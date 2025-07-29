e*thirteen Releases New Helix Race Carbon e*spec & MTB Cranks

PRESS Release: e*thirteen

e*spec EMTB

Key features include:

Specs:

MTB

Key features include:

Specs:

Introducing the Helix Race Carbon Cranks – the most technologically advanced cranks we’ve ever produced. After years of development in carbon layup and molding, we’ve refined the Helix Race Carbon Cranks to deliver the highest strength-to-weight ratio of any e*thirteen crank to date.The Helix Race Carbon e*spec Cranks are ASTM 5-rated. Light enough for Trail to All-Mountain disciplines, yet strong enough for shuttle days in the bike park. With industry-leading weights as low as 330g (Fazua, 165mm), they shed serious grams while delivering the strength and stiffness demanded by top pros and discerning riders alike.Compatible with nearly all popular EMTB spindle interfaces—including ISIS (Bosch CX Gen4/5, Bosch SX, TQ HPR50, Brose S Mag, DJI Avinox, Yamaha, Specialized 2.1/2.2/3.1), SRAM DUB, and Fazua Ride 60—these cranks offer broad versatility.- Popular Arm lengths: 160, 165, and 170mm, with 155mm models coming soon- Burly Molded crank boots for rock strike protection- Lightweight alloy self-extractor system for easy servicing- Protective decals to guard against shoe rubThe Helix Race Carbon e*spec is a true drivetrain upgrade for any weight-conscious e-biker and pairs perfectly with the Helix Race e*spec Chainring.- ASTM 5-rated with class-leading strength-to-weight ratio- ISIS spindle in 21.5mm and 26mm arm offset options to optimize Q-Factor- Fits Bosch CX Gen 4/5, Brose S-Mag, TQ HPR50, DJI Avinox, Yamaha, Specialized Levo/Kenevo 2.1 / 2.2 / 3.1 SRAM DUB (Specialized SL 1.2) Fazua Ride 60- Weight: 330g (Fazua, 165mm)- Color: Graphite- Price: US/EU: $409.95 | UK: £379.95- Warranty: 5 yearsThe Helix Race Carbon MTB Cranks are tough enough for all-mountain rides, yet light enough for XC race setups—just 335g (170mm).Featuring molded carbon arms, a weight-saving machined aluminum 30mm spindle, and an 8-lobe splined interface, complete cranksets with chainring come in under 400g while meeting ASTM 4 durability standards.Engineered for versatility, they’re a great fit for everything from featherweight XC bikes to aggressive trail and all-mountain machines—all wrapped in a clean, understated aesthetic.- MTB Cranks come in 160mm, 165mm, 170mm, and 175mm lengths- Exclusive APS bearing preload adjuster- Molded crank boots- Captive pedal washers- Self-extracting system for quick install and removalThese cranks feature an 8-bolt chainring interface with a twist: our Helix Race 8-Bolt Chainring uses a unique four-bolt locking mechanism to save even more weight.Note: While e*thirteen’s 8-bolt chainrings require only 4 bolts thanks to our proprietary design, third-party 8-bolt rings should use all 8.*- ASTM 4-rated with industry-leading strength-to-weight- 30mm spindle with 8-lobe spline interface- 8-Bolt standard chainring interface- Boost 55mm chainline optimized with Helix Race 8-Bolt Chainring- Available lengths: 160, 165, 170, 175mm- Chainring sizes: 30T–36T- Weight: 335g (170mm) / sub-400g with Helix Race 8-bolt Chainring- Color: Graphite- Price: $459.95 US/EU, £419.95 UK- Warranty: 5 years