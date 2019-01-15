PINKBIKE TECH

Fox Announces 175mm Transfer Dropper Post

Jan 15, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  


Fox have added a 175mm option to their line of Transfer seatposts. The post is available in the Kashima coated Factory as well as Performance series. The Transfer seatpost is infinitely adjustable, with its return speed controlled by how far you push in the lever. There are internal as well as external cable routing options, and it's available in 30.9mm and 31.6mm diameters. There are three remote lever options for the Transfer. Two from Fox that are priced at $65, and an additional lever from Race Face that's $70.

Pricing for the 175mm Transfer is $344 USD for the Factory level and $294 USD for the Performance level.
F0x 175mm Transfer Details
• 175mm travel
• Infinitely adjustable travel
• 30.0 and 31.6 diameter
• Cable actuated
• Internal and external routing available
• Performance and Factory levels available
• 1x and 2x remotes sold seperately
• MSRP: $344 USD (Factory Kashima), $294 USD (Performance)
ridefox.com

With dropper posts getting longer, frame compatibility has to be taken into consideration more than ever - not everyone will be able to run a 175mm post. Fox have provided some helpful drawings in ensuring you decide on the correct length post for your frame. Additionally, there is more information on their site, Ridefox.com that is helpful in understanding how and what to measure.

Measure up, the 175mm post won't work for everyone.


32 Comments

  • + 19
 Hear that doctors and dentists, more Kashima to shove up your ass
  • + 11
 Also, shop staff everywhere. Don't forget us. We won't run anything but Kashima.
  • + 8
 Why so butt hurt? Don’t you ever go see a doctor or dentist?
  • + 2
 This comment needs more upvotes.
  • + 7
 It also comes in poverty spec black for you too. For those that like 200mm of black up there
  • + 8
 Love to see the pricing going down. Maybe Oneup pricing their post at $200 has been a wake-up call for the for rest of the industry!
  • + 6
 Is it any cheaper? Think they're still priced the same as before... You need to buy the lever as well.
  • + 1
 Ya pretty sure it's the same price.
  • + 4
 Finally! Now how to convince my wife an extra 25mm of drop is worth a new post...
  • + 7
 Just buy the new one and switch without saying anything. How often does she measure your post?
  • + 26
 I'm sure she wouldn't mind an extra inch
  • + 2
 I am having a hard time figuring out why companies that aren't named bikeyoke or one-up are even trying anymore.
  • + 1
 I figured by now SRAM would have either bought Bike-Yoke or somehow stole the "revive" concept.
  • + 2
 Is the price in the article or the sidebar for the performance correct?
  • + 1
 And it was fixed, thanks!
  • + 2
 Seriously trying to decide between this and the Revive 185mm dropper...
  • + 2
 No contest. Surveying my current droppers it is revive>one-up> fox. If cost is an issue than one-up is hard to beat.
  • + 1
 If it helps I have both on different bikes. no matter what you decide, always get the Bike Yoke lever rather than the Fox which is really weak and sh1t3 in comparison...I broke 2 until I gave up! If you run Shimano it makes the cockpit neat as well with the adaptor.
Fox is really smooth, rode more than 1k miles on it, no problems at all...a tiny bit of side-to-side play from the start...normal I've been told by Fox.
Revive...solid, Revive function is neat and I think I only used it once in 1K miles as well...really easy to dismantle yourself and service if necessary which reduces service costs...(video/tutorial on YouTube)...only thing I found about this post is that it doesn't work as well or is as smooth when the weather is - temperatures...both very reliable and probably the two best posts.
  • + 2
 No 200mm?
  • + 1
 I don't need one but it's about time!
  • + 1
 Best news I’ve seen all day!
  • + 0
 Didn't Fox just buy Raceface? Isn't this just a re-branded 175 mm Turbine that I'm already riding? So confused.
  • + 1
 no the internals are completely different.. The Turbine uses the same internals as the 9point8 Fall line post
  • + 1
 You're thinking of the TurbineR dropper, not the Turbine. 2 completely different posts.
  • + 1
 word, thanks
  • + 0
 Ah sh$& more money down the tubes
  • + 4
 And up the tubes when you really think about it.
  • + 0
 Well played Fox with the external option.
Slow clap ???? ???? ????
  • + 1
 I think external droppers will bring them a lot more customer's which is always a good thing. I bought a brand x only for its external feature so now that I know I can upgrade to a fox I'm definitely going to go that route.
  • + 0
 Mine is still longer
  • - 3
 Looks like a Session!
  • + 0
 How's THIS getting downvoted? ? ?

