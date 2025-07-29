Powered by Outside

e*thirteen Releases New Helix Race Carbon e*spec & MTB Cranks

Jul 29, 2025
by e*thirteen  
photo

PRESS Release: e*thirteen

Introducing the Helix Race Carbon Cranks – the most technologically advanced cranks we’ve ever produced. After years of development in carbon layup and molding, we’ve refined the Helix Race Carbon Cranks to deliver the highest strength-to-weight ratio of any e*thirteen crank to date.

photo

photo

e*spec EMTB
The Helix Race Carbon e*spec Cranks are ASTM 5-rated. Light enough for Trail to All-Mountain disciplines, yet strong enough for shuttle days in the bike park. With industry-leading weights as low as 330g (Fazua, 165mm), they shed serious grams while delivering the strength and stiffness demanded by top pros and discerning riders alike.

Compatible with nearly all popular EMTB spindle interfaces—including ISIS (Bosch CX Gen4/5, Bosch SX, TQ HPR50, Brose S Mag, DJI Avinox, Yamaha, Specialized 2.1/2.2/3.1), SRAM DUB, and Fazua Ride 60—these cranks offer broad versatility.

photo
photo

Key features include:
- Popular Arm lengths: 160, 165, and 170mm, with 155mm models coming soon
- Burly Molded crank boots for rock strike protection
- Lightweight alloy self-extractor system for easy servicing
- Protective decals to guard against shoe rub

The Helix Race Carbon e*spec is a true drivetrain upgrade for any weight-conscious e-biker and pairs perfectly with the Helix Race e*spec Chainring.

photo

photo
photo

Specs:
- ASTM 5-rated with class-leading strength-to-weight ratio
- ISIS spindle in 21.5mm and 26mm arm offset options to optimize Q-Factor
- Fits Bosch CX Gen 4/5, Brose S-Mag, TQ HPR50, DJI Avinox, Yamaha, Specialized Levo/Kenevo 2.1 / 2.2 / 3.1 SRAM DUB (Specialized SL 1.2) Fazua Ride 60
- Weight: 330g (Fazua, 165mm)
- Color: Graphite
- Price: US/EU: $409.95 | UK: £379.95
- Warranty: 5 years

photo

photo

MTB
The Helix Race Carbon MTB Cranks are tough enough for all-mountain rides, yet light enough for XC race setups—just 335g (170mm).

Featuring molded carbon arms, a weight-saving machined aluminum 30mm spindle, and an 8-lobe splined interface, complete cranksets with chainring come in under 400g while meeting ASTM 4 durability standards.
Engineered for versatility, they’re a great fit for everything from featherweight XC bikes to aggressive trail and all-mountain machines—all wrapped in a clean, understated aesthetic.

photo

photo
photo

Key features include:
- MTB Cranks come in 160mm, 165mm, 170mm, and 175mm lengths
- Exclusive APS bearing preload adjuster
- Molded crank boots
- Captive pedal washers
- Self-extracting system for quick install and removal

photo
photo

These cranks feature an 8-bolt chainring interface with a twist: our Helix Race 8-Bolt Chainring uses a unique four-bolt locking mechanism to save even more weight.

Note: While e*thirteen’s 8-bolt chainrings require only 4 bolts thanks to our proprietary design, third-party 8-bolt rings should use all 8.*

Specs:
- ASTM 4-rated with industry-leading strength-to-weight
- 30mm spindle with 8-lobe spline interface
- 8-Bolt standard chainring interface
- Boost 55mm chainline optimized with Helix Race 8-Bolt Chainring
- Available lengths: 160, 165, 170, 175mm
- Chainring sizes: 30T–36T
- Weight: 335g (170mm) / sub-400g with Helix Race 8-bolt Chainring
- Color: Graphite
- Price: $459.95 US/EU, £419.95 UK
- Warranty: 5 years

