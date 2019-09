Press Release: Squamish Local Releases 'Recipes for a Zesty Life' Mountain Biking Cookbook

Press Release: Zesty Life

Bike-themed stories & delicious recipes.

I'm Rachelle Hynes, a local Squamish rider, blogger, and creator of Zesty Life , and I'd like to take you on an exciting journey with my new book “Recipes for a Zesty Life”. When you need to dig deeper, push harder, and restore your motivation, this is your handbook.A stunning 8.5x11” coffee table book, bursting with over 350 pages of inspiration, practical guidance, and beautiful photography; Recipes for a Zesty Life is a mountain biker’s guide for overcoming setbacks, fueling your body, and developing an unshakeable mindset. You will also unearth the torch for finding your way in life, love, relationships and career. A truly unique blend of healthy plant-based recipes, nutrition, short stories, practices and habits for realizing your potential and harnessing your power to change your life.I believe people are craving inspiration from every day human beings—not just superhuman athletes or wealthy media personalities. And that’s what I’m offering. By the time I hit 30, I'd been through an unusual measure of adversity, successes and failures, and the book is a heart-felt expression of the lessons I've learned, and am still learning, and the components that I feel have allowed me to live a zestier, happier and more meaningful life. Each component is covered within each chapter, and the book takes a 360 degree approach to wellness; incorporating mental, physical, spiritual, and emotional well-being.Through learning hard lessons, searching my soul, and maintaining a growth mindset; I've found that when you can be bold enough to make moves from your heart, and get back up when you fall, you become a being of mastery, rather than a misery.Pre-order your copy of the book on Kickstarter