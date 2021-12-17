Starling Releases the Roost Mixed Wheeled Hardtail





Starling says that the Roost is made for anything from all-day affairs to bouncing around your local turn tracks and is not intended to be a mega-slacker, monster truck-style hardtail. Mixed wheels do encourage the bike to be more responsive and the wheelbase isn't gargantuan, nor is the head angle overly slack.



On the complete opposite end of the spectrum from their r ecently released Sturn single-speed downhill bike , Starling Cycles has launched their first hardtail with unique build features - the Roost. Known for steel framed construction, the Bristol brand continues the theme, however, this time the slender tubes get the special stainless treatment. You might also notice that the wheels are of mixed proportions and the geometry works with fork lengths between 120 to 160 mm of travel based on your ambitions but is optimized for 140-millimeters.Starling says that the Roost is made for anything from all-day affairs to bouncing around your local turn tracks and is not intended to be a mega-slacker, monster truck-style hardtail. Mixed wheels do encourage the bike to be more responsive and the wheelbase isn't gargantuan, nor is the head angle overly slack. Starling Roost Details

• Handmade stainless steel frame

• 120-160 mm fork

• Wheel size: 29" F / 27.5" R

• Head Angle: 64º (w/ 140 mm fork)

• Seat Tube Angle: 76º

• Chainstay length: 425, 430, 435 mm (size specific)

• Sizes: MD-XL

• Price:

• Frame only: £1,016.67

• Weight: kg / lb

•starlingcycles.com

• Handmade stainless steel frame• 120-160 mm fork• Wheel size: 29" F / 27.5" R• Head Angle: 64º (w/ 140 mm fork)• Seat Tube Angle: 76º• Chainstay length: 425, 430, 435 mm (size specific)• Sizes: MD-XL• Price:• Frame only: £1,016.67• Weight: kg / lb

Frame Details

Geometry

Starling offers a frame-only option which starts at £1,016.67 with pre-orders being delivered in early April of 2022. You can also add select components, like an à la carte menu, such as Ohlins or RockShox forks, Magura brakes, Shimano shifting, Michelin tires, Funn components, and a Bike Yoke Revive dropper post. As for the wheel builds, there are choices between a Funn hub/ DT Swiss rim combo, or staying British with a Hope hub upgrade. Starling's owner, Joe McEwan, is a supporter of tire inserts and even gives the choice to add Cushcore inserts to the build.Steel is the unanimous choice of material to build hardtails from due to its vibration-deadening characteristic. The narrow diameter tubes also decrease the resonance and can make for a less "pingy" feel from chattering bumps on the trail. Designed and tested in the UK, but hand-built in Taiwan, the Roost shares design elements to Starling's other full suspension bikes, like the tube which forms the chainstay yoke. It also allows for tire clearance up to a 200 mm rear rotor with an IS mount and massive 2.8" tires, should you wish to go for larger size rubber.Standards of today's frame specs are found on the Roost too, like Boost rear hub spacing, 31.6 mm seat tube diameter, and a ZS44/EC44 headset combo. Outside the frame tubing, the cable and brake lines run externally with the usual stealth routing for the dropper post entering the frame near the 73 mm BSA bottom bracket junction. Other tack ons include a single water bottle mount and ISCG tabs if you wish to run a chain guide or skid plate.Three sizes are spread widely with reach numbers ranging from 440 to 475 and then up to 505 mm, which are said to fit riders standing between 167 and 193 cm. The mixed of 29 and 27.5" wheels runs throughout the size range where we see a stretch in chainstay length of 5 mm per size, starting at 425 mm.The head angle is set to 64º with the intended 140 mm travel fork butthere is the potential to run anything between 120 and 160 mm to suit your appetite of agility or aggression. The seat angle rests at a reasonable 76º, which isn't too far away from progressive numbers of today's standards, mind you, along with the head angle, this will steepen a touch once the rider settles the fork into the sag more than on a full-suspension frame.