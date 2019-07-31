Press Release: Cédric Gracia Introduces Customizable Apparel Brand Únic

During my career I used and tested plenty of various clothing, but I have never found anything that would be close to perfection. Únic is my answer to the market’s needs. Custom clothing is finally quick and easy to design without compromising on its quality. Both jerseys and bottoms are the most comfortable I have ever tried and provides high-tech solutions. I spend 18 months to find the perfect fit and I am confident to say that Únic products are a game changer. — Cédric Gracia, Únic ambassador and co-founder