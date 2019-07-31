Press Release: Cédric Gracia Introduces Customizable Apparel Brand Únic

PRESS RELEASE: Únic
After two years of research and development we are excited to announce the launch of a new custom wear brand: Únic. Together with Cédric Gracia, we are proud to have created high-tech clothing as well as an easy online customisation tool. Únic was inspired by mountain biking lovers in Andorra and gets its name from the Catalan language, meaning unique
Únic offers high-tech and top-quality mountain bike wear that is fully customisable. On the website unicwear.com you can choose from many designs and personalise them. Apart from selecting your very own unique colour combo, we go one step further by giving you the choice of adding your name, country flag and logos. Creating bespoke clothing takes only a few minutes as we provide an easy and intuitive personalisation tool.
Have you ever found a jersey that you fancied, but wished it was in a different colour? Do you struggle to find matching clothing which complements your bike? We give you that freedom of choice. We want you to be ÚNIC.
Únic produces outstanding and one of a kind clothing designed by you, teams or families as we offer sizing and fit for men, women and kids (coming soon).
Unlike other brands offering custom clothing, Únic does not have a minimum quantity order. You can buy just one item of clothing and we will produce it from scratch according to your preferences. We design and manufacture our products in Europe for each individual order.
Únic produces shorts and trousers, long and short sleeve jerseys, as well as second skin base layers. All clothing is made from high quality fabrics that are breathable, lightweight and high-wicking, yet durable and resistant. Customisation does not end with the design - we also give you the choice of three jersey fabrics: UniPro, mesh and UniCotton.
Shorts and trousers have tapered pockets with one hand adjustable YKK zips and an additional internal water repellent and impact protective pocket for the mobile phone. Jerseys have a small pocket for your lift pass or credit card plus a microfibre cloth for cleaning your goggles.
Cédric Gracia, Únic’s co-founder, was involved in every step of research and development. Thanks to his experience and knowledge, as well as numerous months of testing under various conditions, Únic offers technical yet extremely comfortable MTB wear.
|During my career I used and tested plenty of various clothing, but I have never found anything that would be close to perfection. Únic is my answer to the market’s needs. Custom clothing is finally quick and easy to design without compromising on its quality. Both jerseys and bottoms are the most comfortable I have ever tried and provides high-tech solutions. I spend 18 months to find the perfect fit and I am confident to say that Únic products are a game changer.—Cédric Gracia, Únic ambassador and co-founder
Únic is not only a brand but a philosophy of being true to yourself while doing what you love. Craftsmanship and innovation are our focus points. We do not compromise on quality as all custom details are applied straight into the fabric. In this way we make sure that the graphics cannot wash out or fade away, while the fabric remains breathable.
Manufacturing time of each order is 14 business days. Ready orders are uniquely packed and shipped to any country in the world with FedEx Express, which offers a quick, reliable and traceable service. Shipping is free on all orders over 100 euros. unicwear.com offers purchasing in EUR. For your convenience, the website is available in English, Catalan, Spanish and French.
Price Europe (tax incl.): kits from 198€, jersey 89€, shorts 109€, trousers 119€, base layer 79€.
Price rest of the world (tax excl.): kits from 161€, jersey 73€, shorts 89€, trousers 97€, base layer 65€.
Go to unicwear.com
and design the clothing you have always dreamed of.
Don’t be a copy, be Únic!
-Únic Team
/ˈyo͞onək/
noun
a man who has been castrated, especially (in the past) one employed to guard the women's living areas at an oriental court.
an ineffectual person.
"Únic is not only a brand but a philosophy of being true to yourself..."
"Don’t be a copy, be Únic!"
Um, no thanks.
Serious?
I feel bad enough being a moving billboard for brands.
