Preliminary Rider Lists Released for Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Press Release: Crankworx
We're going to give it to you straight: There are a lot of big names coming to Crankworx Innsbruck 2021. This is a good feeling after a long period of uncertainty in the worlds of racing and events.
There are lots of highlights. To be honest, when it came to sharing this info, we didn’t know where to start. So we're just going to share some facts then list some athletes and what they’re racing in.
Cool?
Here goes.
• Crankworx Innsbruck 2021 will feature the largest field of pro female riders ever to compete at a Crankworx festival outside of Whistler.
• 14 women will be taking on the Speed & Style in Innsbruck. This is the biggest women’s field (by far) this event has seen since the women’s category was added in 2019. We are stoked on this.
• Crankworx Innsbruck will be the first time in 15 months that some of our athletes have been able to come together in one place. This means the battles for the King and Queen of Crankworx will be well and truly on again.
• The DH start list is deep. It is going to make the final day of racing something special.
|It’s been 15 months since we’ve been able to do a full international Crankworx, where all the athletes could travel. The excitement and anticipation from the athletes, as a result, is on another level. We’re seeing examples of that on Instagram, in registration numbers, and in fans’ reactions as we get closer. I’m blown away to see what athletes are doing to prepare…and the things they’ve been working on in the past 15 months. I can’t wait.— Darren Kinnaird, Managing Director of Crankworx
If you want to check out the full list of who’s competing in what, it’s available here: crankworx.com/results/start-lists/
The following is the full list of the events that’ll take place between June 16 and 20:
Wednesday, June 16: Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by POC
Thursday, June 17: Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck
Thursday, June 17: Rockshox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck
Friday, June 18: CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck
Saturday, June 19: Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle
Sunday, June 20: deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club
All (except Whip-Offs - highlights available after) will be live on Red Bull TV.
Here are some athletes that are taking on multiple disciplines that we’re excited to have joining us. This is not exhaustive. Again, the athlete list is long. But this is a start.
Don’t forget, the list of qualified Slopestyle riders was released two weeks ago. If you missed that, you can check it out here: pinkbike.com/u/officialcrankworx/blog/invited-riders-announced-for-crankworx-innsbruck-slopestyle-in-four-weeks.html Pro WomenVaea Verbeeck (CAN):
Defending Queen (2019)
Champion in 2020’s CLIF Crankworx Summer Series
Taking on every single event on offer at Crankworx Innsbruck 2021: Whip-Offs, Dual Slalom, Pump Track, Speed & Style, DHCasey Brown (CAN):
Has come in second in the overall Queen of Crankworx battle three times (2015, 2016, 2018 )
Competing in: Whip-Offs, Dual Slalom, Pump Track, DHKialani Hines (USA):
Runner up for Queen in 2019
Competing in: Dual Slalom, Pump Track, Speed & Style, DH Jordy Scott (USA):
Has won in Speed & Style and Pump Track (Rotorua 2020)
Competing in: Dual Slalom, Pump Track, Speed & StyleTracey Hannah (AUS):
Retired last year from World Cup racing. We’re hoping she’s going to make a run for Queen.
Competing in: Dual Slalom, Pump Track and DHVali Höll (AUT):
Representing Austria and looking to defend her 2020 DH win at Crankworx Innsbruck
Competing in: Dual Slalom, Pump Track (which she’s podiumed before in) and defending in the DHTahnée Seagrave (GBR):
Since 2018, has podiumed three times in Crankworx Dual Slalom, twice in DH and once on the Pump Track
Competing in: Dual Slalom, Pump Track and DH Georgia Astle (CAN):
Two wins to her name in the punishing Garbanzo DH at Crankworx Whistler (2018 and 2019)
Competing in: Dual Slalom, Pump Track, DHEmilie Siegenthaler (SUI):
On top of Crankworx DH podiums, has finished top five in Dual Slalom (Rotorua 2018 )
Competing in: Dual Slalom and DHDanielle Beecroft (AUS):
Top Crankworx finish was a win on the Whistler Dual Slalom track in 2018 (upsetting Jill Kintner’s approx. 438x winning streak)
Competing in Whip-Offs, Dual Slalom, Pump Track, DH Cecile Ravanel (FRA):
2018’s winner of the Whistler round of the EWS at Crankworx
Competing in: Dual Slalom and Pump TrackMartha Gill (GBR):
Top five in the Dual Slalom in Innsbruck last year
Competing in: Dual Slalom, Pump Track and DHHarriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS):
Top five in the Dual Slalom in Innsbruck in 2019
A recent Slopestyle competitor (the lone female) at the Highline Mountain Bike festival in Australia
Competing in: Whip-Offs, Pump Track and Speed & StyleKathi Kuypers (GER):
Podiumed on the Pump Track in Innsbruck last year
Competing in: Pump Track, Speed & StyleMathilde Bernard (FRA):
Has podiumed on the Pump Track every time she’s competed
Competing in: Dual Slalom, Pump Track, Speed & Style and DHMicayla Gatto (CAN):
Returned to Crankworx competition in Rotorua in 2020
Competing in Dual Slalom, Pump Track and Speed & StylePro MenTomas Lemoine (FRA):
Earned a first, second and third place in Innsbruck competition last year
In the race for the throne he has come in second (2018 ) and third (2019).
