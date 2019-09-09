Press Release: Squamish Local Releases 'Recipes for a Zesty Life' Mountain Biking Cookbook

Press Release: Zesty Life
I'm Rachelle Hynes, a local Squamish rider, blogger, and creator of Zesty Life
, and I'd like to take you on an exciting journey with my new book “Recipes for a Zesty Life”. When you need to dig deeper, push harder, and restore your motivation, this is your handbook.
A stunning 8.5x11” coffee table book, bursting with over 350 pages of inspiration, practical guidance, and beautiful photography; Recipes for a Zesty Life is a mountain biker’s guide for overcoming setbacks, fueling your body, and developing an unshakeable mindset. You will also unearth the torch for finding your way in life, love, relationships and career. A truly unique blend of healthy plant-based recipes, nutrition, short stories, practices and habits for realizing your potential and harnessing your power to change your life.
Bike-themed stories & delicious recipes.
I believe people are craving inspiration from every day human beings—not just superhuman athletes or wealthy media personalities. And that’s what I’m offering. By the time I hit 30, I'd been through an unusual measure of adversity, successes and failures, and the book is a heart-felt expression of the lessons I've learned, and am still learning, and the components that I feel have allowed me to live a zestier, happier and more meaningful life. Each component is covered within each chapter, and the book takes a 360 degree approach to wellness; incorporating mental, physical, spiritual, and emotional well-being.
Through learning hard lessons, searching my soul, and maintaining a growth mindset; I've found that when you can be bold enough to make moves from your heart, and get back up when you fall, you become a being of mastery, rather than a misery.
Pre-order your copy of the book on Kickstarter
!
Everyone is free to live in the way that works for them.
