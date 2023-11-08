Boundry Announces New Truck Bed Rack for Mountain & Dirt Bikes

Nov 8, 2023
by Vinny Garner  

PRESS RELEASE: Boundry

Boundry is excited to introduce a new way to carry your gear. The Boundry TrailBreaker is a truck bed rack built to fit the way you drive. The unique design lets you keep things off your tailgate so you can drive fast, tow, and use your backup camera.

photo

Design

The Boundry Rack System was designed for maximum compatibility and reliability. Its robust construction means taking heavy loads, whether that’s two motorcycles, a fleet of bicycles, or anything else that requires secure transportation. With Interchangeable Mounts, you can secure any load. Dirtbikes, bikes, paddleboards, kayaks, lumber, coolers, dogs, or anything else you can think of. All this while leaving space in your bed for the rest of your gear.

photo

Hitch Rack

Not everyone has a truck, so we took the strength and modularity of the Truck Bed rack to make a hitch rack that gives you the same versatility. With a shape that allows full access to your tailgate and almost complete access to your hatch. High and Low clearance options let you pick between 2 heights: one for more clearance or one for better fuel economy so you can keep using your car the way you want to.

photo

Features:

Steel and Aluminum Construction
Fits up to 5 Bikes or 2 Motos
T-Track Mounting System
Built In Molle Panel
Withstands up to 1500 lbs of static weight

Pricing Starts at $900

Learn more at boundry.com

  • 3 0
 Ive been stoked on mine for the past couple months! Bikes are tucked up and out of the way while driving (not getting rear ended... has happened before), they dont rub together while shuttling on dirt roads, and bed space is pretty accessible below the bikes. Bonus, i can carry the motos as well and keep the tailgate shut, works well if hauling a trailer to the track. If it can handle me offroading with 500 pounds of dirtbikes, i'm quite confident in its off-roading ability and durability with the heaviest ebikes on the market. AND IT LOOKS SICK. huge bonus
  • 2 0
 This looks sick. Just got a new truck and this looks perfect for getting to those far-back trails, no tailgate dents or dragging a rack on some departure angle. I've been using a vertical rack and gets a lot of bouncing and makes me feel like the bikes are going to fly off. For sure a good solution for a rack especially if a lot of your riding takes you off-road
  • 1 0
 These look cool but you loose all your bed space. I mounted 6 oneup trays on yakima HD crossbars across the bed of my truck. This way i still have access to the bed underneath. If i added a bed slide it would make the bed even more accessible.
  • 1 0
 Your solution sounds ideal for THE MOST bed space. But this rack system doesn't take away any bed space compared to running bikes across a tailgate pad. I'd say it looks like you get more space actually.
  • 1 0
 @kamahawk: Agreed but a tail gate pad is cheap/easy and you make the sacrifice of bed space. This rack isn't. Cheaper than my setup sure but mine is adaptable as well. Pull off the bike trays and carry boats or whatever you want up there. My setup doesn't look as tacti-cool or overlander but i prefer it that way.
  • 1 0
 @Struggleteam: Different strokes for different folks. It also allows the added benefit of being able to pull a trailer without the stress of the bikes hanging out the back. (As does yours)
  • 1 0
 I wonder how this would work with a single load bar for rear wheels and a tonneau. I run a tonneau and hitch rack all winter to keep the kids Hocky gear dry but the tailgate pad is on all summer. Can be a PITA in the winter if the wife steals the hitch mount rack for her car. This could replace the pad all year, then just throw on a crossbar in the winter. Of course I’d never fit in a parking garage again, not a deal breaker but …..
  • 1 0
 The current breed of tailgate pads secures bikes from bouncing around quite well and most brands have sales right now. This rack may be useful in niche situations but I think the majority of mtbers on a budget would be better served by a fresh tailgate pad.
  • 3 0
 Am I looking to attach a rack to my truck that's probably worth the same amount of money.... I am now
  • 1 0
 and one thing i forgot. I feel like the bikes are more secure in the respect that this adds one additional layer of difficulty to bike theft. I havent tested this senario (luckily), just an overall feeling.
  • 2 0
 Interesting…. That’s a unique way of doing it, but that actually looks rad
  • 1 0
 Really interested in the hitch rack. Access in my wife’s car when all the bikes are loaded is huge.







