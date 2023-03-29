E*Thirteen Release Helix Race Aluminum 30MM Cranks

PRESS RELEASE: e*thirteen
Helix Race Aluminum 30MM Cranks strive to be the ultimate solution for Gravity riders that need the highest performance cranks but favor the impact resistance and rock smashing confidence of aluminum. e*thirteen’s newest cranks are the high performance alternative to carbon cranks. Fully CNC optimized for weight, the Helix Race Aluminum crank is a top-of-the-line alloy crank that brings Enduro strength at a Down Country worthy weight. The Helix 30MM Race Aluminum Cranks are available in 3 sizes: 160mm, 165mm, 170mm (165mm) 556g and offered in two machined and anodized finishes - Bronze or Black .
Extensively weight optimized, almost every visible crank surface is CNC machined for the ultimate dream build. Available in Black or Bronze options and compatible with Helix Race Direct Mount Chainring for Boost/Super Chainline.
• Forged AL-6066-T6 arms and 30MM spindle
• Flip-flop ring for Boost/Superboost Chainline compatible
• Self extracting bolt system
• Creak-free proven Quick Connect ring interface
• SRAMTM and ShimanoTM 12-Speed compatible narrow/wide
• Extensive CNC machining for lighter weight and looks to kill
• Molded crank strike boots
• Weight (165mm) 556g
e*thirteen, bicycle component company is launching Helix Race 30MM Aluminum Cranks. Gravity riders value the impact resistance and dependability of aluminum. These riders need a "no compromise"
product that performs at the highest level and delivers the material characteristics they prefer. Helix Race 30MM Aluminum Crank is a top-of-the-line alloy crank thatbrings Enduro strength at a Down Country worthy weight (556g -165mm.)
For more information click here
.
