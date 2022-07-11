Fovno Releases Electric Inverted Suction-Cup Bike Rack

PRESS RELEASE: Fovno
Following last year’s release of the world’s first electric sucker bike rack (N-Power
), Fovno is now releasing an all-new inverted design, the ES-H1B. The rack will be on display at this year’s Eurobike on July 13th (A23, Hall 9.1). This new design will retail for $295 USD.
The inverted rack uses three suction cups; the front two connect to each side of your bike’s handlebar, while the rear mounts to the saddle. This three-pronged structure, coupled with the electric N-Power control box and alarm system, is extremely stable and secure.
Unlike traditional suction cup roof racks that require you to remove the front wheel, the inverted design of the ES-H1B is simple and convenient. There is no need to remove anything before mounting your bike.
The core of the ES-H1B inverted rack is the N-Power control box, which weighs 650 grams. The control box features a power button that when pressed instantly mounts the suction cups to your roof through electronically actuated pneumatic suction. The control box uses a 3400mAh lithium battery and Type-C charging port, allowing for blazingly fast charging. The system has a IP65 water-proof rating and will automatically reseal the suction cups if pressure is lost.
At just 3.7 KG, the new inverted rack weighs only a third of last year’s N-Power model (right). It is a small and portable machine that is perfect for traveling!
Before installing the inverted rack, first wipe down your car’s roof. Next, simply place the suction cups on the roof and press the control box’s power button to ensure that the pneumatic system is working properly. Place the alarm inside your car and connect it to the USB port in the center console. Next, purposely break the seal of one of the suction cups; if the system is functioning properly and ready for use, the alarm will sound and the control box will automatically reseal the leak.
Once your bike is inverted on the roof (remember to avoid placing the suction cups on the sunroof’s window joints or other irregular areas), attach the hoses to the control box and press the power button. In an instant, the three suction cups will securely fix themselves to the car’s roof.
Fovno will also soon be releasing an expansion package for this model that can mount multiple bikes.
If you are attending Eurobike this year, please stop by and check out the new ES-H1B!
15 Comments
Or you can also use it as an argument for why a $700 set of Paul Klamper mechanical brakes is a justified purchase.
Correction: "The alarm will beep if your bike is bouncing down the road behind you"