Pre-Order Your 2021 Pinkbike/Trailforks Calendar Today!

Nov 5, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


The new 2021 Pinkbike/Trailforks Calendar is ready for pre-order. Featuring JB Liautard's dramatically lit shot of Hugo Frixtalon on the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia that won the 2019 Photo of the Year, gear up for another year with incredible shots from some of the best bike photographers in the biz. These calendars are print only and cannot be linked to you or your friend's Google Calendars, so make sure to show it off at home, in the office, at your shop - you get the idea.


As in years past, the Pinkbike/Trailforks calendar features incredible trails and world-class riding. This 2021, 13-month wall calendar measures 12” x 11.75”, and includes stunning shots from our 2019 Photo of the Year Winner, Jb Liautard, along with Nathan Hughes, Katie Lozancich, Chris Pilling, Andy Vathis, Sterling Lorence, Trevor Lyden, Natalie Starr, and Dave Trumpore. Support your photographers and share their work on your wall.

Order yours today!





Attention bike shop owners: Personalize Pinkbike/Trailforks calendars with your shop info.
Click here to learn more.

7 Comments

  • 6 0
 About time
  • 2 0
 not sure if this was intended to be a pun or not but I laughed anyway
  • 3 0
 My 2020 Pinkbike Calendar has been on Friday Fails since March.
  • 1 0
 I just got a wall that accepts metric. Now this
  • 1 0
 Sorry, got to buy a subscription to trail forks instead Frown
  • 1 0
 $17.80 USD shipping! Holy Ship!
  • 1 0
 What's a "calendar."