Competing in: Dual Slalom, Pump Track, Speed & Style, SlopestyleKyle Strait (USA):
Second in the King standings coming out of Rotorua in 2020
Has probably competed and podiumed in every event Crankworx has ever run, at least once since it all began in 2004 (not verified)
Competing in: Dual Slalom, Pump Track, Speed & StyleBas van Steenbergen (CAN):
The leader for King coming out of Crankworx Rotorua in 2020
Competing in: Dual Slalom, Pump Track, Speed & Style and DHAdrien Loron (FRA):
Took two wins in a single day in Innsbruck in 2020 (Dual Slalom and Pump Track)
Former King of Crankworx (2017)
Competing in: Dual Slalom, Pump Track, Speed & Style, DHKeegan Wright (NZL):
Has taken wins in Crankworx Enduro (Rotorua 2018 ), Pump Track (Let Gets 2018 ) and Dual Slalom (Rotorua 2019)
Competing in: Dual Slalom, Pump Track, DHAustin Warren (USA):
Was in fourth in King standings coming out of Rotorua 2020
Competing in: Dual Slalom, Pump Track, Speed & StyleLuca Cometti (USA):
Multiple podiums in Crankworx Dual Slalom (Rotorua 2018, Innsbruck 2019) and Pump Track (Les Gets 2018 )
Competing in Dual Slalom, Pump Track, Speed & StyleKaos Seagrave (GBR):
The defending Whip-Off Champ in Innsbruck
Taking on every event, except SlopestyleKade Edwards (GBR):
First runner up (twice) at Whip-Offs (Les Gets 2018 and Innsbruck 2019)
Like Seagrave, taking on every event, except SlopestyleMick Hannah (AUS):
Frequent podium finisher at Crankworx DH events (most recently, winner of DH in Rotorua in 2020) and often cracks the top 10 in Dual Slalom
Competing in: Dual Slalom, Pump Track, DHPivot Team - Eddie Masters (NZL), Matt Walker (NZL) and the boss, Bernard Kerr (GBR):
Masters has twice come in second in the Innsbruck DH (2019 and 2020)
Walker was just 50 points off the leader for King coming out of Rotorua 2020
Kerr’s best Crankworx results in recent years have been in Dual Slalom, with a win in Les Gets in 2018 and a third place finish in Innsbruck Dual Slalom in 2020
All three competing in: Whip-Offs, Dual Slalom and the DHTim Bringer (FRA):
Following in Lemoine’s footsteps and branching out from Slopestyle
Competing in: Pump Track, Speed & Style and Slopestyle (alternate) Louis Reboul (FRA):
Won the Innsbruck Whip-Off in 2018, fifth in Speed & Style last year
Competing in: Whip-Offs, Pump Track, Speed & StyleSam Reynolds (GBR):
Major past success in Innsbruck Speed & Style: second place in 2018 and 2020, plus a fourth place finish in 2019
Competing in: Whip-Offs and Speed & StyleGreg Watts (USA):
In recent years has distinguished himself as a Speed & Style specialist, most recently coming in second in Rotorua
Competing in: Dual Slalom, Speed & StyleTomas Slavik (CZE):
Fixture on the Dual Slalom podium, including three top threes in the past three years
Competing in: Dual Slalom, Speed & StyleTommy Zula (USA):
Two-time winner on the Crankworx Pump Track (Whistler 2019 and Rotorua 2020)
Competing in: Whip-Offs, Dual Slalom, Pump Track, Speed & StyleCollin Hudson (USA):
Zula’s teammate, he has also earned two Pump Track podiums (win in Whistler in 2018 and second in Rotorua in 2020)
Competing in: Whip-Offs, Dual Slalom, Pump Track, DH
Plus, joining us specifically to race the DH:
Gee Atherton (GBR)
Camille Balanche (SUI)
Sam Blenkinsop (NZL)
Loic Bruni (FRA)
Eleonora Farina (ITA)
Laurie Greenland (GBR)
Finn Iles (CAN)
Brook Macdonald (NZL)
Amaury Pierron (FRA)
Luca Shaw (USA)
Loris Vergier (FRA)
Reece Wilson (GBR)
Katy Winton (GBR)
That’s it, that’s all (for now), folks.
Hope you’re excited to get back to racing. It all goes down two weeks from now.
Full schedule and details for all live events to come during Crankworx Innsbruck 2021: crankworx.com
