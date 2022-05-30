Preliminary Rider Lists Released for Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Press Release: Crankworx
June 15-19 (that’s right, just over two weeks to go...), Crankworx Innsbruck 2022 will bring together some of the world’s top mountain bikers from across disciplines to compete at the first World Tour stop of the season. It’s going to be one heck of a family reunion and, hey, for the first time in two years, everyone’s invited.
The only European stop on the circuit, Crankworx Innsbruck will bring the best of the best (plus amateur, CWNEXT racers, Kidsworx competitors, media, industry, and fannnns) to the foot of the Tyrolean Alps.
The full roster of Pro events includes:
• Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by POC
• Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck presented by Thule
• Rockshox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck
• CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck
• Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle
• Official Unofficial Scrub-Off
• deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club
Innsbruck will mark the return of the full Crankworx festival experience for the first time since March 2020 (including the return of fans, festival expo, side events and activities, movie premieres, parties, and moooore). For those planning to attend:
Those who can’t be there can watch all the action from the Crankworx World Tour live on Red Bull TV.
Without further ado, here’s a taste of who’ll be setting a course for Innsbruck over the next two weeks and putting rubber to Austrian dirt June 15-19.Official European Whip-Off Championships pres. by POC
Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck presented by Thule
|Whip off is such a good time I can’t wait to go hit that jump again. Sounds like we will have a solid crew of ladies this year which will be sick to get amongst.—Robin Goomes
Rockshox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck
|Off-season this time around has been busy! Spent a good chunk of time in New Zealand, before going home to Aussie for the first time in almost a year. I’ve just been enjoying riding my bike and riding with friends! I feel like [now] vs a year ago I have more structure to my plans for the season, as well as less uncertainties! Which I can imagine changes how I ride and race. I’m excited for Innsbruck, I always enjoy the events and courses.—Harriet Burbidge-Smith
CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck
|I think we definitely miss the crowd to be here to support us when we’re riding, so this is going to be insane to see again. I’m sure everyone in the crowd will be happy to be back also. The party will probably be two times as big.bI’m just excited every time it’s a new World Tour season, you know. This is a big one this year because we have one more stop, plus District Ride, so even more exciting. [In the off-season] I rode a lot of skate park, and a little bit of everything. So I feel like the riding was pretty big this winter and this off-season. I feel super connected to my bike and I’m pretty excited to enter into this season.—Tomas Lemoine
Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle
|Crankworx is an amazing set up and I feel very lucky to take part in such a cool series, Innsbruck has been on my to do list for ages! After having a taste of Crankworx in New Zealand I cannot wait to compete around the world alongside the world’s best athletes. There’s nothing more encouraging then seeing your friends conquer new tricks, dominate trail and send it full gas in a competitive environment. Red Bull Formation brought a lot of us together which was awesome. It’ll be good to reunite with these phenomenal women in Austria and also meet some new faces. I’m excited to see what’s in store for us all.—Louise Ferguson
|Feeling good but I can feel already in my body that the biggest moment of my life is coming soon! At the moment I’m trying to ride only big stuffs to get use to the airtime and the big lips! My goal it would be to finish the competition at least Top 10 to have the chance to go to the others Crankworx stops, but I’ll give my 200% to try to be on the podium!—Alejandro Bonafe, 2021 Red Bull Rookie of the Year
Official Unofficial Scrub-Off
|Innsbruck is always one of my favourites, because the course there is super flowy and nice. It’s not a new course, but my homies are working on the course there, shaping it. I’m always hyped to be there because all my friends are coming there as well. It’s always a good time there and a big party. Super cool to have crowds again. This is always a factor that pushes me as a rider. If there are thousands of fans just waiting for you to drop, cheering for you…I’m super stoked. It’s gonna be a good show.—Erik Fedko
As this is an officially unofficial event, you’re going to have to be on site to see who’s going to throw down for the unofficial title...deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club
|I’m looking forward to Crankworx Innsbruck this year because it’s always such a chilled atmosphere to race in. The venue is great and it’s cool to hang out with friends. Also the track is not too challenging so you can enjoy riding more than on some of the World Cup tracks. Innsbruck is close to Germany and a few good friends live close to Innsbruck. Home crowd is always good to have and pushes you to perform well.—Nina Hoffmann
Stay up to date with all things Crankworx: crankworx.com
3 Comments