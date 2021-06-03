Preliminary Rider Lists Released for Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Two years since we've done this (the weather won in October 2020). Defending champ Kaos Seagrave in 2019. Photo: Fraser Britton

Press Release: Crankworx

• Crankworx Innsbruck 2021 will feature the largest field of pro female riders ever to compete at a Crankworx festival outside of Whistler.

• 14 women will be taking on the Speed & Style in Innsbruck. This is the biggest women’s field (by far) this event has seen since the women’s category was added in 2019. We are stoked on this.

• Crankworx Innsbruck will be the first time in 15 months that some of our athletes have been able to come together in one place. This means the battles for the King and Queen of Crankworx will be well and truly on again.

• The DH start list is deep. It is going to make the final day of racing something special.

Jordy Scott and Vaea Verbeeck competing in Speed & Style in Rotorua 2020. Photo: Kike Abelleira Stoked to see Brook (and others) on deck to race in the DH on Sunday. Photo: Kike Abelleira

It’s been 15 months since we’ve been able to do a full international Crankworx, where all the athletes could travel. The excitement and anticipation from the athletes, as a result, is on another level. We’re seeing examples of that on Instagram, in registration numbers, and in fans’ reactions as we get closer. I’m blown away to see what athletes are doing to prepare…and the things they’ve been working on in the past 15 months. I can’t wait. — Darren Kinnaird, Managing Director of Crankworx

Wednesday, June 16: Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by POC

Thursday, June 17: Specialized Dual Slalom Innsbruck

Thursday, June 17: Rockshox Pump Track Challenge Innsbruck

Friday, June 18: CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck

Saturday, June 19: Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle

Sunday, June 20: deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club

Vali Höll, set to defend on home soil. Photo: Kike Abelleira Casey Brown, returning to international competition. Photo: Fraser Britton

Pro Women

Lemoine vs. Strait in Innsbruck 2019. Stoked to have our North American competitors back on European soil to compete. Photo: Fraser Britton Kade Edwards and Greg Watts on the Innsbruck Speed & Style course in 2019. Photo: Fraser Britton

Pro Men

Finn Iles, back in Crankworx competition after a commanding overall win at the CLIF Crankworx Summer Series. Photo: Chris Pilling