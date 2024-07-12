Powered by Outside

Prevelo Updates Zulu Series Kids' Hardtails & Announces Pivotal Dropper Post

Jul 12, 2024
by Prevelo  

REDESIGNED
ZULU SERIES
KIDS' HARDTAIL MTBS


PRESS RELEASE: Prevelo

To help kids have more fun, we are proud to announce a significant update to our Zulu line of kids’ hardtails. The new versions, are about 15% lighter, making them easier to ride for kids who want to have more fun on the trail or bike path.

First introduced in 2017, our Zulu models were designed to be lightweight, with carefully designed geometry, and thoughtful component specs. A combination that makes the bikes fun to ride, and an easy choice for parents who know bikes. These new versions are completely redesigned from the ground up.

bigquotesI wanted to make these bikes as light as possible without sacrificing strength and performance. We pushed ourselves and our suppliers to look at every aspect of the bike to achieve the ultimate gram-to-dollar ratio. From the axles to the headset spacers, no part was overlooked when it came to weight.Jim Huth, Product Manager

The Zulu line includes five different wheel sizes, and the three largest have been updated: Zulu Three (20" hardtail), Zulu Four (24" hardtail), and Zulu Five (26" hardtail). These three models fit kids from about 5½ to 13 years old. All models are available in two colors: Bodacious Blue and Speed Silver.

Leading a full slate of updates to Zulu is the first-ever Pivotal-compatible dropper seatpost. Prevelo lead a collaboration with KS to create this new post, which takes advantage of the Pivotal system’s low stack height to create a bike geometry that will fit a wider range of rider heights. With the Pivotal dropper post installed, Zulu has the lowest minimum seat post height of any comparable bike with a dropper post.
Updates include.
• All-new UDH compatible frame with improved internal cable routing, triple-butted tubing, inboard rear disc mount, and integrated headset cups.
• Upgraded to an RST First Fork. Saves weight and runs at lower pressures needed by small riders
• Pivotal seat post and saddle for lower stack height and increased durability. Pivotal dropper post available as an upgrade.
• New HEIR wheels have tubeless compatible asymmetrical rims, and sealed cartridge/thru-axle quick engaging hubs.
• Microshift Advent Super Short 1x drivetrain with Clutch Derailleur on the Zulu Three
• Microshift Advent X 1x drivetrain with Clutch on Zulu Four and Five

Prevelo HEIR Deheighter
The HEIR Deheighter is a collaboration between Kind Shock and Prevelo, the first dropper post-compatible with Pivotal saddles for ultra-low stack height.

Pivotal Saddle (Pivotal Dropper available, but not pictured)
UDH Compatible Drop-Out

New Tubeless Compatible HEIR Rims
RST Fork Tuned for Small Rider Weight

Weight is arguably more important to young riders than adults and the redesigned bikes shaved quite a bit of weight. The new weights come in at 20.5lb for the Zulu Three, 22lb for the Zulu Four, and 23.3lb for the Zulu Five. This was accomplished without sacrificing functionality. The bikes have all of the components that any proper hardtail should have including hydraulic disc brakes and wide range cassettes (11-38t on the Zulu Three and 11-48t on the Zulu Four and Zulu Five).


Prevelo Zulu Four


Prevelo Zulu Three
ZULU THREE
$1199
Prevelo Zulu Four
ZULU FOUR
$1299
Prevelo Zulu Five
ZULU FIVE
$1399
Prevelo Zulu Three

During the first round of pre-orders the Zulu Three and Zulu Four sold out, but more are currently available for pre-order for September shipment. You can place your pre-order now at prevelo.com.

7 Comments
  • 10 1
 Cable routing options, no battery’s, water bottle mount, no headset cable tourism..is this the bike of the year??
  • 4 0
 I can't wait to buy this for my little boy!! Only 3ish more years!
  • 1 0
 So jealous of the bikes available to kids these days. Such cool stuff!
  • 1 4
 No point in putting a 2 kg fork on a kids bike when manitou marses and old sids were far lighter, imo.
  • 5 0
 The fork on the 26" is 1.7kgs with a damper/air spring tuned for a lightweight rider. Not to mention you can't spec a 10+ year old fork on a new bike!
  • 1 3
 Seems very unclear if the bike actually comes with the dropper post.
  • 5 0
 Dropper post is an option for all models. You can check a box during checkout and the post will be preinstalled before the bike ships. Not every rider can use or needs a dropper. For example, if your kid is at the minimum height and needs the seat slammed, the dropper will add weight and increase the stack height(making it not only useless, but added cost with less function). Realistically, your kid would need 4" of post out of the bike to run the dropper.







