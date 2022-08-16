Foes Racing Updates Mixer Frame for 2023

The revamped 2023 Mixer

PRESS RELEASE: Foes Racing

The Mixer's mixed wheel configuration is here to stay

Benefits:

• Improved cornering: Due to the smaller rear wheel tracking in a tighter radius than the 29” front wheel, cornering is more predictable.



• Better descending and roll-over capabilities: The higher front axle allows for faster transfer of weight off the front wheel. The superior rollover capabilities of the 29” wheel carries momentum over difficult terrain. The rear wheel tracks along because of momentum and is less likely to get hung up on the trail.



• Stiffer rear end: 27.5” wheels are stiffer and stronger than 29ers, which leads to a more confidence-inspiring ride.



• Greater clearance: For shorter riders, most 29” frames can get a little cramped when trying to ride aggressively. The extra clearance from having a 3/4" lower axle from the 27.5" wheel in the rear gives you a roomier ride.



• More playful and better acceleration: The smaller radius of the 27.5” wheel, which also affects acceleration, reduces the gyroscopic forces felt by the rider in the air.

The mixer features replaceable ISCG-05 tabs and the Delta Box increases stiffness in the front triangle. The rear dropout is SRAM UDH compatible.

“The new Mixer is one of my favorite frames to build. It has challenged me as a builder and a designer. My goal with this frame has been to utilize the mixed wheel setup to build a bike that handles well in any situation!”

-Brent Foes