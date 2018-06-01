Practice Photo Report: Storm's A Coming - Fort William DH World Cup 2018

Bruni getting suited and booted for morning practice. Bruni getting suited and booted for morning practice.

5 weeks later and Brook's already back at the sharp end... and on one of the circuit's most notoriously physical tracks.

Suiting up for battle

Reece Wilson hauling... One of a handful of Scottish underdogs who could go the distance on Sunday.

Charlie Harrison heads down the long and winding granite road.

Clicked? Kade Edwards is an animal.

Gee Atherton looked faster than we have seen at a World Cup in some time. With a second in timed training, he is definitely looking to be a podium contender this weekend

Werk. The photographers always come out in force at Fort Bill.

Kaos Seagrave takes one last moment to rest his hands on the boardwalk before smashing through rocks for the next four minutes.

Dean Lucas leading out Charlie Harrison, before disaster struck for him and he was knocked out cold on the motorway section.

Finn Iles looked deadly fast on track today, as confirmed by 6th fastest TT.

The classic view under the gondolas and over to Ben Nevis.

Dark and light. War and peace... or something. Do people still read captions on their phones?

With three EWS wins in a row and a World Cup podium already this season, it is great to see Cecile Ravanel making her Fort William debut.

Jacob Dickson slamming legendary turns up high.

Huck and hope you clear the rocks... welcome to the Fort.

Mark Wallace didn't have too much luck in Croatia to start the season, but with a 12th place last year he's a top 10 contender.

Sik Mik has certainly gone to war in Fort William more times than most of the young whipper snappers out there.

No one hit this section more committed than Frenchman Alex Fayolle

Aaron Gwin started the day steady as usual, but my the end of the training session he turned things up a notch and was flying down the track.

Sam Blenkinsop looks to have the speed to back up his podium finish from the first round in Croatia.

Connor Fearon threading through the very brief section of loam in the woods.

Dakotah Norton tries to fit through the wheel eating boulders on the fastest part of the track.

Loic Bruni is back and looking fast and smooth through the rocks at the top of the track, but will he have the strength to push all the way to the end?

Fastest in timed runs and with the number 1 plate on the front of her bike, Myriam Nicole definitely looks to be on form this weekend.

7th isn't enough for a rider of Greenland's caliber these days. He's all about the podium.

Steve Peat making all the right shapes on his way down the hill as course sweeper.

Brendog keeps it lit all the way down the mountain even for training.

Fast straight away on her first run, Rachel Atherton wants nothing more than to get back to her winning ways in front of the home crowd here in Fort William.

EWS hotshot Martin Maes was looking fast and smooth in practice, and we can only wonder if he is even tired at the finish of a four and a half minute track.

Adam Brayton was out bullying the course all afternoon, pinballing through every section like it was nothing.

After a disastrous first round, Frenchman Thomas Estaque found himself in the slower B Group for practice in Fort William. Noticeably faster than everyone else on track in the early morning we hope this is only a temporary arrangement.

Matt Walker has had his fair share of bad luck and injury in past years but posted a solid TT to show he's on pace.

Joe Breeden just slammed a fourth place finish at the national a couple of weeks back. Surely we should expect another big result.

Amaury Pierron has scintillating pace at the moment and has the pace for the podium.

Remember when Ed Masters came second in qualifying then flew off the track in finals? Maybe this year he'll put it all together...

Loris Vergier chased by moody skies down Aonach Mòr.

The Bulldog back to it. Normal business resumed for Brook so soon after his broken collarbone.

Bruni is back racing but says he won't be 100% with very limited bike time since his crash in Losinj.

The ancient slabs of granite did little to deter Intense's Charlie Harrison.

Sweet nectar of the Highlands.

Luca Shaw will want to keep a hold of his #2 plate heading out to Austria next week.

Gaetan Vige hammering his new ride onto the boardwalk section in a brief moment of sun.

MacDonald clearly means business this year... big business. And it will take more than broken bones to slow him down.

The vistas were threatening at times but the weather held, it doesn't look like we'll be so lucky tomorrow.

AG leading out the Mob train.

Danny Hart gathering his thoughts before dropping into the 4 and a half minute course for the fastest TT of the day.

Danny Hart looked to be dialled into the track from the get-go and the time showed it too.

A lucky escape from a high-speed get off today for Mr. Lucas and unfortunately at this point it seems unlikely he will race.

Loic Bruni has a custom elbow brace made of carbon fiber to add a little stability after his injury in Croatia at the opening round.

The rain held off, but in exchange it would be the heat that would fatigue just about everyone after a very long and hard day of practice.

Greenland ready for the storm that is qualifying and the storm that is the weather both coming tomorrow.

So far so good up north. Somehow we've made it a solid 48 hours without a downpour or even so much as an intermittent drip in the Highlands. But will it last? Probably not, but who doesn't love a bit of small talk about the weather? Of course, it's a little more than idle chit-chat in this case... The weather can have a less than subtle impact on a World Cup and nowhere does it get nastier than north of the border. Remember Fort Bill 2015? It was a washout that made Lourdes last year look slightly less horrendous than the horrendous mess it undeniably was. The forecast for tomorrow and Sunday is grim and weather will play it's role almost for certain, but then would the Gwins and Harts of this World even care? At least the rest of the field probably does give a damn.Plain sailing so far then for Fort William number 17. Day one of practice went off without a hitch for the great majority. Conditions were prime and a cool breeze swept riders on their merry way down through the boulders. Danny Hart laid down the law in the men's TT session, followed by Gee Atherton, Amaury Pierron and unbelievably, Losinj first place qualifier, back from a broken collarbone just a few weeks ago, Brook MacDonald. Meanwhile, Myriam Nicole showed her full commitment to storming the series with a TT over 10 seconds faster than anyone else who felt like having a go in the women's. Healing vibes for Francisco Pardal and Dean Lucas, among other fallen riders who had serious crashes on track this afternoon.