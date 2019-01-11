Anna Newkirk Joins SRAM Young Guns

PRESS RELEASE: SRAM Young Guns

Now begins for me a new, thrilling section of my still young career. I am looking forward to travelling the world together with SRAM Young Guns. Just after our first meeting I knew, I wanted to get into this team. It was nice to immediately experience the humanity, not only from the team, but also from our great partners, who enable us to do all this, and this is the atmosphere which I want for my future.“ — Anna Newkirk

Welcome Anna!The SRAM Young Guns are pleases and a bit proud, to start with second placed UCI MTB DH World Cup 2018 and silver medal winner UCI MTB DH World champs Anna Newkirk in the new season. Together with Paula Zibasa she will begin the future of women. Furthermore Paula and Anna will, in cooperation with SRAM/ Canyon, represent the Canyon WMN mountain bikes. A proud task for both!How coincidences sometimes determine life!Anna Newkirk is not unknown among the SRAM Young Guns. During the entire season of 2018 Paula Zibasa and Anna Newkirk shared the warmup tent at the start of this year's World Cup. Admittedly, we were not always happy! Very often Anna was waiting down on the finishing line while Paula had to cover the latter ranks. What a great despair! But of course we took our defeats like true sportsmen with a smirk.Paula is a full-hearted sportswoman and when she was defeated, she always knew who were the better ones. Because of this it was nice during the season to spectate how the girls treated each other and how a lovely rivalry developed. But in the starting house the friendship had to pause for five minutes, as their own goals were in the foreground. Just as it should be.As Anna made a, as she would call it, "super", run in Lenzerheide, suddenly coincidence stopped into our lives. Just as we said our farewells and went back to the Canyon Factory team pit, I stumbled upon Anna. We talked about the successful year, the successful weekend and, of course, about Annas future. I was curious! Had the SRAM Young Guns a realistic chance?It was easy to hear how she would like to take another step and that she wanted a new challenge. Anna hadn't even finished speaking, when I already started making plans...The SRAM Young Guns would like to help Anna with her path into the future. Anna is a great character, very motivated, always has a cool line in store, keeps a smile on her face, and most importantly, at least from my impression, a teamplayer, a friend and naturally a big talent which has to be supported! Just like what SRAM Young Guns are supposed to be made up of!Anna and Paula would greatly compliment each other. After a quick consultation with our Partners SRAM and Canyon and talks, a great, funny day at Canyon, Anna's next step into the future was secured. The SRAM Young Guns are now starting out with two women for the first time, what a great moment!A thrilling, awesome season lies ahead of SRAM Young Guns and the entire team welcomes Anna. But who is Anna and what does she think? For this we will let her speak for herself:What happened until now:- Silver 2018 Junior World Championships Downhill- 2018 UCI Mercedes-Benz Downhill World Cup 2nd Overall- 2018 UCI Mercedes-Benz DH World Cup Fort William: 3rd place- 2018 UCI Mercedes-Benz DH World Cup Val di Sole: 2nd place- 2018 UCI Mercedes-Benz DH World Cup Vallnord: 2nd place- 2017 European Downhill Cup: 2nd overallThe SRAM Young Guns are now complete and shortly we will introduce the entire team to you.