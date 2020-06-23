Video: RedBull & Spect Team Up to Introduce New Whip Goggles

Jun 23, 2020
by RedBull SPECT  
RedBull WHIP Goggle

by RedBullSPECT
Views: 152    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Press Release: Red Bull Spect

RedBull Spect is an exciting collaboration between leading Austrian eyewear manufacturer Spect and RedBull. Our new goggle not only features the iconic RedBull branding but is also stacked with lens technology derived from years of making some of the best snow sports goggles and sport specific sunglasses on the market.

RedBull WHIP MTB Goggle

RedBull WHIP Features

RedBull SPECT WHIP

The RedBull Spect Whip goggle comes in six colour variations and retails at £79. Available now from your local stockist or, head here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Red Bull Spect


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Trans Cascadia Cancelled]
137479 views
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz 5010 - Get Jibby With It
86416 views
Commencal Unveils 2021 Meta AM 29
62001 views
Video: In-Depth Analysis of Flat Pedal Efficiency with the Strength Factory
44712 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
36807 views
Video: Semenuk, Lacondeguy, Zink, Bergemann, Bas and More Go Big in the Official Trailer for Accomplice
32975 views
Behind the Numbers: Yeti SB140
32650 views
AbsoluteBlack Launches New Graphene Infused Chain Lube at $150 a Bottle
31978 views

10 Comments

  • 30 0
 coming soon to a bikepark near you with a monster helmet and rockstar energy drink jersey.
  • 24 0
 Red Bull is one of those brands that, if you are not sponsored by them, you don't ride shit branded with their name unless you are a fucking poser
  • 8 0
 You've spoiled all my big plans.
  • 6 0
 You can pre soak them in Red Bull so with a simple press on the goggles you get a flow of sugary caffeinated goodness flowing down your cheeks and into you mouth. Refreshing. (Please note, this will only work with Red Bull, and no other energy drinks.)
  • 5 0
 Perfect attire for the fullparkbro. Everyone will think you're sponsored until they see you ride, at which point they immediately realize you've gone full poser
  • 5 0
 looks cheap but as long as rb stands on it, it will sell
  • 4 0
 All the Hawaiian shirt bike park bros and 13 year olds are about to lose their minds
  • 4 0
 Bike park bros are currently salivating
  • 3 0
 Or you could just buy ones that don’t have redbull shit all over them...
  • 1 0
 How do you pronounce that "Wip" or "Whip"

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011230
Mobile Version of Website