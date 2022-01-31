RideWrap Releases Dealer Software for On-Site, On Demand Protection Kits

Press Release: Ride Wrap
RideWrap is stoked to announce the launch of the first-of-its-kind software for the bike frame and fork protection industry.
Our Super Cutter software is an on-site, on-demand bike protection kit cutting solution for use in bike shops, PPF/tint shops, bike manufacturing facilities, sign shops, mobile bike service businesses, or any place that is looking to offer kit creation and install service to customers.
Super Cutter users gain access to our complete, constantly growing library of Tailored, Covered, and Essential protection kit patterns. Our patterns are carefully designed to suit all types of bicycle frames and forks including mountain bikes, e-bikes, fat bikes, road bikes, gravel bikes, commuters, and more.
In tandem with RideWrap Bicycle Protection Film
, these two create a complete solution for businesses looking to grow their bicycle frame and fork protection offering.What’s Included In The Super Cutter Program?The Best Patterns
RideWrap’s design team leverages proprietary technology to deliver the best bike patterns. We changed the game with our design ethos, and now it's available on-demand.The Fastest Growing And Most Complete Library
We have a dedicated team measuring bikes around the globe every single day creating the most complete and up-to-date library of models. Less Faff
Our user interface and system is designed to be simple and efficient. We tested and developed our program in conjunction with protective film installers. Support When You Need It
We have a dedicated team of real people ready to take your call 7 days a week. The software is developed in-house, so our team is able to react quickly.How Does The Program Work?
The program is available to RideWrap Dealers. Not a dealer? Sign Up Here
1. Sign up for a Super Cutter account
Go to www.ridewrap.ca/super-cutter
to learn more and register for your Super Cutter account
2. Order materials and credits
Submit your order for RideWrap film and Super Cutter Credits right in the system.
3. Order cutting equipment/verify your existing equipment is compatible.
3. Download and install the desktop app.
4. Start cutting kits on-site and on demand.
|Since we started shipping protection kits, we’ve always looked to support LBS and other businesses to grow their offerings and expand their businesses. Now with the Super Cutter, instead of having to wait for the shipping couriers, businesses are able to get their customers' bikes dialed in immediately, reducing ‘New Bike Day’ delays. As an added benefit, the number of shipments and resulting shipping carbon footprint is drastically reduced.—Dan Seguin, Co-Founder & Director of Product Development
Love it!!!
I imagine they nest the same. The shops only cut what they sell so there is nothing old, not used, and ultimately thrown away.
And yeah, so great for shops to not need to stock up and guess about frame popularity, etc. Or lose a sale due to a 1-week delay. Hoping this helps the LBS.
