Propain Announces New Kids Bikes Range

Mar 7, 2023
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  

PROPAIN Bicycles launches the Barney, a new 16" singlespeed kids mountain bike and renews the successful 20" models Dreckspatz and Frechdax from scratch.

With the Bam Bam balance bike that was launched last year and the 24" Youth Fully Yuma, there are now Propain bikes for absolutely every age.

The video of the new range should not be missing and can be found here:


bigquotes"Our Kids Bikes are an important and integral part of Propain. The Frechdax was originally developed in 2012 as a special project for my own son, but pretty quickly it became clear that not only our own kids have a need for a real mountain bike in the right size. We are very happy to now pass on the knowledge from 10 years of kids mountain bike development to the next generation."David Assfalg, CEO


Key Facts - Barney 16"

- Lightweight aluminum frame with internal cable routing
- Customizable with 2 frame colors and 4 component colors
- Sixpack 1st Ride components designed for kids ergonomics
- Singlespeed
- Mechanical disc brakes
- Recommended for children with a height of 95 cm to 115 cm (3-6 years)


The Barney is a 16" singlespeed bike that closes the gap between the Bam Bam and the Dreckspatz/Frechdax. Large volume tires from Vee Tire Co provide damping and grip and if it ever should get too fast on one of the first real bike rides, mechanical disc brakes provide plenty of stopping power.

It is available in Raw and Badmint and can be customized with Sixpack 1st Ride components in 4 colors - Black, Lime Green, Raspberry Pink and Sky Blue.


Key Facts - Dreckspatz and Frechdax

- 20"
- New aluminum frame with internal cable routing
- Customizable with 2 frame colors and 4 component colors
- Sixpack 1st Ride components designed for kids ergonomics
- Sensitive fork with carbon reinforced crown
- SRAM X5 9-speed
- Hydraulic disc brakes
- SRAM UDH derailleur hanger
- Recommended for children with a height of 1.10 m to 1.45 m (5 to 11 years)


The Dreckspatz and Frechdax have kept their successful geometry, but received an entirely new and optimized tube set, internal cable routing and a SRAM UDH derailleur hanger that can be quickly replaced if necessary.

The in-house developed fork with carbon reinforced crown, adapted air chamber and negative spring provides the best performance for both the kids hardtail Dreckspatz, as well as the kids fully Frechdax.

The classic single-pivot frame with a smartly positioned pivot makes the Frechdax pedal efficient and in interaction with the specially tuned RockShox Monarch shock at the same time very sensitive.


Both bikes are available in Raw and Petrol Dark and can also be customized with Sixpack 1st Ride components in the 4 colors - Black, Lime Green, Raspberry Pink and Sky Blue.




Availability and prices

The Barney can be ordered in Europe from mid-June 2023 starting at a price of EUR 499.00 on www.propain-bikes.com.

The Dreckspatz can be ordered as of now starting at a price of EUR 1,199.00. Delivery is expected to start in April.

The Frechdax is also available for order immediately at a price of EUR 1,699.00. Delivery is expected to start in April.

Customers in the U.S. can visit www.propain-bikes.com/us to order the Dreckspatz and Frechdax starting in May. The Barney will not be available in the U.S. for the time being.




7 Comments

  • 10 0
 Which one will Remi be riding?
  • 2 0
 16" singlespeed bike !
  • 3 0
 badass! As a dad of two little rippers, I can attest that the best way to get kids into bikes is to by them nice ones! So happy more companies are coming out with these options. And don't freak about the cost, the resale value for kids bikes (especially 16" and 20") is extremely high...that or you just pass them down to their siblings. Worth every penny, and then some
  • 1 0
 Amen, picked up a 2nd hand Commencal for my then 6yr old back before things got nutty on prices due to covid. Best decision ever. Stepping up from fully rigid with v-brakes to full sus and SLX disc transformed his riding. Now on of my greatest joys is taking him and his older brother to Bachelor bike park for days shredding.
  • 2 0
 My kids only 4 months old but that 16" is on the short list of upcoming options.
  • 2 0
 HARRY! HARRY!
  • 1 0
 kids DJS!!!!





