Intend Products Available to Order

We've met the man with the best name in mountain biking a few times in the past, while he was working for the German high-end brand Trickstuff, once at Bike Festival Riva and once at Eurobike in 2015. A very passionate individual who has an eye for form and a close attention to detail. Over the last couple of years, Cornelius has been making a few parts for himself and friends in his spare time, and with various pressure from others to produce these products, including from myself, he has gone all in to make his dreams a reality. - Paul Aston





CNC-milled in Germany, small batch, fairly made products and high-quality German engineering – this is what Intend stands for. This is what Cornelius Kapfinger stands for. Cornelius is a 30-year-old guy from Bavaria, Germany, near Munich. He was in an arts class at school, studied economical engineering in Vienna afterward, had some jobs in the bike industry and decided to go his own way with starting to make his own upside down suspension fork.

Cornelius Kapfinger, the man who Intends to make his dream a reality...



It started with a by making three units. Then a run of eleven, followed by the demand for another thirty.



But it didn't stop with suspension forks: stems, headsets, headset wedges, and a crankset called "Rocksteady" coming in the future. All of these parts can be done better, lighter than the competitors, with a modern design. Always with the best technical solutions possible. This is the aim of all Intend products. Beneath these technical parameters, all Intend products should be made with fair conditions and be packed in renewable or reusable packaging.







27.5" Edge and Infinity forks are ready to order - lead time is around three months. For me, it doesn't matter if an Asian guy or a European guy earns money, both want to live and feed their family. I want to be sure that the conditions of work are fair and I only can guarantee this in Germany.

Intend Edge and Infinity 'steerer-less' crowns.



To finance this special combination of expensive production and small quantities, Cornelius decided to sell his aftermarket products only online, B2C. This is a great way to get in touch with the customer and be able to figure out his needs, for example for the damping settings of the fork.



Now a couple of products have been engineered and prototypes are made. Intend works together with EFBE-Prüflabor in Germany to finalize the fatigue-safety tests for the products, now it's up to the customers and their orders to make this possible!







The Grace EN stem fits a 31.8mm handlebar with a 35mm length. Including the black titanium bolts, it weighs in at 82 grams and costs €139. All fame and honor goes to Michi Graetz, who gave me the courage to make this one-piece solution. Following on from the Grace EN, the XC version will have a 77mm length and again fits a 31,8mm handlebar. Black titanium bolts, €169 and limited to 11 pieces for the first batch! Due to the oversize construction, this part will be very stiff for its weight. FEA-analyzed to remove the final grams.







The Stiffmaster headset (upper only) for ZS44, includes one spacer with 20, 13,or 7mm height and black titanium bolts. This patented headset technology stiffens the 1.1/8 steerer on any single crown fork. Giving more support for the handlebar at hard turns or sprints. €79.



Due to the lead time of German CNC production, the delivery time of all products is two month or more. In this status of the business, it does not get faster. That's why Intend is starting a big pre-order for all products:



All parts are available in black or blue anodized.



All further details can be found on the website:



All products will be delivered in reusable or renewable packaging like the "Wastesucker" a mobile trash bag for your backpack to keep the woods clean.



For all orders, please use contact sheet here:



Unfortunately for technical insurance reasons, we can't deliver to Canada or in the USA – sorry guys!





Intend are also working on a crankset called the 'Rocksteady' Smarty Topcap, M4 bolt with adapter for M6 threads in the starnut, €15.





Intend Grace stem in the destruction lab.






