close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Foes Racing Updates Full-Suspension Fatbike Frame

Jan 5, 2022
by Foes Racing  
The 2022 FOES Mutz Gets New Geo Numbers and More

Press Release: Foes Racing

At Foes Racing, we are proud to announce the release of our 2022 Mutz fatbike frame. The next generation pioneer of mid-travel fatbikes is here!


The Mutz received a complete redesign. We lengthened the reach to a manageable 470mm (in size large) with a low seat tube at 457mm (L) for lots of drop. The frame now has a 65° head-tube angle paired with a 76° seat-tube angle and 150mm of travel to keep up with any normal trail or enduro bike.

The monocoque toptube and delta box maximize the stiffness of the frame. The rear triangle features the readily available SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger for our rider’s convenience. We redesigned the Mutz with ease of use in mind and to take fatbike fun to the next level.


bigquotesCelebrating our 30th year in business, we are proud to stay true to our roots and continue to build top quality aluminum mountain bike frames in the USA. Since the very beginning, we have built innovative and dependable aluminum frames that are fun to ride. We are kicking off our 2022 lineup with our redesigned Mutz fatbike model.Brent Foes


The ’22 Mutz features the Foes signature modified single-pivot, low-leverage suspension design. We believe our design offers a better ride quality, prolongs service life, and simplifies the bike, giving you more time riding and less time maintaining. We carry shock options from DVO, MRP, and Fox and offer custom frame colors to tailor your bike to you.


For more info, click here.

Photo Credit: @nplus1_mtb MrShreddypants

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Foes


Must Read This Week
Neko Mulally to Race Self Designed Bikes at World Cups in 2022
66156 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
65954 views
SRAM & Fox End 6 Year Chainring & Axle Legal Battle
39285 views
YT Industries Launches Limited Edition, Shorter Travel Izzo Uncaged 7
35839 views
Video: $450 vs. $2000 Suspension - Budget vs. Baller Episode 4
34186 views
Video: The Best MTB Fails of 2021
31093 views
8 More Holiday Team Changes for 2022
30175 views
Neko Mulally Parts Ways with Intense Factory Racing
29975 views

9 Comments

  • 1 0
 I love big travel bikes.

I love fatbikes.

This is straight-up stupid. On snow (or sand) a rigid fatbike is awesome. On rough terrain, even plus tires are crap. I'm sure plenty of midwestern Gumbies will buy these and tell themselves it's the perfect bike for snowy rails to trails and the annual trip to ride 18 Road and Klondike Bluffs in the desert.
  • 2 0
 Really wanted to support this (local to me) company in recent times, but their geo hasn't caught up with said times... Nice to see this as a start.
  • 2 0
 Look at the Mixer. Modern geo, looks amazing. Pink bike needs to do a review on the new Mixer. @mikelevy @mikekazimer
  • 3 0
 @erbsforlife1: ya, dang! I went straight to their site after I wrote that comment, and was happily surprised! It had been a couple years since I had checked out their stuff. Good for them! I'd like to see a review of the Mixer, too!
  • 1 0
 Probably not going to get a whole lotta PB love but I'm happy to see this new option. Also gave me a reason to check out the rest of their bikes - some other interesting models too.
  • 2 0
 Foes makes the Trek Session?
  • 1 0
 Sure looks like it.
  • 1 0
 I spy with my little eye an oval chainring....
  • 1 0
 are fat bikes coming back? either way, that is really cool looking bike.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008159
Mobile Version of Website