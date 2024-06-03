Preliminary Rider Lists Released for Crankworx Innsbruck: The Eighth & Final Edition

PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx
With less than two weeks to go until the eighth and last edition of Crankworx Innsbruck kicks off, the anticipation is palpable among fans both on-site and around the globe, tuning in on Red Bull TV. With the crowd-favourite Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck opening the festival weekend, an action-packed lineup of events will bring together the world’s best athletes amid the picturesque scenery of the Tyrolean Alps from June 12-16.
On Friday, June 14, the only European stop of the Crankworx World Tour launches with Speed & Style
. In this thrilling event, two athletes will compete head-to-head, racing to cross the finish line first while executing stylish tricks and catching airtime on the course’s features. Among the confirmed competitors are current leaders in the Queen of Crankworx standings, Martha Gill, Jordy Scott, and Shania Rawson. Slopestyle athletes Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Caroline Buchanan, Shealen Reno, and recent gold-medalist Alma Wiggberg also vie for victory in this event. Will Garret Mechem continue his winning streak after clinching the gold medal at both Crankworx Rotorua and Cairns earlier this year? Another standout is Aussie Jackson Frew who is eager to collect valuable points for the King of Crankworx standings.
Super Saturday will bring a double dose of action: fans can witness the Thule Slopestyle Innsbruck
in the morning, followed by the Crankworx Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge presented by Raiffeisen Club Tirol in the evening. Dawid Godziek, a long-standing Crankworx competitor, recently won his first gold medal at Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle, putting him at the top of the current standings. Close on his heels is Slopestyle sensation and last year’s victor Emil Johansson. In the women’s division, Robin Goomes and Alma Wiggberg, both decorated with gold medals in the 2024 Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship, are hot contenders for the podium. Innsbruck local Kathi Kuypers, who has received a wildcard entry, is thrilled to compete in front of her home crowd. While the female Slopestyle athletes are confirmed, the male athletes have been invited just this week, having requested the exception of a later cut-off date due to their withdrawal from Crankworx Rotorua to have more time to collect vital FMBA points.
The Crankworx Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge presented by Raiffeisen Club Tirol
is another electrifying event where the athletes compete neck-to-neck on a highly technical course, relying on technique and momentum as they ride without a chain on their bikes. Last year’s victor and Pump Track specialist Jayce Cunning will defend his title against Ryan Gilchrist, Bas Van Steenbergen, Jackson Frew, and many others. For the women this event is crucial as the top three in the Queen of Crankworx standings, all Pump Track experts, will go head-to-head to collect valuable points towards the crown.
The five-day festival concludes with the Specialized Dual Slalom
on Sunday. On a revamped course, top athletes including Jordy Scott, Martha Gill, Shania Rawson, Bas Van Steenbergen, Jackson Frew, Ryan Gilchrist and more of the world’s best mountain bike athletes will engage in a side-by-side battle against each other and the clock.
Beyond pro athletes, Crankworx Innsbruck also provides a platform for up-and-coming local riders, amateurs, and the next generation of mountain bike athletes. More information on Kidsworx, CWNEXT, and the full event schedule can be found here. Don't miss out and get your tickets for the grand finale of Crankworx Innsbruck!
Festival passes can be purchased online: www.crankworx.com/innsbruck/passes/>>Find the full preliminary rider lists here!