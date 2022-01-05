Foes Racing Updates Full-Suspension Fatbike Frame

Press Release: Foes Racing
At Foes Racing, we are proud to announce the release of our 2022 Mutz fatbike frame. The next generation pioneer of mid-travel fatbikes is here!
The Mutz received a complete redesign. We lengthened the reach to a manageable 470mm (in size large) with a low seat tube at 457mm (L) for lots of drop. The frame now has a 65° head-tube angle paired with a 76° seat-tube angle and 150mm of travel to keep up with any normal trail or enduro bike.
The monocoque toptube and delta box maximize the stiffness of the frame. The rear triangle features the readily available SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger for our rider’s convenience. We redesigned the Mutz with ease of use in mind and to take fatbike fun to the next level.
|Celebrating our 30th year in business, we are proud to stay true to our roots and continue to build top quality aluminum mountain bike frames in the USA. Since the very beginning, we have built innovative and dependable aluminum frames that are fun to ride. We are kicking off our 2022 lineup with our redesigned Mutz fatbike model.—Brent Foes
The ’22 Mutz features the Foes signature modified single-pivot, low-leverage suspension design. We believe our design offers a better ride quality, prolongs service life, and simplifies the bike, giving you more time riding and less time maintaining. We carry shock options from DVO, MRP, and Fox and offer custom frame colors to tailor your bike to you.
Photo Credit: @nplus1_mtb MrShreddypants
I love fatbikes.
This is straight-up stupid. On snow (or sand) a rigid fatbike is awesome. On rough terrain, even plus tires are crap. I'm sure plenty of midwestern Gumbies will buy these and tell themselves it's the perfect bike for snowy rails to trails and the annual trip to ride 18 Road and Klondike Bluffs in the desert.
