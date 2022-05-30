Preliminary Rider Lists Released for Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

May 30, 2022
by Official Crankworx  
www.clinttrahan.com
Austria just hits different. Photo: Clint Trahan

Press Release: Crankworx

June 15-19 (that’s right, just over two weeks to go...), Crankworx Innsbruck 2022 will bring together some of the world’s top mountain bikers from across disciplines to compete at the first World Tour stop of the season. It’s going to be one heck of a family reunion and, hey, for the first time in two years, everyone’s invited.

The only European stop on the circuit, Crankworx Innsbruck will bring the best of the best (plus amateur, CWNEXT racers, Kidsworx competitors, media, industry, and fannnns) to the foot of the Tyrolean Alps.

The full roster of Pro events includes:
• Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by POC
• Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck presented by Thule
• Rockshox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck
• CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck
• Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle
• Official Unofficial Scrub-Off
• deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club

Innsbruck will mark the return of the full Crankworx festival experience for the first time since March 2020 (including the return of fans, festival expo, side events and activities, movie premieres, parties, and moooore). For those planning to attend:

• Tickets are now on sale: crankworx.com/innsbruck/passes/
• Volunteer applications are open: crankworx.com/innsbruck/volunteer/

Those who can’t be there can watch all the action from the Crankworx World Tour live on Red Bull TV.

Without further ado, here’s a taste of who’ll be setting a course for Innsbruck over the next two weeks and putting rubber to Austrian dirt June 15-19.

Official European Whip-Off Championships pres. by POC

The beginning of Robin Goomes' epic 2021 Crankworx season, and a sign of things to come. Photo: Clint Trahan
bigquotesWhip off is such a good time I can’t wait to go hit that jump again. Sounds like we will have a solid crew of ladies this year which will be sick to get amongst.Robin Goomes


Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck presented by Thule

Haz on her way to a win on the Innsbruck Dual Slalom track in 2021. Photo: Florian Breitenberger

bigquotesOff-season this time around has been busy! Spent a good chunk of time in New Zealand, before going home to Aussie for the first time in almost a year. I’ve just been enjoying riding my bike and riding with friends! I feel like [now] vs a year ago I have more structure to my plans for the season, as well as less uncertainties! Which I can imagine changes how I ride and race. I’m excited for Innsbruck, I always enjoy the events and courses.Harriet Burbidge-Smith


Rockshox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck

Tomas (Lemoine) vs. Tomas (Slavik) on the Pump Track in 2020. Lemoine has podiumed in the event three years running. Photo: Kike Abelleira

bigquotesI think we definitely miss the crowd to be here to support us when we’re riding, so this is going to be insane to see again. I’m sure everyone in the crowd will be happy to be back also. The party will probably be two times as big.bI’m just excited every time it’s a new World Tour season, you know. This is a big one this year because we have one more stop, plus District Ride, so even more exciting. [In the off-season] I rode a lot of skate park, and a little bit of everything. So I feel like the riding was pretty big this winter and this off-season. I feel super connected to my bike and I’m pretty excited to enter into this season.Tomas Lemoine


CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck

Speed & Style action from 2021 feat. Robin Goomes and Kialani Hines. Photo: Clint Trahan

bigquotesCrankworx is an amazing set up and I feel very lucky to take part in such a cool series, Innsbruck has been on my to do list for ages! After having a taste of Crankworx in New Zealand I cannot wait to compete around the world alongside the world’s best athletes. There’s nothing more encouraging then seeing your friends conquer new tricks, dominate trail and send it full gas in a competitive environment. Red Bull Formation brought a lot of us together which was awesome. It’ll be good to reunite with these phenomenal women in Austria and also meet some new faces. I’m excited to see what’s in store for us all.Louise Ferguson

Ferguson distinguished herself in Crankworx competition in NZ last year, and will be making her Austrian Crankworx debut this year. Photo: Clint Trahan


Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle

bigquotesFeeling good but I can feel already in my body that the biggest moment of my life is coming soon! At the moment I’m trying to ride only big stuffs to get use to the airtime and the big lips! My goal it would be to finish the competition at least Top 10 to have the chance to go to the others Crankworx stops, but I’ll give my 200% to try to be on the podium!Alejandro Bonafe, 2021 Red Bull Rookie of the Year

Fedko, ready to send it in close to home. Photo: Clint Trahan

bigquotesInnsbruck is always one of my favourites, because the course there is super flowy and nice. It’s not a new course, but my homies are working on the course there, shaping it. I’m always hyped to be there because all my friends are coming there as well. It’s always a good time there and a big party. Super cool to have crowds again. This is always a factor that pushes me as a rider. If there are thousands of fans just waiting for you to drop, cheering for you…I’m super stoked. It’s gonna be a good show.Erik Fedko


Official Unofficial Scrub-Off

Scrubbing for unofficial glory in 2021. Photo: Clint Trahan

As this is an officially unofficial event, you’re going to have to be on site to see who’s going to throw down for the unofficial title...

deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club

Elite Women's podium in the 2021 DH. Nina Hoffman finished one step down from Vali Höll, but this year is riding a high after taking the win in Fort William. Photo: Clint Trahan

bigquotesI’m looking forward to Crankworx Innsbruck this year because it’s always such a chilled atmosphere to race in. The venue is great and it’s cool to hang out with friends. Also the track is not too challenging so you can enjoy riding more than on some of the World Cup tracks. Innsbruck is close to Germany and a few good friends live close to Innsbruck. Home crowd is always good to have and pushes you to perform well.Nina Hoffmann


Stay up to date with all things Crankworx: crankworx.com

Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Press Releases Crankworx Innsbruck 2022


Must Read This Week
What We Know So Far About the Heartbreaking Murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson
72098 views
Review: RockShox's 2023 Lyrik Ultimate is Smooth, Silent, & Incredibly Comfortable
67693 views
Everything You Need to Know About RockShox's Redesigned 2023 Forks & Shocks
53894 views
Opening Day Survey 2022: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
51067 views
Video: Danny McAtee Hits Brage Vestavik's 47-Foot Rampage Drop
48259 views
Opinion: When It Comes To Suspension, Don't Forget The Basics
43496 views
Bike Check: Joe Barnes' Wild-Looking Hope HB916
35326 views
Updated: Sam Hill Tests Positive for COVID-19 & Will Miss EWS Opening Round
32856 views

3 Comments

  • 4 0
 Sik Mik lining up for the DH!
  • 1 0
 and Tracey as well! Gonna be interesting
  • 1 0
 Strong line-ups throughout! I guess it just falls in-between World Cups!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008392
Mobile Version of Website