last round and will be looking to put on a show in his adopted home town.

Isabeau Courdurier floats over the deep loam on the bottom of Stage 3 on Delayed Fuse. Isabeau Courdurier floats over the deep loam on the bottom of Stage 3 on Delayed Fuse.

Andre Bretas pinned through the bottom of Stage 3. Andre Bretas pinned through the bottom of Stage 3.

Canadian McKay Vezina racking up some extra air miles on Top of the Word. Canadian McKay Vezina racking up some extra air miles on Top of the Word.

No one hit this rock slap faster than Sam Hill, drifting into the corner above fully committed. If this section is any indication of the pace Sam will be carrying come race day, the competition should be worried. No one hit this rock slap faster than Sam Hill, drifting into the corner above fully committed. If this section is any indication of the pace Sam will be carrying come race day, the competition should be worried.

Pedro Burns throws a little style into it at days end. Pedro Burns throws a little style into it at days end.

Can Eddie Masters repeat his stellar 3rd place from La Thuile? Can Eddie Masters repeat his stellar 3rd place from La Thuile?

Will Whistler by the comeback race for Jared Graves? Time will tell. Will Whistler by the comeback race for Jared Graves? Time will tell.

The Cube in Sync The Cube in Sync

Let's hope Curtis can overcome the issues that have troubled him so far this season. Whistler has been good to him in the past. Let's hope Curtis can overcome the issues that have troubled him so far this season. Whistler has been good to him in the past.

Thomas Lapierye picking it up through Crazy Train Thomas Lapierye picking it up through Crazy Train

The Commute. The Commute.

Ratboy toying with it. Ratboy toying with it.

Many might think that squids like water, but not media squids. Many might think that squids like water, but not media squids.

Practice is over, it's time to strip the beasts down and build them back up for a long day of punishment. Practice is over, it's time to strip the beasts down and build them back up for a long day of punishment.

After a brief break from the massively rough round five in La Thuile, Italy, we find ourselves in Whistler for round six of the Enduro World Series. While previous versions of the Whistler round have been dubbed "Crankzilla" due to the sheer length and brutality of the one day round, this installment is a touch gentler. Whistler this year may not have the mileage as years before, but a summer with little rain has made these tracks incredibly rough. Littered with wheel swallowing holes, big slabs, and massive roots, there is plenty to keep the riders on their toes.Sam Hill has proven nearly unstoppable this season, but the battle between Sam and Martin Maes in La Thuile was one of the most exciting of the season. Richie Rude has had one win this season and Whistler is always in the cards for him. Can he take win number two here? Cecile Ravanel maintains her hold on the perfect season and it looks like nothing is stopping her. Jesse Melamed may or may not race due to a broken hand on stage one in practice today, a massive disappointment not to be able to take a win at home again.With badly needed rain moving in tonight, it is anyone's guess how things will play out tomorrow. We will have to wait and see what this diamond in the rough will serve up, this is one of the better iterations of Whistler EWS. One could say it's a real gem.