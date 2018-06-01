Practice Photo Report: Storm's A Coming - Fort William DH World Cup 2018

So far so good up north. Somehow we've made it a solid 48 hours without a downpour or even so much as an intermittent drip in the Highlands. But will it last? Probably not, but who doesn't love a bit of small talk about the weather? Of course, it's a little more than idle chit-chat in this case... The weather can have a less than subtle impact on a World Cup and nowhere does it get nastier than north of the border. Remember Fort Bill 2015? It was a washout that made Lourdes last year look slightly less horrendous than the horrendous mess it undeniably was. The forecast for tomorrow and Sunday is grim and weather will play it's role almost for certain, but then would the Gwins and Harts of this World even care? At least the rest of the field probably does give a damn.
Plain sailing so far then for Fort William number 17. Day one of practice went off without a hitch for the great majority. Conditions were prime and a cool breeze swept riders on their merry way down through the boulders. Danny Hart laid down the law in the men's TT session, followed by Gee Atherton, Amaury Pierron and unbelievably, Losinj first place qualifier, back from a broken collarbone just a few weeks ago, Brook MacDonald. Meanwhile, Myriam Nicole showed her full commitment to storming the series with a TT over 10 seconds faster than anyone else who felt like having a go in the women's. Healing vibes for Francisco Pardal and Dean Lucas, among other fallen riders who had serious crashes on track this afternoon.
Click here to enter Pinkbike's Fantasy Downhill presented by Trek.
29 Comments
Sick maybe??
Post a Comment