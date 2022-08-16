Foes Racing Updates Mixer Frame for 2023

Aug 15, 2022
by Foes Racing  
The revamped 2023 Mixer

PRESS RELEASE: Foes Racing

We designed the Mixer for anyone who wants a high quality, USA-made, enduro bike that can handle anything from steep rocky descents to full day rides with lots of climbing. We want our customers to care about the quality of their bikes as much as we do. That is why we hand-form, weld, heat treat, machine, assemble, and individually check all of our bikes in southern California.

The Mixer's mixed wheel configuration is here to stay


Benefits:
Improved cornering: Due to the smaller rear wheel tracking in a tighter radius than the 29” front wheel, cornering is more predictable.

Better descending and roll-over capabilities: The higher front axle allows for faster transfer of weight off the front wheel. The superior rollover capabilities of the 29” wheel carries momentum over difficult terrain. The rear wheel tracks along because of momentum and is less likely to get hung up on the trail.

Stiffer rear end: 27.5” wheels are stiffer and stronger than 29ers, which leads to a more confidence-inspiring ride.

Greater clearance: For shorter riders, most 29” frames can get a little cramped when trying to ride aggressively. The extra clearance from having a 3/4" lower axle from the 27.5" wheel in the rear gives you a roomier ride.

More playful and better acceleration: The smaller radius of the 27.5” wheel, which also affects acceleration, reduces the gyroscopic forces felt by the rider in the air.


.

The Mixer received a new, hydroformed toptube and a redesigned downtube for 2023. Both features, paired with our Delta Box, which surrounds the bottom bracket, increase the rigidity and stiffness of the frame while looking great in the process. We redesigned the internal cable system to utilize removable cable guides, this will make internal cable routing a painless process. The rear triangle features a SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger to make the hunt for replacement parts as easy as possible.

The mixer features replaceable ISCG-05 tabs and the Delta Box increases stiffness in the front triangle.
The rear dropout is SRAM UDH compatible.


2023 Mixer Geometry Diagram

bigquotes“The new Mixer is one of my favorite frames to build. It has challenged me as a builder and a designer. My goal with this frame has been to utilize the mixed wheel setup to build a bike that handles well in any situation!”
-Brent Foes


The Mixer utilizes the Foes signature modified single-pivot, low leverage suspension design. We believe our design offers better ride quality, prolongs service life, and simplifies the bike, giving you more time riding and less in the shop. The frame runs a metric 230x65 shock which gives you 165mm of travel at the rear axle. The frame is designed to run either a 160 or 170mm fork, depending on ride style and personal preference.

We build all our frames to-order so you can choose the look and setup that suits you. We can pair your frame with your choice of fork and shock combination.Our frames start out raw, but you can customize your ride with a wide range of custom paint colors and decals. The Mixer frame is available factory direct or through our dealers worldwide.



For more info, go to FoesRacing.com
Photos & words by Korban Williams

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Enduro Bikes Foes Foes Mixer


22 Comments

  • 21 2
 Looks badass, but that geo chart was definitely in the Mixer... inches and mm together in one geo chart. Yikes. Generally, as a yankee, I am all for telling metric to suck it.... but I have no idea what any of those geo numbers mean in inches. I appreciate Foes representing the US of A, but as an American, don't forget that I'm also lazy so that geo chart will remain an indecipherable mystery to me, up there with who built the pyramids, where is Jimmy Hoffa buried, etc.
  • 9 0
 Indeed, highly annoying when all other bike companies use mm.

Anyway, I looked it up and the large has a reach of 444.5mm. So still using geo from 7 or 8 years ago…
  • 17 0
 Is 16 and a half reaches good or bad??
  • 16 0
 Sure man it's 0.00026 of a mile
  • 4 0
 Stoked to still seeing Foes in the mix, but...

1) At this point, does anyone really need to sell in the benefits of a properly done mullet?
Stick to what makes the Foes a Foes.

2) And, please update your geo to reflect what most riders who would be interested are now accustomed to and want.
  • 6 0
 this thing looks fairly indestructible.
  • 6 0
 @Fdanielfloyd Foes shizzle my nizzle.
  • 3 0
 Ahhh good ole fashioned units of freedom as @chippps indicated I too am too lazy to look up these values therefore I shall not be buying a foes
  • 4 0
 Imperial measurements geo chart? I see it's made in USA, but come on: listing reach in inches? That's just silly.
  • 1 0
 Anyone know what killer app SRAM has cimung fir UDH and when? I love standardized, cheap hangers but know that OEMs aren't making the change out of the goodness of their hearts.
  • 1 0
 In another comment thread on here a while ago, somebody suggested SRAM's planning a direct mount derailleur that will require a UDH frame. Seems plausible.
  • 3 0
 XL frame with the reach of most medium frames out there. Yikes
  • 3 0
 Yea what?! Big miss. 18.5 inches is 469.9mm. Very small for an XL
  • 3 0
 All that, and no bottle cage mount? (somebody had to say it)
  • 2 0
 There is one in the DIY vasectomy position in front of the seat tube
  • 1 0
 those reach numbers are like from 2012. gotta bump those numbers up, those are rookie numbers. 419mm reach on a medium.... eeeek
  • 2 0
 I always loved Foes aesthetics. Classic looking frames that are timeless.
  • 3 1
 I'm sure it's a great bike but it looks so 90's...
  • 4 0
 I'd say it's 10+ years ahead of an orange, the welds are about 50 years ahead.
  • 1 0
 Intense 951 in mx enduro set up
  • 1 0
 The rebirth of the 2K6 Foes FLY ?
  • 1 0
 A downtube that big with no battery?





