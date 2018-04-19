PRESS RELEASES

Norco Bicycles' All-New Aurum HSP - Video

Apr 18, 2018
by Norco Bicycles  
Introducing the Norco Aurum HSP

by norcobicycles
Norco Bicycles is introducing the all new, completely redesigned Aurum HSP downhill race bike. Featuring a high-single pivot (HSP) carbon frame structure, the bike has been engineered from the ground up, in both 650B and 29” wheel sizes. The Aurum HSP is an extremely progressive design, providing aggressive downhill race geometry and handling characteristics rooted in Norco’s proprietary Gravity Tune and the most extreme iteration of Norco's A.R.T. suspension philosophy, to date.

A product of the rigorous Norco Race Development program, the Aurum HSP’s proprietary design was developed and tested by Norco engineering in conjunction with the Norco Factory Racing Team. After a full year of testing and riding, including a complete UCI World Cup Downhill season, the result is a zero-compromise DH race machine that delivers superior grip, control and high speeds that the toughest tracks in the world demand of rider and machine in pursuit of gold.

The Aurum HSP’s high-single pivot design provides an extreme rearward axle path for square edge compliance that carries speed and momentum through the roughest terrain whilst reducing rider fatigue. A dynamic wheelbase lengthens under suspension load, allowing the rider to maintain a centered riding position, resulting in increased control and confidence when cornering and under heavy compressions. The use of an idler pulley isolates the chain from the suspension, improving traction throughout the travel without pedal kickback. High anti-squat improves the bike’s riding efficiency while tailored anti-rise makes the bike squat under heavy braking to counteract the forward rider inertia.

The efficient and thought-through frame and suspension design is complemented by dialed spec such as Deity team spec components, a DH-optimized 7-speed drivetrain, Enduro MAX bearings, custom integrated frame protection and a comprehensive suspension set-up guide that allows every rider to custom tune for their weight, morphology, terrain and personal preference. Beyond this, the limits are your own.

For more details, visit norco.com/aurumHSP.

MENTIONS: @norcobicycles


