Press Release: Cédric Gracia Introduces Customizable Apparel Brand Únic

Jul 31, 2019
by unic-mtb  


PRESS RELEASE: Únic

After two years of research and development we are excited to announce the launch of a new custom wear brand: Únic. Together with Cédric Gracia, we are proud to have created high-tech clothing as well as an easy online customisation tool. Únic was inspired by mountain biking lovers in Andorra and gets its name from the Catalan language, meaning unique

Únic offers high-tech and top-quality mountain bike wear that is fully customisable. On the website unicwear.com you can choose from many designs and personalise them. Apart from selecting your very own unique colour combo, we go one step further by giving you the choice of adding your name, country flag and logos. Creating bespoke clothing takes only a few minutes as we provide an easy and intuitive personalisation tool.

Have you ever found a jersey that you fancied, but wished it was in a different colour? Do you struggle to find matching clothing which complements your bike? We give you that freedom of choice. We want you to be ÚNIC.

Únic produces outstanding and one of a kind clothing designed by you, teams or families as we offer sizing and fit for men, women and kids (coming soon).


Unlike other brands offering custom clothing, Únic does not have a minimum quantity order. You can buy just one item of clothing and we will produce it from scratch according to your preferences. We design and manufacture our products in Europe for each individual order.

Únic produces shorts and trousers, long and short sleeve jerseys, as well as second skin base layers. All clothing is made from high quality fabrics that are breathable, lightweight and high-wicking, yet durable and resistant. Customisation does not end with the design - we also give you the choice of three jersey fabrics: UniPro, mesh and UniCotton.


Shorts and trousers have tapered pockets with one hand adjustable YKK zips and an additional internal water repellent and impact protective pocket for the mobile phone. Jerseys have a small pocket for your lift pass or credit card plus a microfibre cloth for cleaning your goggles.


Cédric Gracia, Únic’s co-founder, was involved in every step of research and development. Thanks to his experience and knowledge, as well as numerous months of testing under various conditions, Únic offers technical yet extremely comfortable MTB wear.

bigquotesDuring my career I used and tested plenty of various clothing, but I have never found anything that would be close to perfection. Únic is my answer to the market’s needs. Custom clothing is finally quick and easy to design without compromising on its quality. Both jerseys and bottoms are the most comfortable I have ever tried and provides high-tech solutions. I spend 18 months to find the perfect fit and I am confident to say that Únic products are a game changer.Cédric Gracia, Únic ambassador and co-founder


Únic is not only a brand but a philosophy of being true to yourself while doing what you love. Craftsmanship and innovation are our focus points. We do not compromise on quality as all custom details are applied straight into the fabric. In this way we make sure that the graphics cannot wash out or fade away, while the fabric remains breathable.


Manufacturing time of each order is 14 business days. Ready orders are uniquely packed and shipped to any country in the world with FedEx Express, which offers a quick, reliable and traceable service. Shipping is free on all orders over 100 euros. unicwear.com offers purchasing in EUR. For your convenience, the website is available in English, Catalan, Spanish and French.

Price Europe (tax incl.): kits from 198€, jersey 89€, shorts 109€, trousers 119€, base layer 79€.
Price rest of the world (tax excl.): kits from 161€, jersey 73€, shorts 89€, trousers 97€, base layer 65€.

Go to unicwear.com and design the clothing you have always dreamed of.
Don’t be a copy, be Únic!
-Únic Team



27 Comments

  • + 36
 eu·nuch
/ˈyo͞onək/
noun
a man who has been castrated, especially (in the past) one employed to guard the women's living areas at an oriental court.
an ineffectual person.
  • + 8
 that is exactly what popped into my head, too.
  • + 1
 youtu.be/kUAf3KTu6Qk
  • + 1
 @savagelake: I think you meant to post this one: youtu.be/iEqN4ZTBAJY
  • + 3
 So if they ever got a stiffy, would it be considered a eu-nuch-horn?
  • + 13
 Do the shorts have any room for, you know.....?
  • + 8
 NO
  • + 1
 A water bottle?
  • + 9
 I hope it’s pronounced unique not unic
  • + 10
 Is there anything more unique in today's world than a eunuch?
  • + 4
 Was discussing this name with people the other day. Really puts a new spin on this PR:

"Únic is not only a brand but a philosophy of being true to yourself..."
"Don’t be a copy, be Únic!"

Um, no thanks.
  • + 6
 I get it that English isn’t the ONLY language on earth, but geez. It’s gonna be called “eunuch” and that’s that.
  • + 5
 Well...they save money on material if you don't need room in the shorts for certain things..
  • + 5
 Can't tell if Unique or Eunuch
  • + 4
 Same. Same.
  • + 2
 @vikb: noticing a clear trend in all the comments haha
  • + 5
 This is a Chevy Nova moment.
  • + 5
 the company name focus group was actually a keg party
  • + 1
 I like the idea although it's a shame they didn't go a bit further - as I see you can just pick colours rather than have something properly tailored. It would be nice to choose the length of the short, etc, for all us gangly types of there...
  • + 3
 ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
Serious?
  • + 1
 Does anyone—besides Santa Cruz fanboys and their Troy Lee Designs branded everything else—like person-branded stuff?

I feel bad enough being a moving billboard for brands.
  • + 2
 I find it hard to find chonies that match my KMC colored chain, glade there is finally a brand of apparel that cares.
  • + 4
 Eunuch.
  • + 4
 I get being all for lightweight and aero....but damn.
  • + 1
 Coincidentally, I did just vote Cédric as being one of the most stylish mountain bikers.
  • + 2
 Pronounced like "Unique" or "Eunuch"?
  • + 1
 Cut himself off before it even started.

Post a Comment



