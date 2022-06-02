Prevelo Bikes Announces Revised Zulu Series Bikes

PREVELO ZULU SERIES
Trail Bikes Built for Kids
Prevelo Zulu Series Bikes


PRESS RELEASE: Prevelo Bikes

Prevelo Bikes is stoked to announce our refreshed Zulu Series bikes. We’re always trying to make our bikes better, so we’ve been hard at work, even in this wacko supply chain world.

All Zulu Series bikes feature Prevelo Kids Specific Trail Geometry throughout the size range. Slack headtube angles and low bottom-brackets aren’t just for big kids, but little kids too. And every component is carefully sized to match the frame geo. We sweat all the details to dial in handlebar sizes, stem lengths, and saddle dimensions for kids. A notable item that’s commonly overlooked is cranks. We size both the length and Q-factor of cranks for each size bike. Not only do these offer more ground clearance and lean angle in conjunction with our low BB, but they provide the correct stroke for little legs and narrow hips.

bigquotesl’m a dad, and a rider, and I want to make bikes that I want my kid riding. I’m constantly looking for ways to make our bikes better for young riders. We worked so many long hours on these bikes that we destroyed four coffee makers. Perhaps it’s an indicator of a hardworking team plowing through a challenging environment that coffee maker replacement expenses became a non-trivial budget line item. But it was worth it. I’m particularly excited about the new Microshift 9-speed Advent drivetrain on the Zulu Three. It’s awesome to have a component maker focusing on derailleurs for 20” wheels.Jim Huth, Prevelo Bikes General Manager and Product Lead

ZULU ONE & ZULU TWO
Prevelo Zulu Two HEIR on trail
Prevelo Zulu Two

Tiny bikes dialed in for the youngest trail riders feature:
• Hydraulic Disc brakes with kid sized levers
• Freewheels (Add-on option for the Zulu One)
• Sealed cartridge threadless headset
• Kids specific short cranks with ultra narrow Q-factors
• Air sprung fork with lockout and rebound adjustment (on Zulu Two HEIR)
Prevelo Zulu Two HEIR
Prevelo Zulu Two HEIR

ZULU THREE
Prevelo Zulu Three

Zulu Three
The Zulu Three is dialed in for young trail riders ready to step up to 20” wheels. It features the Microshift’s new 9 speed Advent drivetrain with clutch and 11-38t cassette. This new deraiiluer features a super short cage that helps provide ground clearance with 20” wheels. It also comes with tubeless ready tires and rims.
Specs:
• 80mm travel Air sprung fork with lockout
• WTB i27 Tubeless wheels
• Vee Crown Gem Tubeless tires
• Hydraulic Disc brakes with kid sized levers
• New Microshift 9 speed Advent supershort drivetrain with clutch and 11-38t cassette
• 2-piece 120mm narrow Q-factor cranks with direct mount chainring
• Optional internally routed KS dropper post

Prevelo Zulu Three Drivetrain
New Microshift 9 speed Advent supershort drivetrain
2-piece 120mm narrow Q-factor cranks with direct mount chainring


ZULU FOUR
Prevelo Zulu Four

Zulu Four
The Zulu Four is a machine for growing kids in the 24” size range. It features Microshift’s 10 speed Advent X drivetrain with clutch and 11-48t cassette with Aluminum Spider and comes with tubeless ready tires and rims.
Specs:
• 100mm travel Air sprung fork with lockout
• WTB i27 Tubeless wheels
• Vee Crown Gem Tubeless tires
• Hydraulic Disc brakes with kid sized levers
• Microshift 10 speed Advent X drivetrain with clutch and 11-48t cassette with Aluminum Spider
• 2-piece 140mm cranks with direct mount chainring
• Optional internally routed KS dropper post



Every Prevelo Bikes ordered direct from us goes through a thorough check and tune before we ship the bike. Prevelo is a company run by parents. And it is Prevelo policy to never ship a bike that we wouldn’t put our own kids on. This policy lives side-by-side with our new shop policy to maintain a back-up coffee maker at all times.

TRAIL MISSION ZULU

For more information visit prevelo.com.

  • 3 0
 Serious question: why do so many kids Mtn bikes have such high top tubes??? I just ordered a Riprock because of the lower standover height…and it was actually in stock. Also why aren’t more bikes being designed/sold with Junit forks? Or at least pressure from kids bike companies to have manitou sell a 1 1/8” Junit??

The kids market is very confusing.
  • 2 0
 This. My son is very small for his age, and his inseam is very short. I bought a decent brand (forget the manufacturer) used kids bike with training wheels for my son to try and learn to ride. This bike was a nightmare, he couldn't get his leg over the top tube and stand comfortably.

I ended up with a strider 14x with the pedal kit and it is an incredible bike. Basically enduro bike geometry in a 14" kids bike. Very low standover, super long and stable. He got on it and was riding by himself in a matter of minutes!
  • 1 0
 Serious question 2: why are childrens 26" bike frames still made when they could just be dirt jumpers that you pull the gears off one day? Save on manufacturing costs and can actually keep the bikes around and use them as an adult. I had a hardrock and eventually moved to a p3. It was almost identical in geometry except the p3. The p3 had sturdier tubes in some spots. The frame weighed the same amount.
  • 1 0
 DJ bikes and Mtn bikes don’t have the same geo.





