Preliminary Rider Lists Released for Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

I think we definitely miss the crowd to be here to support us when we’re riding, so this is going to be insane to see again. I’m sure everyone in the crowd will be happy to be back also. The party will probably be two times as big.bI’m just excited every time it’s a new World Tour season, you know. This is a big one this year because we have one more stop, plus District Ride, so even more exciting. [In the off-season] I rode a lot of skate park, and a little bit of everything. So I feel like the riding was pretty big this winter and this off-season. I feel super connected to my bike and I’m pretty excited to enter into this season. — Tomas Lemoine