Praxis Launches 420g Carbon 'Lyft' Cranks for $420 - Eurobike 2023

Jun 26, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Praxis had a few new products on show at this year's Eurobike, but the biggest news was the launch of its second-generation carbon Lyft crank.

It can sometimes be tough to remember all the essential details at a show like Eurobike. Still, handily Praxis has created its updated Lyft to weigh 420 grams for its 175mm option with a cost of $420 dollars giving us one less number to remember. The claimed weight remains the same for the 170mm option with a 165mm crank having a weight of 412 grams. The new cranks can be used with BSA / BB90-92 / T47 EB / BB30 / PF30 with chainline options of 55, 52 and 49mm.


Alongside the new Lyft crank, Praxis was also showing off its alloy Zane kids crank which is available in lengths from 120mm up to 150mm. While Praxis says this is very much intended to be used as a kids crankset there is no set weight limit imposed. Maybe the next Grim Donut should take short cranks to its logical conclusion and feature 120mm cranks for Cathro-sized humans.

Praxis also told us that they've now licensed narrow-wide technology for all its chainrings, so they should play nice with all 11 and 12-speed chains.

35 Comments

  • 17 0
 But will they survive a slow-mo huck to flat?
  • 24 0
 I'm going to ask Jason to come back for this one.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: swapped my Kenevo SL cranks for Praxis alum version after seeing Jason’s ankle rolling, then proceeded to go through no less than 4 sets of their alum crank arms which all bent landing normal sized drops/jumps.
  • 11 2
 Awaits the stoner comments.
  • 6 0
 I'm just hoping it has a 69mm spindle
  • 3 3
 @lowkeyokeydokey: Pretty disappointed it doesn't come with 420mm crankarms.
  • 9 0
 They are typing them very, very slowly as we speak
  • 2 0
 165mm at 412 grams they need a built in stash box for my 8 gram doobbie.
  • 1 0
 @csvetich: The perfect use for the void in Hollowtech cranks
  • 1 0
 @csvetich: and if an 8g doobie won't get ya there nothing will.
  • 8 1
 More like Cracksis
  • 7 0
 "Craxis launches 420g carbon 'Splyft' cranks"
  • 6 0
 They should make it even lighter so that it can be cheaper.
  • 2 0
 I was talking to a roadie mate the other day who'd recently had a bike fit. He was saying what a difference the bike fit had made, especially the 5cm change in crank length from 175mm to 170mm. His other half and I looked at each other and both said "you mean 5mm", to which he replied, "no 5cm, no way I'd do something as stupid as pay £150 to change my cranks by 5mm". He was not happy when the penny dropped!
  • 6 1
 All right everyone…why don’t we like this product?
  • 7 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/field-test-enduro-and-emtbs-get-hucked-to-flat-in-ultra-slow-motion.html
  • 3 0
 For making the range 165-175 when it should be 160-170
  • 1 0
 @twebeast: Give me the 120mm cranks in carbon
  • 1 0
 @twebeast: 160-170? Those are all gross obselete garbage cranks. 130-155mm is ideal
  • 1 0
 @Leven: Carbon? Roadie pleb shit. 3D printed titanium please
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: m.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=142&v=gB4cDqHX9uw
  • 1 0
 Praxis LYFT and XX1 user here. If you buy the Praxis bb don't forget the proprietary Praxis bb/torque tool. But....the Praxis crank comes with a metal bearing preload adjuster whereas SRAM's cheap adjuster pretty much needs a $36 Cane Creek preloader for if/when the oem item cracks.
  • 4 1
 Uber-weird naming for a Santa Cruz company.
  • 2 1
 And why'd they name it after the exams for teaching licensure?
  • 2 0
 Great price to weight ratio! I'm sure there are 0 compromises to get there!
  • 2 0
 Praxis is Buckethead, Bill Laswell and Brain. Amazing band.
  • 1 0
 Soo, what is the spindle diameter???
  • 1 0
 30mm
  • 1 0
 Anyone else having issues w the buy sell and searching on here ??
  • 1 0
 Weed is legal and everyone's on 160 or 165mm cranks now.
  • 2 0
 It's kind of disturbing to us old farts ...
  • 1 0
 Weed is still federally illegal in the US thankfully
  • 1 1
 @wburnes: what's going on, dude? We're concerned.
  • 1 0
 @owl-X: about what?
  • 1 2
 What ever.....I cant buy M30 165mm for my kenevo SL on Europe...so....





