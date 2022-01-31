RideWrap Releases Dealer Software for On-Site, On Demand Protection Kits

Since we started shipping protection kits, we’ve always looked to support LBS and other businesses to grow their offerings and expand their businesses. Now with the Super Cutter, instead of having to wait for the shipping couriers, businesses are able to get their customers' bikes dialed in immediately, reducing ‘New Bike Day’ delays. As an added benefit, the number of shipments and resulting shipping carbon footprint is drastically reduced. — Dan Seguin, Co-Founder & Director of Product Development