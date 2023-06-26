Praxis Launches 420g Carbon 'Lyft' Cranks for $420 - Eurobike 2023

Praxis had a few new products on show at this year's Eurobike, but the biggest news was the launch of its second-generation carbon Lyft crank.It can sometimes be tough to remember all the essential details at a show like Eurobike. Still, handily Praxis has created its updated Lyft to weigh 420 grams for its 175mm option with a cost of $420 dollars giving us one less number to remember. The claimed weight remains the same for the 170mm option with a 165mm crank having a weight of 412 grams. The new cranks can be used with BSA / BB90-92 / T47 EB / BB30 / PF30 with chainline options of 55, 52 and 49mm.Alongside the new Lyft crank, Praxis was also showing off its alloy Zane kids crank which is available in lengths from 120mm up to 150mm. While Praxis says this is very much intended to be used as a kids crankset there is no set weight limit imposed. Maybe the next Grim Donut should take short cranks to its logical conclusion and feature 120mm cranks for Cathro-sized humans.Praxis also told us that they've now licensed narrow-wide technology for all its chainrings, so they should play nice with all 11 and 12-speed chains.