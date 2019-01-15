Fox Announces 175mm Transfer Dropper Post



Fox have added a 175mm option to their line of Transfer seatposts. The post is available in the Kashima coated Factory as well as Performance series. The Transfer seatpost is infinitely adjustable, with its return speed controlled by how far you push in the lever. There are internal as well as external cable routing options, and it's available in 30.9mm and 31.6mm diameters. There are three remote lever options for the Transfer. Two from Fox that are priced at $65, and an additional lever from Race Face that's $70.



Pricing for the 175mm Transfer is $344 USD for the Factory level and $294 USD for the Performance level.



F0x 175mm Transfer Details

• 175mm travel

• Infinitely adjustable travel

• 30.0 and 31.6 diameter

• Cable actuated

• Internal and external routing available

• Performance and Factory levels available

• 1x and 2x remotes sold seperately

• MSRP: $344 USD (Factory Kashima), $294 USD (Performance)

• ridefox.com

• 175mm travel• Infinitely adjustable travel• 30.0 and 31.6 diameter• Cable actuated• Internal and external routing available• Performance and Factory levels available• 1x and 2x remotes sold seperately• MSRP: $344 USD (Factory Kashima), $294 USD (Performance)