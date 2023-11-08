Boundry Announces New Truck Bed Rack for Mountain & Dirt Bikes

PRESS RELEASE: Boundry
Boundry is excited to introduce a new way to carry your gear. The Boundry TrailBreaker is a truck bed rack built to fit the way you drive. The unique design lets you keep things off your tailgate so you can drive fast, tow, and use your backup camera.Design
The Boundry Rack System was designed for maximum compatibility and reliability. Its robust construction means taking heavy loads, whether that’s two motorcycles, a fleet of bicycles, or anything else that requires secure transportation. With Interchangeable Mounts, you can secure any load. Dirtbikes, bikes, paddleboards, kayaks, lumber, coolers, dogs, or anything else you can think of. All this while leaving space in your bed for the rest of your gear. Hitch Rack
Not everyone has a truck, so we took the strength and modularity of the Truck Bed rack to make a hitch rack that gives you the same versatility. With a shape that allows full access to your tailgate and almost complete access to your hatch. High and Low clearance options let you pick between 2 heights: one for more clearance or one for better fuel economy so you can keep using your car the way you want to.Features:
Steel and Aluminum Construction
Fits up to 5 Bikes or 2 Motos
T-Track Mounting System
Built In Molle Panel
Withstands up to 1500 lbs of static weight
Pricing Starts at $900
Learn more at boundry.com