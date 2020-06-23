Video: RedBull & Spect Team Up to Introduce New Whip Goggles

Press Release: Red Bull Spect
RedBull Spect is an exciting collaboration between leading Austrian eyewear manufacturer Spect and RedBull. Our new goggle not only features the iconic RedBull branding but is also stacked with lens technology derived from years of making some of the best snow sports goggles and sport specific sunglasses on the market.
The RedBull Spect Whip goggle comes in six colour variations and retails at £79. Available now from your local stockist or, head here.
