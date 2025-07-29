e*thirteen Releases New Helix Race Carbon e*spec & MTB Cranks

PRESS Release: e*thirteen
Introducing the Helix Race Carbon Cranks – the most technologically advanced cranks we’ve ever produced. After years of development in carbon layup and molding, we’ve refined the Helix Race Carbon Cranks to deliver the highest strength-to-weight ratio of any e*thirteen crank to date.e*spec EMTB
The Helix Race Carbon e*spec Cranks are ASTM 5-rated. Light enough for Trail to All-Mountain disciplines, yet strong enough for shuttle days in the bike park. With industry-leading weights as low as 330g (Fazua, 165mm), they shed serious grams while delivering the strength and stiffness demanded by top pros and discerning riders alike.
Compatible with nearly all popular EMTB spindle interfaces—including ISIS (Bosch CX Gen4/5, Bosch SX, TQ HPR50, Brose S Mag, DJI Avinox, Yamaha, Specialized 2.1/2.2/3.1), SRAM DUB, and Fazua Ride 60—these cranks offer broad versatility.Key features include:
- Popular Arm lengths: 160, 165, and 170mm, with 155mm models coming soon
- Burly Molded crank boots for rock strike protection
- Lightweight alloy self-extractor system for easy servicing
- Protective decals to guard against shoe rub
The Helix Race Carbon e*spec is a true drivetrain upgrade for any weight-conscious e-biker and pairs perfectly with the Helix Race e*spec Chainring.Specs:
- ASTM 5-rated with class-leading strength-to-weight ratio
- ISIS spindle in 21.5mm and 26mm arm offset options to optimize Q-Factor
- Fits Bosch CX Gen 4/5, Brose S-Mag, TQ HPR50, DJI Avinox, Yamaha, Specialized Levo/Kenevo 2.1 / 2.2 / 3.1 SRAM DUB (Specialized SL 1.2) Fazua Ride 60
- Weight: 330g (Fazua, 165mm)
- Color: Graphite
- Price: US/EU: $409.95 | UK: £379.95
- Warranty: 5 yearsMTB
The Helix Race Carbon MTB Cranks are tough enough for all-mountain rides, yet light enough for XC race setups—just 335g (170mm).
Featuring molded carbon arms, a weight-saving machined aluminum 30mm spindle, and an 8-lobe splined interface, complete cranksets with chainring come in under 400g while meeting ASTM 4 durability standards.
Engineered for versatility, they’re a great fit for everything from featherweight XC bikes to aggressive trail and all-mountain machines—all wrapped in a clean, understated aesthetic.Key features include:
- MTB Cranks come in 160mm, 165mm, 170mm, and 175mm lengths
- Exclusive APS bearing preload adjuster
- Molded crank boots
- Captive pedal washers
- Self-extracting system for quick install and removal
These cranks feature an 8-bolt chainring interface with a twist: our Helix Race 8-Bolt Chainring uses a unique four-bolt locking mechanism to save even more weight.
Note: While e*thirteen’s 8-bolt chainrings require only 4 bolts thanks to our proprietary design, third-party 8-bolt rings should use all 8.*Specs:
- ASTM 4-rated with industry-leading strength-to-weight
- 30mm spindle with 8-lobe spline interface
- 8-Bolt standard chainring interface
- Boost 55mm chainline optimized with Helix Race 8-Bolt Chainring
- Available lengths: 160, 165, 170, 175mm
- Chainring sizes: 30T–36T
- Weight: 335g (170mm) / sub-400g with Helix Race 8-bolt Chainring
- Color: Graphite
- Price: $459.95 US/EU, £419.95 UK
- Warranty: 5 years
Thanks for that. So they give themselves fewer skews but make it stupid for those that don't use a meter.
also, 3 bolt PLEASE
When I took the NX off, I expected a boat anchor, but was surprised at how light they felt. They didn’t feel that much heavier. And honestly, while the Descendants were a good, solid crank, I’m not sure the performance and weight savings were much better than any aluminum crank I ever used. I mean, NX is one thing, but mostly I've ridden XT cranks over the years. I just can’t say the cost of carbon is worth it when it comes to cranks.
Using one super light crank on an otherwise burly bike doesn't make much sense but if weight is considered across the whole build you can end up with more significant saving.
Use is also important. If you are a +80kg rider doing mostly lift assisted bike park, riding an ebike or gently climbing with friends on easy fireroads, there is not much reason to care apart from the bling. If you are a sub 60kg climber racing XC or riding trails for hours you might be more interested in saving weight provided you are not facing risk of breaking parts during the rides.
Apparently 15k$ is pocket change for a significant fraction of the bicycle riders, so a 500$ crank is nothing for them.
I don’t know. In my opinion, the carbon isn’t really worth it for the cost. If you’re worried about them breaking catastrophically, then I really wouldn’t mess with them.
Anyway, I think you’re kind of making my point — they’re not that different, especially for the price.
Throw an XT crankset into the picture, and they’re like 520 grams. At a third of the price. And I’m seeing XX1 at about 420g. So if there’s not much of a difference between Descendants and NX, there’s only about the same difference between XT and XX1.
I know all the weight adds up, but to me it’s not worth it for weight, and I definitely didn’t notice any performance advantage.