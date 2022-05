Remi Thirion ready to drop in. Like many of the World Cup riders, Remi was doing a lot of testing today.

With the exception of Wyn, the whole of the GT World Cup team were here racing at Fort William.

The Trek World Cup Downhill Team were in the house as well. Will Reece Wilson take the win on home soil tomorrow?

Sam Dale back out on the big rig and looking quick

Stacey Fisher comes into the race as series leader, how will she fare against so many World Cup riders?

Alongside the World Cup pros there were plenty of Junior riders, including SR Suntour's Gravity School pupils.

The Continental Nukeproof team put in plenty of laps today and weren't shy in leaning it over in the corners

Nina Hoffmann looked quick all day. Good to see such a strong Elite field racing.

Dry conditions meant it was easy to get the bike leant over on the dry and dusty Fort William track

Vali Höll making Fort William's berms look easy

Ross Hood making his way through the upper section of the track

With Round 2 being held in May it meant there was still snow on some of the higher peaks in Fort William

Dan Slack sending it on the little hip at the top of the track

With the World Cup in Fort William later in the month, there are a lot of World Cup riders in attendance Including the World Champ himself.

The mid-section of Fort William is much tamer than the rest of the track

Not just tyres taking a beating, but plenty of rear mechs aswell

The rocks here at Fort William are brutal with plenty of tyres and wheels succumbing to them throughout the day

Adam Brayton looking strong through the rock garden

The quickest way passed some of Fort William's rock gardens is to avoid them all together

Fort William is always a difficult track to ride, and with the riders having been away for so long there were plenty of red flags during practice

You forget each year how steep this rock slab is

Luca Thurlow out charging hard for the brand new Muc-Off Young Guns Team

Mikayla Parton on the gas

Clear lenses always make it so easy to see the focus in riders eyes

Plenty of suspension tuning going on today

The view down the track at Fort William is always stunning

Thibaut Daprela taking his time to scope out the lines

Jack Reading sending it over the inside line

Although the clouds threatened all day, we managed to stay dry for the whole of practice day

Mille Johnset making short work of one of Fort William's many rock gardens

The little gap jump before the boardwalk gave the riders an early opportunity to get their wheels off the ground

Danny Hart powering his way through the braking bumps

The Viris Team were out in full force

It will be a late night for the mechanics with all the repairs from today's practice

Plenty of wheel builds going on today in the pits

Greg Minnaar tucking his way through the motorway section

Some fresh parts for the Pinkbike Race Team this weekend

The motorway section provides the rider with enough opportunity to let loose

The Silverline Wall Ride Jump was a firm favourite with riders

Plenty of riders taking their time and working their way through this long track in stages

The wood section starts with this drop off of the fire road

into a series of berms

and then into the rock-strewn woods itself

Plenty of line choice as you're fighting your way through the woods

There was a new, fresh-cut off-piste section of track just for this race

Which some riders picked their way through carefully

Others not so much

Round 2 of the UK National Downhill series heads to the Classic Fort William track. With UK riders rubbing shoulders with the World Cup's best check out some of the action from today's practice day. We will have a full race report coming tomorrow.Roger Vieira takes us down the legendary Fort William track for a track preview.We will be back tomorrow with a full race report.