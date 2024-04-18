Praxis' New Flat Pedals, Stem, & Carbon Bottle Cage

Apr 18, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

Podium Flat Pedals

Praxis are stepping into the flat pedal world with the launch of the new Podium flat pedal ($115 USD). If the name rings a bell, that's because these pedals were inspired by the original Gamut Podium pedals (the founders of Gamut gave Praxis the go-ahead to revise the design). The new edition is still thin and relatively light, but there are now stainless steel pins and a wider platform.

The aluminum pedals are 115mm long and 112mm wide, with a height of 14 millimeters. There's a 3mm drop from the outer edges of the pedal body to the center, although there is a bearing bulge on the inboard portion of the axle that erases a bit of that concavity.

photo
photo


All of the pins load from the other side of the pedal, and washers can be used to customize the height. A 3mm Allen is used for installation and removal, and the pedals will accept all M4 threaded pins, so there's a range of options out there for riders who are pin particular.

Three cartridge bearings and an igus bushing keep the pedals spinning around a 4140 chromoly axle, and Praxis will have rebuild kits available separately for $35.

Black, silver, aqua, and orange are the initial color options, and there's a red version in the works.

photo



photo

Carbon Cage

Bottle cages aren't usually the most exciting things, but this one has a little trick up its sleeve – there are two magnets on the base that can be used to stash a chain quick link. Other than that, the 40 gram cage loads from the right side (as a lefty I feel overlooked), and is constructed from carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic. MSRP: $35 USD.

photo


photo
photo

Turn Stem

Praxis' new Turn stem ($55 USD) is forged and machined from 6061 aluminum and will be available in 31, 40, and 50mm lengths, with either a 35 or 31.8mm clamping diameter. The 35mm options come in black, silver, aqua, or orange, and the 31.8mm version is only available in black.


More information: praxiscycles.com

67 Comments
  • 49 0
 basically everyone on earth has now copied the Specialized Zee cage
  • 21 0
 Agreed. Except my zee has a tool mount in the back of it, which I've grown quite fond of.
  • 3 0
 Well Praxis is basically Specialized so not surprising the designs are similar.
  • 2 0
 @Dustfarter: Wait...what is this?
  • 7 0
 Fidlock hasn't; )
  • 3 1
 Except Spec Zee cage weighs 28g and comes in left or right, which the article seems to imply isn't the case here. Which would be very weird. Magnets to store a quick link? Thank goodness, I cannot imagine how else one would be able to bring 2g worth of a quick link otherwise... Seems like a solution looking for a problem.
Not an improvement or a great copy in any way, imo.
  • 2 0
 @Dustfarter: Almost everyone at Praxis has worked at Specialized before, but Praxis is for sure NOT Specialized.

90% of bike industry employees have worked at Speshy at one point or another. It's like a rite of passage, or a prison sentence, depending on how you look at it. Smile
  • 14 0
 If that stem is decently light it could be a good no-nonsense option to save some cash.
  • 13 0
 Stems seem so over priced, it's nice to see ones that don't break the bank. Pedals look decent too.
  • 3 0
 @jesse-effing-edwards: agreed- I dont mind paying a bit more for a well engineered stem though- based on so much of our riding weights being put on that lever
  • 2 4
 I have an 11 dollar Temu stem on one of my bikes and its totally fine. They shouldn't be that expensive.
  • 1 0
 @jayracer7474: it's true. I bought the 'cheap' chromag stem at like 80 bucks for fashion. Somehow more expensive than a cheaper rear mech with all those moving parts.
  • 2 0
 Weight appears to be competitive:
35D : 32mm (132g) / 40mm (146g) / 50mm (160g)
31.8D : 32mm (131g) / 40mm (143g) / 50mm (160g)
  • 1 1
 If it's decently light and 6000 series aluminum it's not a good option to save some cash...
  • 6 0
 Look similar to my old Gamut Pedals which were a take from the older Point1 pedals
  • 6 1
 Looks exactly like a Kona Wah Wah II pedal.
  • 1 0
 I still use a set of Mk1 Podiums on my hardtail. Great but flawed pedal (that damn outer bearing is tiny).
  • 8 0
 Quote from the 2nd line of text: If the name rings a bell, that's because these pedals were inspired by the original Gamut Podium pedals (the founders of Gamut gave Praxis the go-ahead to revise the design).
  • 3 0
 @inked-up-metalhead: I’m super guilty sometimes of scanning pics and reading comments… thanks for the info! Just saw that now.
Right on!
  • 4 0
 Gamut bought the design from Point One. It was a side project for Point One. The do aeronautic machining and couldn’t keep up with the stem and pedal demands. So they sold to gamut.
  • 1 0
 @nyrrad: timely
  • 2 0
 Yes, these are excellent pedals and a very strong offering at the price point!
  • 2 0
 @dchill: This. I was going to say those are Point One Podium pedals. I still own the V1 and V2. They've been through hell but are still going.
  • 1 0
 @Dogl0rd: pl
  • 1 1
 A pedal that looks like a pedal. Whatever next!
  • 3 0
 Wouldn’t mind a set of those pedals in silver. I’ve been pondering my next set of pedals for ages and had narrowed it down to atlas v2 or stamp 7 or the unreviewed wild card.. the cube acid a1??. Think i prefer the praxis now though. Wonder what they’ll cost in uk?
  • 1 5
flag CSharp (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 wrong post...
  • 2 0
 @CSharp: eh?
  • 2 0
 @Kebabroll: LOL, I posted in the wrong area - my fault. Sorry about that Big Grin I wasn't able to delete the post, Should've put "NVM" instead.
  • 1 0
 @CSharp: haha, no worries. It did seem like a strangely random reply
  • 1 0
 I’ve been moving from Stamp 7 pedals to Deity Deftraps. The Stamp 7 has a large platform but is a bit lacking in raw grip, likely due to pin diameter. The serviceability of the Stamp 7 is good, and CB offer a nice service kit for a reasonable price. Struck pins can be a PITA to remove. I went Deftrap because they’re 90% of TMAC performance for 1/3 of the price. And Nylon tends to bounce off of roots and rocks more easily than aluminum (which is “soft” and grippy on rocks)
  • 4 0
 That's a properly large pedal, nice!
  • 7 3
 Does the bike industry really need more flat pedal options?
  • 14 2
 And more specifically do we need more pedals with gross bearing bumps that ruin the design?
  • 4 0
 i think they answered that question 100 options ago and the answer appears to always be "yes"
  • 4 0
 @chrisfirth: A lot of people don’t give a shit if a pedal has a bearing bump or not. They just want super thin and durable pedals.

