Propain Announces New Kids Bikes Range

"Our Kids Bikes are an important and integral part of Propain. The Frechdax was originally developed in 2012 as a special project for my own son, but pretty quickly it became clear that not only our own kids have a need for a real mountain bike in the right size. We are very happy to now pass on the knowledge from 10 years of kids mountain bike development to the next generation." — David Assfalg, CEO

PROPAIN Bicycles launches the, a new 16" singlespeed kids mountain bike and renews the successful 20" modelsandfrom scratch.With thebalance bike that was launched last year and the 24" Youth Fully, there are now Propain bikes for absolutely every age.The video of the new range should not be missing and can be found here:- Lightweight aluminum frame with internal cable routing- Customizable with 2 frame colors and 4 component colors- Sixpack 1st Ride components designed for kids ergonomics- Singlespeed- Mechanical disc brakes- Recommended for children with a height of 95 cm to 115 cm (3-6 years)The Barney is a 16" singlespeed bike that closes the gap between the Bam Bam and the Dreckspatz/Frechdax. Large volume tires from Vee Tire Co provide damping and grip and if it ever should get too fast on one of the first real bike rides, mechanical disc brakes provide plenty of stopping power.It is available in Raw and Badmint and can be customized with Sixpack 1st Ride components in 4 colors - Black, Lime Green, Raspberry Pink and Sky Blue.- 20"- New aluminum frame with internal cable routing- Customizable with 2 frame colors and 4 component colors- Sixpack 1st Ride components designed for kids ergonomics- Sensitive fork with carbon reinforced crown- SRAM X5 9-speed- Hydraulic disc brakes- SRAM UDH derailleur hanger- Recommended for children with a height of 1.10 m to 1.45 m (5 to 11 years)The Dreckspatz and Frechdax have kept their successful geometry, but received an entirely new and optimized tube set, internal cable routing and a SRAM UDH derailleur hanger that can be quickly replaced if necessary.The in-house developed fork with carbon reinforced crown, adapted air chamber and negative spring provides the best performance for both the kids hardtail Dreckspatz, as well as the kids fully Frechdax.The classic single-pivot frame with a smartly positioned pivot makes the Frechdax pedal efficient and in interaction with the specially tuned RockShox Monarch shock at the same time very sensitive.Both bikes are available in Raw and Petrol Dark and can also be customized with Sixpack 1st Ride components in the 4 colors - Black, Lime Green, Raspberry Pink and Sky Blue.Thecan be ordered in Europe from mid-June 2023 starting at a price ofon www.propain-bikes.com.Thecan be ordered as of now starting at a price of. Delivery is expected to start in April.Theis also available for order immediately at a price of. Delivery is expected to start in April.Customers in the U.S. can visit www.propain-bikes.com/us to order theandstarting in May. The Barney will not be available in the U.S. for the time being.