photo


92 Comments
  • 773
 I’m a fan of spending needless money on my bikes but never once have I thought “man I need to save 100gr on my 55lb e-bike cranks” lol
  • 30
 weighteenies
  • 82
 @mi-bike: w8 we13nies
  • 274
 XT M8120 arms on sale for 1/7th the cost of these… I know it’s a broken records but prices on stuff are just embarrassing at this point
  • 160
 Those are 608g though, so at least you are getting something for your money.
  • 10
 @k-n-i-x-o-n: for $1/gram you can get a set with a no questions lifetime warranty and which doesn't make you hunt for weights. Young racers feast
  • 121
 Playing devil advocate here. It is virtually impossible for a small brand to compete against the OEM giants for most non consumable parts so unless you find a new problem to solve the only market that is left out is either luxury/weight weenie items, or those that allows one to personalize your bike like shiny anodized parts and stuff like that.
  • 10
 @opignonlibre: competition is played out. Exploit the giants and go your own way
  • 231
 For non-ebikes that's a decent weight savings
  • 161
 Two years on my e-spec Helix cranks and they’ve been faultless. I’m not a carbon crank fan, but these look good.
  • 151
 e*xpensive
  • 121
 We need more 24mm spindle options, I don't want 30mm in a threaded bb shell or bearings running directly on the spindle.
  • 101
 Killer job on the cranks team!
  • 70
 FREE THE PEDAL WASHERS!!!
  • 60
 I'm distracted by the Shan. Lovely silhouette on that thing...and often have some wicked colours.
  • 52
 Still waiting for carbon cranks with thin titanium or aluminum protection bonded on the areas that get a lot scratches from shoes. Even an aftermarket solution for that would be good. Protective film isn't sturdy enough.
  • 101
 Raceface Era cranks have a stainless steel plate bonded on the wear area
  • 13
 @konakula20: But I think the metal plate needs to be positioned differently. My cranks get scratched by my shoes a lot. I'd like to see the metal protection plate covering more.
  • 11
 @tacklingdummy: rf cranks will break before scratches wear them out
  • 10
 @englertracing: Nah. Never broke carbon cranks. Perhaps I'm not enduro-bro enough or just lucky.
  • 74
 8-bolt is such a pain in the dick. At least e13 abandoned their own proprietary spline but they should have stuck with 3-bolt.
  • 70
 Really don't get the logic for 8-bolt. E-13 agrees apparently.
  • 10
 @IamZOSO: Pretty sure I read Sram’s point of 8-screw vs 3-screw was for power meter. I’d guess the 3-screw chainring doesn’t flex uniformly enough for the gages to work properly.
  • 10
 @Steadite:
Thanks for that. So they give themselves fewer skews but make it stupid for those that don't use a meter.
  • 20
 Seriously... I get that maybe the 3 bolt didn't work so well with the power meters that are now their bread and butter and profit center in road bikes, but how is having to loosen and then torque EIGHT FASTENERS a better system than a simple lockring?
  • 20
 I'm using these GX eagles aluminum 165mm cranks because that's what my local shop had when I blew my carbon X01 crank arm in half casing a jump.... and didnt die!
  • 96
 Wow, I'll never need these.
  • 74
 carbon cranks on a motor bike doesnt make much sense lol
  • 31
 Wasn't 155mm what everyone needs?
  • 20
 Says "155 coming soon" for the ebike cranks
  • 120
 @Marky771: 155mm Should be landing in the US around the middle of September.
  • 30
 @ethirteen: now start 150 as well! probably the easiest product enhancement you'll ever make.

also, 3 bolt PLEASE
  • 21
 @ethirteen: Would think that size should have been the first to hit the shelves.
  • 11
 I've been happy since switching from 175s to 155s.
  • 41
 I dig it!
  • 10
 Things I have a mental minimum weight limit for: Cranks, bars, stems, burritos.
  • 54
 What would we do without carbon ebike cranks...
  • 71
 Use aluminium ones?
  • 10
 @Compositepro: t'was a joke my friend
  • 811
 My take on carbon cranks is that they’re just not worth it. A few years ago, I replaced some NX cranks with some Truvativ carbon Descendants (basically GX). I think the NX were 700-odd grams, the Descendants 375 or so.

When I took the NX off, I expected a boat anchor, but was surprised at how light they felt. They didn’t feel that much heavier. And honestly, while the Descendants were a good, solid crank, I’m not sure the performance and weight savings were much better than any aluminum crank I ever used. I mean, NX is one thing, but mostly I've ridden XT cranks over the years. I just can’t say the cost of carbon is worth it when it comes to cranks.
  • 361
 Money is fake - life is short. I like to buy bitchin' stuff I can touch and look at.
  • 80
 @suspended-flesh: Not sure how much of that i agree with, but I agree with the general spirit of make your bike bitchin’ — something you like to look at and stoked to ride. Carbon cranks just aren’t on my personal bitchin’ list. Don’t feel like I’m missing out on much there. I will say, in the spirit of “buy bitchin’ stuff,” if I did but carbon cranks, they’d be Hope.
  • 41
 @TheR: Fair Dinkum
  • 40
 Things is taking individually, any weight saving is super marginal. But weight adds up which is the reason we saw many enduro bikes nearing 18kg/40lbs in the article about ARD Rock.

