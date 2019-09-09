Press Release: Squamish Local Releases 'Recipes for a Zesty Life' Mountain Biking Cookbook

Sep 9, 2019
by Rachelle  

Press Release: Zesty Life

I'm Rachelle Hynes, a local Squamish rider, blogger, and creator of Zesty Life, and I'd like to take you on an exciting journey with my new book “Recipes for a Zesty Life”. When you need to dig deeper, push harder, and restore your motivation, this is your handbook.


A stunning 8.5x11” coffee table book, bursting with over 350 pages of inspiration, practical guidance, and beautiful photography; Recipes for a Zesty Life is a mountain biker’s guide for overcoming setbacks, fueling your body, and developing an unshakeable mindset. You will also unearth the torch for finding your way in life, love, relationships and career. A truly unique blend of healthy plant-based recipes, nutrition, short stories, practices and habits for realizing your potential and harnessing your power to change your life.

mockups-design.com
Bike-themed stories & delicious recipes.



I believe people are craving inspiration from every day human beings—not just superhuman athletes or wealthy media personalities. And that’s what I’m offering. By the time I hit 30, I'd been through an unusual measure of adversity, successes and failures, and the book is a heart-felt expression of the lessons I've learned, and am still learning, and the components that I feel have allowed me to live a zestier, happier and more meaningful life. Each component is covered within each chapter, and the book takes a 360 degree approach to wellness; incorporating mental, physical, spiritual, and emotional well-being.


Through learning hard lessons, searching my soul, and maintaining a growth mindset; I've found that when you can be bold enough to make moves from your heart, and get back up when you fall, you become a being of mastery, rather than a misery.

mockups-design.com

Pre-order your copy of the book on Kickstarter!

17 Comments

  • 6 1
 I've got to be honest...I'm beginning the grow a bit jealous of how confident some people are....I would never even contemplate writing a book to try and instruct others how to live like me....No disrespect to Rachelle...Seems like a pretty positive take on whatever all this is
  • 1 0
 There are literally hundreds of millions of books out there. No one is telling you to do anything unless you open it up. There is some symbolism there...
  • 1 0
 Hi @twinsdad, I have my fair share of insecurities like everyone else—part of the purpose of the book is to share some of those, and the things that have helped me. If it helps even one person with their own life, that's a win...
Everyone is free to live in the way that works for them.
  • 8 2
 A couple buddy burgers from A-Dub, is great pre and post Seymour rip..
  • 1 0
 Yeah thanks....I didn't mean to imply that my way is working for me.....Just the opposite.....That's why I was so cere in using the word jealous....I would love a day where something as simple as a vegan chocolate chip cookie turned it all around for me.......
  • 1 0
 Went into a random pub in Nanaimo over the weekend. They had a full vegan menu. Had a pulled pork knock off made out of jackfruit. ...it was super tastey. Not a vegan but if it's good it's good.
  • 1 0
 I can tell she's actually a mountain biker by the look of her shins
  • 1 0
 Beautiful design, typography and photography.
  • 1 0
 Thank-you Smile
  • 1 0
 I'm going for tacos right now. Don't read Pinkbike when your hungry lol
  • 1 0
 No Greggs in there ? Smile
  • 1 1
 Cook Books: the perfect gift for someone you know very little about.
Post a Comment



