Preliminary Athlete Lists Released for Crankworx Rotorua

I am stoked for the racing to start and see how everyone stepped their game up over the offseason. I've been working pretty hard on my end to make sure I have all sorts of skills covered and am ready for Crankworx, including a good mix of training on and off the bikes. I go back to the basics and work on sprints, gate starts, setting up flat corners, and then I just ride all four bikes to feel good on all of them. — Vaea Verbeeck