Using one super light crank on an otherwise burly bike doesn't make much sense but if weight is considered across the whole build you can end up with more significant saving.

Use is also important. If you are a +80kg rider doing mostly lift assisted bike park, riding an ebike or gently climbing with friends on easy fireroads, there is not much reason to care apart from the bling. If you are a sub 60kg climber racing XC or riding trails for hours you might be more interested in saving weight provided you are not facing risk of breaking parts during the rides.

Apparently 15k$ is pocket change for a significant fraction of the bicycle riders, so a 500$ crank is nothing for them.
  • 12
 I must've missed the memo: all I ever heard is that carbon cranks break, often catastrophically (with leg damage in some cases) and they are to always be avoided but... maybe some pro DH riders using them? Are they better now? Not that I'd run out & buy these at all...seems like alum / titanium or metal would be much stronger for not that much a weight difference.
  • 10
 @Mtn-Goat-13: I know Gwin had some cranks break catastrophically. I’m sure a ton of XC racers have used the carbon XX cranks (and other models — just going with the most common here) with no problem. And other disciplines (enduro, DH) have probably used X01 or Descendants with no issues. I used those Descendants with no issues. But then XC racers and I aren’t Aaron Gwin.

I don’t know. In my opinion, the carbon isn’t really worth it for the cost. If you’re worried about them breaking catastrophically, then I really wouldn’t mess with them.
  • 10
 @TheR: Heard...wasn't really considering carbon cranks (esp after Levy's jokes about them) but still trying to keep informed. Seems like XC wouldn't be putting a beating on them like DH & rowdy riding would though....
  • 10
 You didn't feel a difference because there wasn't much of one. NX Dub is ~560g without the stock steel chainring (145g relative to 60g for a typical 7075 ring), almost identical to M8100 XT (540g). Descendent is about 480g. To get into the 375g range for a set of arms, you're looking at XX1 Dub (~355g), Next SL (~365g), and similar.
  • 10
 @alexdi: @alexdi: You’re right — I’m misremembering the weight of the Descendants, but you’re off in the weight of the NX from what I’m seeing. NX dub without the chainring is about 640 grams. I’m seeing descendants at about 550. I remember weighting the two with the chainrings. The difference came out to about a quarter of a pound.

Anyway, I think you’re kind of making my point — they’re not that different, especially for the price.

Throw an XT crankset into the picture, and they’re like 520 grams. At a third of the price. And I’m seeing XX1 at about 420g. So if there’s not much of a difference between Descendants and NX, there’s only about the same difference between XT and XX1.

I know all the weight adds up, but to me it’s not worth it for weight, and I definitely didn’t notice any performance advantage.
  • 10
 @TheR: going broke some e13 carbon and Injured himself
  • 10
 @Mtn-Goat-13: same rider same terrain greater travel bike puts less peak load on cranks.
  • 21
 No Shimnao EP motors, cranks, bummer
  • 70
 because Brands have stopped using that awful Motor/battery.
  • 10
 Oof, no Shimano compatible....
  • 10
 If I could afford these and was changing crank lengths….
  • 10
 Ive broken way too many carbon Cranks trust these. Sorry
  • 10
 Where's the qfactor spec?
  • 66
 Oh goody, another proprietary chainring interface.
  • 60
 It isn't proprietary. The cranks are standard SRAM 8 bolt. The only thing that is different is E13 created a chainring that only needs to use 4 of the 8 bolts. SRAM chainrings will work on E13 cranks and E13 chainrings will work on SRAM cranks.
  • 12
 have these been through qc? meaning they have successfully broken Aaron Gwin's ankle?
  • 23
 Bespoke chainrings, I'm out.
  • 10
 You can run any 8-bolt ring on this crank.
  • 35
 I love creaky cranks
Below threshold threads are hidden







