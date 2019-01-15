Fox Announces 175mm Transfer Dropper Post

Fox have added a 175mm option to their line of Transfer seatposts. The post is available in the Kashima coated Factory as well as Performance series. The Transfer seatpost is infinitely adjustable, with its return speed controlled by how far you push in the lever. There are internal as well as external cable routing options, and it's available in 30.9mm and 31.6mm diameters. There are three remote lever options for the Transfer. Two from Fox that are priced at $65, and an additional lever from Race Face that's $70.
Pricing for the 175mm Transfer is $344 USD for the Factory level and $294 USD for the Performance level.
F0x 175mm Transfer Details
• 175mm travel
• Infinitely adjustable travel
• 30.0 and 31.6 diameter
• Cable actuated
• Internal and external routing available
• Performance and Factory levels available
• 1x and 2x remotes sold seperately
• MSRP: $344 USD (Factory Kashima), $294 USD (Performance)
• ridefox.com
With dropper posts getting longer, frame compatibility has to be taken into consideration more than ever - not everyone will be able to run a 175mm post. Fox have provided some helpful drawings in ensuring you decide on the correct length post for your frame. Additionally, there is more information on their site, Ridefox.com
that is helpful in understanding how and what to measure.
Measure up, the 175mm post won't work for everyone.
32 Comments
Fox is really smooth, rode more than 1k miles on it, no problems at all...a tiny bit of side-to-side play from the start...normal I've been told by Fox.
Revive...solid, Revive function is neat and I think I only used it once in 1K miles as well...really easy to dismantle yourself and service if necessary which reduces service costs...(video/tutorial on YouTube)...only thing I found about this post is that it doesn't work as well or is as smooth when the weather is - temperatures...both very reliable and probably the two best posts.
Slow clap ???? ???? ????
