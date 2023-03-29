E*Thirteen Release Helix Race Aluminum 30MM Cranks

PRESS RELEASE: e*thirteen

The Helix 30MM Race Aluminum Cranks are available in 3 sizes: 160mm, 165mm, 170mm (165mm) 556g and offered in two machined and anodized finishes - Bronze or Black .

PRODUCT INFORMATION



• Forged AL-6066-T6 arms and 30MM spindle

• Flip-flop ring for Boost/Superboost Chainline compatible

• Self extracting bolt system

• Creak-free proven Quick Connect ring interface

• SRAMTM and ShimanoTM 12-Speed compatible narrow/wide

• Extensive CNC machining for lighter weight and looks to kill

• Molded crank strike boots

• Weight (165mm) 556g



