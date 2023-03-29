E*Thirteen Release Helix Race Aluminum 30MM Cranks

Mar 29, 2023
by e*thirteen  


PRESS RELEASE: e*thirteen

Helix Race Aluminum 30MM Cranks strive to be the ultimate solution for Gravity riders that need the highest performance cranks but favor the impact resistance and rock smashing confidence of aluminum. e*thirteen’s newest cranks are the high performance alternative to carbon cranks. Fully CNC optimized for weight, the Helix Race Aluminum crank is a top-of-the-line alloy crank that brings Enduro strength at a Down Country worthy weight.


The Helix 30MM Race Aluminum Cranks are available in 3 sizes: 160mm, 165mm, 170mm (165mm) 556g and offered in two machined and anodized finishes - Bronze or Black .

Extensively weight optimized, almost every visible crank surface is CNC machined for the ultimate dream build. Available in Black or Bronze options and compatible with Helix Race Direct Mount Chainring for Boost/Super Chainline.

PRODUCT INFORMATION


• Forged AL-6066-T6 arms and 30MM spindle
• Flip-flop ring for Boost/Superboost Chainline compatible
• Self extracting bolt system
• Creak-free proven Quick Connect ring interface
• SRAMTM and ShimanoTM 12-Speed compatible narrow/wide
• Extensive CNC machining for lighter weight and looks to kill
• Molded crank strike boots
• Weight (165mm) 556g


e*thirteen, bicycle component company is launching Helix Race 30MM Aluminum Cranks. Gravity riders value the impact resistance and dependability of aluminum. These riders need a "no compromise"
product that performs at the highest level and delivers the material characteristics they prefer. Helix Race 30MM Aluminum Crank is a top-of-the-line alloy crank thatbrings Enduro strength at a Down Country worthy weight (556g -165mm.)

PRODUCT INFORMATION
For more information click here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Ethirteen


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall Standings] Final Results from the Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023
190906 views
Brian's Final Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
76987 views
Brian's Day 3 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
73968 views
Lezyne Release Taipei Plugs to Save Your Tyre (And Your Wallet) - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
67637 views
Wrap Around DH Stems, Flexy Seats, & Good Headset Routing? - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
65039 views
Brake Line Quick-Releases, Platform Pedals, & Clever Tools - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
61078 views
Intend's New Trinity Brake System Hides High-Tech Features
56551 views
Review: 2023 Commencal Tempo LTD
55418 views

24 Comments

  • 13 0
 These are pretty. Also very surprised all these new cranks are coming out and no one is offering 155 or 160 options.
  • 1 0
 These were probably designed, engineered and released into production before Hope re-started the short crank trend.
  • 3 0
 canfieldbikes.com/collections/cranks-chainrings/products/canfield-bikes-am-cranks-new-standard-offset
  • 1 0
 @DirtyHal: Hope had nothing to do with the short crank "trend".
  • 1 0
 @simcik: yea. Been waiting on mine for months now, but just saying I’m surprised more companies aren’t making it an option.
  • 1 0
 www.trailcraftcycles.com/product/direct-mount-cranks-arms-only
  • 8 1
 There is no 160mm, but a 175mm.
  • 3 0
 Good catch. I was kind of excited to see a 160mm option, unfortunately not according to their website. Love a low bb, hate smashing pedals.
  • 9 2
 S L X
  • 2 2
 Y E S
  • 1 1
 6 sets of SLX over 10 years on 6 bikes. one set Saint none of them have ever given me trouble
  • 2 0
 502 grams, so lighter, and about 50% the cost, probably more rigid, look great. Very few reasons to not buy SLX.
  • 1 0
 @madmon: Sure, sure.. but do those have "looks to kill"?
  • 6 1
 Make 2023 the year of the 160mm crank!
  • 2 0
 my 3 year old XX1 cranks look like Danny Trejo's face, and still run perfect. you don't need AL to be impact resistant. lol
  • 1 0
 I just spit up my lunch!!! Best quote of the day.
  • 2 0
 I clicked through ready to be outraged by the price and.... ... Im okay with this.
  • 4 1
 Those are gorgeous.
  • 4 2
 Always glad to see high end metal, but wow those crank booties look awful
  • 3 1
 Awfully nice of Raceface to share the old Turbine design with them.
  • 1 0
 Puurdy!
  • 2 1
 They are gorgeous!
  • 4 5
 Looks nice! But please, let's not make boots on aluminum cranks a thing
  • 1 2
 If arms bend just like in 24 mm version I am out.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.049113
Mobile Version of Website