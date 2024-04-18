Praxis' New Flat Pedals, Stem, & Carbon Bottle Cage

Podium Flat Pedals
Praxis are stepping into the flat pedal world with the launch of the new Podium flat pedal ($115 USD). If the name rings a bell, that's because these pedals were inspired by the original Gamut Podium pedals (the founders of Gamut gave Praxis the go-ahead to revise the design). The new edition is still thin and relatively light, but there are now stainless steel pins and a wider platform.
The aluminum pedals are 115mm long and 112mm wide, with a height of 14 millimeters. There's a 3mm drop from the outer edges of the pedal body to the center, although there is a bearing bulge on the inboard portion of the axle that erases a bit of that concavity.
All of the pins load from the other side of the pedal, and washers can be used to customize the height. A 3mm Allen is used for installation and removal, and the pedals will accept all M4 threaded pins, so there's a range of options out there for riders who are pin particular.
Three cartridge bearings and an igus bushing keep the pedals spinning around a 4140 chromoly axle, and Praxis will have rebuild kits available separately for $35.
Black, silver, aqua, and orange are the initial color options, and there's a red version in the works.
Carbon Cage
Bottle cages aren't usually the most exciting things, but this one has a little trick up its sleeve – there are two magnets on the base that can be used to stash a chain quick link. Other than that, the 40 gram cage loads from the right side (as a lefty I feel overlooked), and is constructed from carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic. MSRP: $35 USD.
Turn Stem
Praxis' new Turn stem ($55 USD) is forged and machined from 6061 aluminum and will be available in 31, 40, and 50mm lengths, with either a 35 or 31.8mm clamping diameter. The 35mm options come in black, silver, aqua, or orange, and the 31.8mm version is only available in black.
More information: praxiscycles.com
90% of bike industry employees have worked at Speshy at one point or another. It's like a rite of passage, or a prison sentence, depending on how you look at it.
35D : 32mm (132g) / 40mm (146g) / 50mm (160g)
31.8D : 32mm (131g) / 40mm (143g) / 50mm (160g)
These pedals are pretty much exactly what I’ve been looking for.