These pedals are pretty much exactly what I’ve been looking for.
  • 3 1
 Yes, and at lower price points!
  • 1 0
 I just posted this and low and behold, here we are 7 days later Facepalm

(Apr 11, 2024 at 8:44) Man you flat peddlers sure have it {Rough...Verb (Pun intended). A new pedal every other week hits the market.... what is there like 5,000 choices now.?
  • 2 0
 Praxis!!!! Way to go on the flat pedal dimensions!!!! These look like a larger raceface atlas…. Exactly what ive been waiting for!!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 I put stainless grub screws in my DMR V8s back in 2006, you know rust and flesh
and what plum still buys a carbon bottle cage ?
  • 1 0
 Correction: Point1 (Jimmy Amaral) was the original designer/owner of the Podium pedal who then gave/sold the design to Gamut (Juan and Mateo) to continue the pedal.
  • 3 0
 How long did it take to balance that pedal on that rock?
  • 2 0
 Carbon cage and carbon-reinforced cage are 2 different things. This is basically an injection-molded plastic cage.
  • 1 0
 just for historical element , Praxis purchase Gamut that produxe Podium pedals that was first created and puchase Pont One Racing. Love their pedals
  • 2 0
 Wait, are those pedals just kona wah wahs?
  • 1 0
 not wide or long enuff! Nobody has been able to beat the alloy wah wah 2 in years, for pure platformy awesomeness
  • 3 1
 What size stem is shown? What's the stack height?
  • 2 0
 Too bad they didn't put a link in the article that would tell you what the stack height is

praxiscycles.com/product/turn-stem
  • 1 1
 @DizzyNinja: Then why mention bar diameters and stem lengths at all? "Just go to the the link". And that still doesn't tell what size is show as a reference.
  • 1 0
 I'm still surprised that in 2024 there's nothing that comes close to the TMac.
  • 2 0
 The amount of flat pedals coming to market is crazy lol
  • 2 0
 Soon someone is bound to design the perfect Flat pedal i'm guessing.

Imagine if we got just 1/10 of clip-in pedals being released annually as they do Flats; we'd have a couple decent choices. What they currently offer is a joke lol for good All Mtn / Enduro platform style pedal choices.
  • 1 0
 Given water and drink mix spillage combined with dust, not sure I am storing a chain link there.
  • 1 0
 Anybody know if the stated dimensions are the size of the whole pedal or the useable platform?
  • 1 0
 Will your foot slip off the pedals for no reason, or is that just your chain on those horrible wave chainrings?!
  • 1 0
 Q factor still dire. Nope
  • 1 0
 I had some Gamut pedals. They were awful.
  • 1 0
 Wonder if they bend and crack as easy as their cranks
  • 1 0
 David Earl must be stoked to get to use the Turn name again!
  • 1 1
 And what are these pedals made of? Aluminum? Composite? Gold?
  • 1 0
 Well the bottle cage is carbon fiber so probably that.
  • 3 0
 Aluminum. Start of the second paragraph.
  • 13 0
 @Ososmash: You must be new here. Words above the start of the comments don't really count.
  • 1 1
 Why do those pedals look sick?
  • 5 0
 Good sick or bad sick?
  • 2 0
 @kennyE: The only way to say "sick" in the mountain bike world bright one.
  • 1 0
 Boomslang!!!







