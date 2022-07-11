Fovno Releases Electric Inverted Suction-Cup Bike Rack

Jul 11, 2022
by Tech Fovno  


PRESS RELEASE: Fovno

Following last year’s release of the world’s first electric sucker bike rack (N-Power), Fovno is now releasing an all-new inverted design, the ES-H1B. The rack will be on display at this year’s Eurobike on July 13th (A23, Hall 9.1). This new design will retail for $295 USD.

The inverted rack uses three suction cups; the front two connect to each side of your bike’s handlebar, while the rear mounts to the saddle. This three-pronged structure, coupled with the electric N-Power control box and alarm system, is extremely stable and secure.

Unlike traditional suction cup roof racks that require you to remove the front wheel, the inverted design of the ES-H1B is simple and convenient. There is no need to remove anything before mounting your bike.

The core of the ES-H1B inverted rack is the N-Power control box, which weighs 650 grams. The control box features a power button that when pressed instantly mounts the suction cups to your roof through electronically actuated pneumatic suction. The control box uses a 3400mAh lithium battery and Type-C charging port, allowing for blazingly fast charging. The system has a IP65 water-proof rating and will automatically reseal the suction cups if pressure is lost.

In addition to roof placement, the rack can also be mounted on the rear of some cars.


For those used to seeing standard roof racks, this inverted design may seem strange. But after trying it, you’ll find that the unique design is sure to attract attention.


At just 3.7 KG, the new inverted rack weighs only a third of last year’s N-Power model (right). It is a small and portable machine that is perfect for traveling!

Each ES-H1B set contains an N-Power control box, three suction cups, an alarm system and pneumatic hoses.








The handlebar straps have a wide range of adjustability and can securely fit both flat and drop bars.





The alarm will beep if any suction loss is detected


Before installing the inverted rack, first wipe down your car’s roof. Next, simply place the suction cups on the roof and press the control box’s power button to ensure that the pneumatic system is working properly. Place the alarm inside your car and connect it to the USB port in the center console. Next, purposely break the seal of one of the suction cups; if the system is functioning properly and ready for use, the alarm will sound and the control box will automatically reseal the leak.

Compared to other suction cup roof racks, the ES-H1B allows you to first attach the cups to your bike before placing it on the roof. Of course, you can also first attach the suction cups to the roof–the choice is yours.




Once your bike is inverted on the roof (remember to avoid placing the suction cups on the sunroof’s window joints or other irregular areas), attach the hoses to the control box and press the power button. In an instant, the three suction cups will securely fix themselves to the car’s roof.



Fovno will also soon be releasing an expansion package for this model that can mount multiple bikes.


If you are attending Eurobike this year, please stop by and check out the new ES-H1B!

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
118474 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
83858 views
Riders Respond to Crash at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
52677 views
Spotted: Specialized Demo Prototype - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
51113 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
47464 views
Dangerholm's 'Lemmy Forever' Hardtail - A Tribute to Motörhead's Singer & Bassist
42532 views
Nino Schurter Receives Penalty Fine at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
38369 views
Timed Training Results: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
37846 views

15 Comments

  • 16 0
 The year is 2150, you've charged your bike, derailleur, suspension components, dropper post, smart watch, helmet g-force sensor, in tire pressure sensors, your bike rack, and car. five minutes from home your phone gets red hot and explodes from running all the integrated apps. your careen off the road and die, just minutes before the economy and environment simultaneously explode. Life is good.
  • 6 0
 I, too, like needing to pump up or bleed my brakes every time I drive to the trails.
  • 1 0
 Pro tip: you can impress your mechanically uninclined friends who use vertical or upside-down bike storage by "fixing" their brakes at the trailhead this way when they can't figure out why they need to drop off their bike to have the brakes bled monthly by the inexperienced shop tech at REI who introduces just a little bit of air into the system every single time.
Or you can also use it as an argument for why a $700 set of Paul Klamper mechanical brakes is a justified purchase.
  • 2 1
 So, will they cover the repairs when the crosswind from a transport truck cracks my sunroof? Honestly, I'm sure it holds extremely securely, and a 35-pound bike is not heavy on its own (like in the promo shots above), but there is a valid reason why roof racks attach in the locations they do...
  • 1 0
 Meh, I think this is sick! Probably not ideal for a DH bike... but Seasuckers seem to have been good for years.
  • 5 0
 An auto sucking bike rack for my auto shifting e-bike!
  • 4 0
 This product sucks!
  • 1 0
 Agreed, it doesn't suck.
  • 1 0
 "The alarm will beep if any suction loss is detected"
Correction: "The alarm will beep if your bike is bouncing down the road behind you"
  • 1 0
 What's the point of this? It adds no convenience over a standard sea sucker, and makes it easier to for a thief to steal your wheels
  • 2 0
 I didn't know Jerry of the Day was getting into bike racks
  • 2 1
 That's awesome! My car is always perfectly clean on top (is what I would say if I were a dentist).
  • 1 0
 Ah yes, another brand giving the people the products we really want. /sarcasm
  • 2 0
 GTFO....that is all
  • 1 0
 Beeeeeeeeeeeeeeeep..... new bike day!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009183
Mobile Version of Website