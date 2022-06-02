Prevelo Bikes Announces Revised Zulu Series Bikes

PRESS RELEASE: Prevelo Bikes
Prevelo Bikes is stoked to announce our refreshed Zulu Series bikes. We’re always trying to make our bikes better, so we’ve been hard at work, even in this wacko supply chain world.
All Zulu Series bikes feature Prevelo Kids Specific Trail Geometry throughout the size range. Slack headtube angles and low bottom-brackets aren’t just for big kids, but little kids too. And every component is carefully sized to match the frame geo. We sweat all the details to dial in handlebar sizes, stem lengths, and saddle dimensions for kids. A notable item that’s commonly overlooked is cranks. We size both the length and Q-factor of cranks for each size bike. Not only do these offer more ground clearance and lean angle in conjunction with our low BB, but they provide the correct stroke for little legs and narrow hips.
ZULU ONE & ZULU TWO
|l’m a dad, and a rider, and I want to make bikes that I want my kid riding. I’m constantly looking for ways to make our bikes better for young riders. We worked so many long hours on these bikes that we destroyed four coffee makers. Perhaps it’s an indicator of a hardworking team plowing through a challenging environment that coffee maker replacement expenses became a non-trivial budget line item. But it was worth it. I’m particularly excited about the new Microshift 9-speed Advent drivetrain on the Zulu Three. It’s awesome to have a component maker focusing on derailleurs for 20” wheels.—Jim Huth, Prevelo Bikes General Manager and Product Lead
ZULU THREE
Tiny bikes dialed in for the youngest trail riders feature:
• Hydraulic Disc brakes with kid sized levers
• Freewheels (Add-on option for the Zulu One)
• Sealed cartridge threadless headset
• Kids specific short cranks with ultra narrow Q-factors
• Air sprung fork with lockout and rebound adjustment (on Zulu Two HEIR)
Zulu Three
The Zulu Three is dialed in for young trail riders ready to step up to 20” wheels. It features the Microshift’s new 9 speed Advent drivetrain with clutch and 11-38t cassette. This new deraiiluer features a super short cage that helps provide ground clearance with 20” wheels. It also comes with tubeless ready tires and rims.
Specs:
• 80mm travel Air sprung fork with lockout
• WTB i27 Tubeless wheels
• Vee Crown Gem Tubeless tires
• Hydraulic Disc brakes with kid sized levers
• New Microshift 9 speed Advent supershort drivetrain with clutch and 11-38t cassette
• 2-piece 120mm narrow Q-factor cranks with direct mount chainring
• Optional internally routed KS dropper post
ZULU FOUR
New Microshift 9 speed Advent supershort drivetrain
2-piece 120mm narrow Q-factor cranks with direct mount chainring
Zulu Four
The Zulu Four is a machine for growing kids in the 24” size range. It features Microshift’s 10 speed Advent X drivetrain with clutch and 11-48t cassette with Aluminum Spider and comes with tubeless ready tires and rims.
Specs:
• 100mm travel Air sprung fork with lockout
• WTB i27 Tubeless wheels
• Vee Crown Gem Tubeless tires
• Hydraulic Disc brakes with kid sized levers
• Microshift 10 speed Advent X drivetrain with clutch and 11-48t cassette with Aluminum Spider
• 2-piece 140mm cranks with direct mount chainring
• Optional internally routed KS dropper post
Every Prevelo Bikes ordered direct from us goes through a thorough check and tune before we ship the bike. Prevelo is a company run by parents. And it is Prevelo policy to never ship a bike that we wouldn’t put our own kids on. This policy lives side-by-side with our new shop policy to maintain a back-up coffee maker at all times.TRAIL MISSION ZULU
For more information visit prevelo.com
