PRESS RELEASES

Intend Products Available to Order

Aug 12, 2017
by Paul Aston  
We've met the man with the best name in mountain biking a few times in the past, while he was working for the German high-end brand Trickstuff, once at Bike Festival Riva and once at Eurobike in 2015. A very passionate individual who has an eye for form and a close attention to detail. Over the last couple of years, Cornelius has been making a few parts for himself and friends in his spare time, and with various pressure from others to produce these products, including from myself, he has gone all in to make his dreams a reality. - Paul Aston


Press Release:




CNC-milled in Germany, small batch, fairly made products and high-quality German engineering – this is what Intend stands for. This is what Cornelius Kapfinger stands for. Cornelius is a 30-year-old guy from Bavaria, Germany, near Munich. He was in an arts class at school, studied economical engineering in Vienna afterward, had some jobs in the bike industry and decided to go his own way with starting to make his own upside down suspension fork.
Cornelius Kapfinger
Cornelius Kapfinger, the man who Intends to make his dream a reality...

It started with a by making three units. Then a run of eleven, followed by the demand for another thirty.

But it didn't stop with suspension forks: stems, headsets, headset wedges, and a crankset called "Rocksteady" coming in the future. All of these parts can be done better, lighter than the competitors, with a modern design. Always with the best technical solutions possible. This is the aim of all Intend products. Beneath these technical parameters, all Intend products should be made with fair conditions and be packed in renewable or reusable packaging.


Intend Edge USD fork
27.5" Edge and Infinity forks are ready to order - lead time is around three months.
bigquotesFor me, it doesn't matter if an Asian guy or a European guy earns money, both want to live and feed their family. I want to be sure that the conditions of work are fair and I only can guarantee this in Germany.

Intend Edge and Infintiy crowns raw.
Intend Edge and Infinity 'steerer-less' crowns.

To finance this special combination of expensive production and small quantities, Cornelius decided to sell his aftermarket products only online, B2C. This is a great way to get in touch with the customer and be able to figure out his needs, for example for the damping settings of the fork.

Now a couple of products have been engineered and prototypes are made. Intend works together with EFBE-Prüflabor in Germany to finalize the fatigue-safety tests for the products, now it's up to the customers and their orders to make this possible!


Intend Grace Stem
The Grace EN stem fits a 31.8mm handlebar with a 35mm length. Including the black titanium bolts, it weighs in at 82 grams and costs €139. All fame and honor goes to Michi Graetz, who gave me the courage to make this one-piece solution.
Intend Grace XC stem
Following on from the Grace EN, the XC version will have a 77mm length and again fits a 31,8mm handlebar. Black titanium bolts, €169 and limited to 11 pieces for the first batch! Due to the oversize construction, this part will be very stiff for its weight. FEA-analyzed to remove the final grams.


Intend Stiffmaster headset
Intend Stiffmaster headset
The Stiffmaster headset (upper only) for ZS44, includes one spacer with 20, 13,or 7mm height and black titanium bolts. This patented headset technology stiffens the 1.1/8 steerer on any single crown fork. Giving more support for the handlebar at hard turns or sprints. €79.


Due to the lead time of German CNC production, the delivery time of all products is two month or more. In this status of the business, it does not get faster. That's why Intend is starting a big pre-order for all products:

All parts are available in black or blue anodized.

All further details can be found on the website: www.intend-bc.com

All products will be delivered in reusable or renewable packaging like the "Wastesucker" a mobile trash bag for your backpack to keep the woods clean.

For all orders, please use contact sheet here: www.intend-bc.com/order with name, address, product, color.

Unfortunately for technical insurance reasons, we can't deliver to Canada or in the USA – sorry guys!


Intend crankset rendering
Intend are also working on a crankset called the 'Rocksteady'
Intend Grace Stem
Intend Grace Stem Smarty Topcap, M4 bolt with adapter for M6 threads in the starnut, €15.

Intend Grace stem in the destruction lab.
Intend Grace stem in the destruction lab.


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
105408 views
Aaron Gwin's Absolutely Incredible Finals Run: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017 - Video
70068 views
Purest Line: Finn Iles Riding DH Through Quebec City - Video
58552 views
Cannondale Jekyll 2 - Review
55124 views
Superhuman: Finals Photo Epic - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
53381 views
2018 Devinci Spartan - First Look
51490 views
Top 10 Ridden US Biking Destinations in July
42535 views
Win: Bryn Atkinson Replica Norco Range Bike and Riding Kit
41388 views

7 Comments

  • + 4
 All looks incredible! Good luck and I hope you make it in the industry! To be a big name like hope and have the technology like FEA already is ace. Keep up the good work.
  • + 1
 Cool!
Small companies making after market stuff in anodised colours reminds me of the 90's (like Paul Components).
Seriously want!
  • + 2
 No delivery to USA, ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
  • + 1
 Stiffmaster? Awesome! ! Must have.
  • + 1
 Damn those forks look sexy!
  • + 1
 That's nothing, look for pics of the intend DH forks... Drool
  • + 1
 www.pinkbike.com/photo/14666888

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034736
Mobile Version of Website