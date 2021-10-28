Preliminary Rider Lists Released for Crankworx Rotorua

The women had progressed so much since our last women’s Speed & Style competition in 2020 in Rotorua that the trick list was outdated.They were throwing down tricks that previously we didn’t have on the Women’s Speed & Style trick list, because no one was doing them in competition. They have pushed the sport, so we’ve now updated our trick list to reflect this. Since Innsbruck in June, we worked with the judges to add more tricks to the list and adjusted the values. We’ve also removed some tricks that are no longer deemed difficult enough to merit points. It’s incredibly exciting to see how quickly things are progressing for women in freeride, and we’re stoked to see what the ladies are going to bring to the table at Speed & Style in Rotorua. — Nicole Freeman, Director of Sport for Crankworx