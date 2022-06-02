Prevelo Bikes Announces Revised Zulu Series Bikes

Zulu Three

The Zulu Three is dialed in for young trail riders ready to step up to 20” wheels. It features the Microshift’s new 9 speed Advent drivetrain with clutch and 11-38t cassette. This new deraiiluer features a super short cage that helps provide ground clearance with 20” wheels. It also comes with tubeless ready tires and rims.



Specs:

• 80mm travel Air sprung fork with lockout

• WTB i27 Tubeless wheels

• Vee Crown Gem Tubeless tires

• Hydraulic Disc brakes with kid sized levers

• New Microshift 9 speed Advent supershort drivetrain with clutch and 11-38t cassette

• 2-piece 120mm narrow Q-factor cranks with direct mount chainring

• Optional internally routed KS dropper post



