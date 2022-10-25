Preliminary Rider Lists Released for Crankworx Rotorua

I’m having a good time. I feel like my mind is evolving as I’m growing. I’m just following my heart. Riding when I’m feeling the things I feel. I have for sure to train and stuff like that, but yeah. I just try to follow the things, one by one, enjoy each event. And I’m a bit more focused now for King of Crankworx. No pressure though. If it happens, I will be happy at the end of the season. If not, the one that will win will deserve it for sure. Because, this is four events in the full year. And we do three, to four, to five events, depending on the rider. So this is a big battle. — Tomas Lemoine