Pre-Order Your 2022 Pinkbike/Trailforks Calendar Today!

Nov 3, 2021
by Chris McLeod  

It's time for another year of incredible images from some of the best bike photographers in the biz, including Jan Cadosch's stunning winning photo of a rider in front of the Matterhorn, that won the 2020 Photo of the Year. Pre-oreder the new 2022 Pinkbike/Trailforks calendar now.

Featuring incredible trails and world-class riding, the 2022,13-month wall calendar measures 12” x 11.75”, and includes shots from Jan Cadosch, as well as Andy Vathis, Ross Bell, Rick Shubert, Jay French, and Dave Trumpore.







Posted In:
Contests and Deals Pinkbike Announcements Pinkbike Trailforks Pinkbike Merch


Must Read This Week
[Update: 24-year-old Warehouse Worker Charged With Murder] Employee Found Dead at Jamis Bikes Headquarters
78719 views
First Look: Contra Bikes' Prototype 2.0 is a Steel, High Virtual Pivot Enduro Bike
41925 views
Bold Updates the Linkin Integrated Shock Trail Bike
40328 views
First Ride: 2022 Trek Rail 9.9 - More Battery Power & Updated Geometry
40051 views
First Look: Rocky Mountain Updates Altitude & Instinct Powerplay Models with Dyname 4.0 motor
39514 views
Shimano Launches Ultread Soles & 2022 Footwear Range
38580 views
Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Unridden Red Bull Rampage Bike
37910 views
First Look: The 2022 Giant Trance X Keeps the Fun Alive with 27.5" Wheels
35987 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 2022 calendar arriving late spring 2023!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008535
Mobile Version of Website