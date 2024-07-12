Prevelo Updates Zulu Series Kids' Hardtails & Announces Pivotal Dropper Post

PRESS RELEASE: Prevelo
To help kids have more fun, we are proud to announce a significant update to our Zulu line of kids’ hardtails. The new versions, are about 15% lighter, making them easier to ride for kids who want to have more fun on the trail or bike path.
First introduced in 2017, our Zulu models were designed to be lightweight, with carefully designed geometry, and thoughtful component specs. A combination that makes the bikes fun to ride, and an easy choice for parents who know bikes. These new versions are completely redesigned from the ground up.
|I wanted to make these bikes as light as possible without sacrificing strength and performance. We pushed ourselves and our suppliers to look at every aspect of the bike to achieve the ultimate gram-to-dollar ratio. From the axles to the headset spacers, no part was overlooked when it came to weight.—Jim Huth, Product Manager
The Zulu line includes five different wheel sizes, and the three largest have been updated: Zulu Three (20" hardtail), Zulu Four (24" hardtail), and Zulu Five (26" hardtail). These three models fit kids from about 5½ to 13 years old. All models are available in two colors: Bodacious Blue and Speed Silver.
Leading a full slate of updates to Zulu is the first-ever Pivotal-compatible dropper seatpost. Prevelo lead a collaboration with KS to create this new post, which takes advantage of the Pivotal system’s low stack height to create a bike geometry that will fit a wider range of rider heights. With the Pivotal dropper post installed, Zulu has the lowest minimum seat post height of any comparable bike with a dropper post.
Weight is arguably more important to young riders than adults and the redesigned bikes shaved quite a bit of weight. The new weights come in at 20.5lb for the Zulu Three, 22lb for the Zulu Four, and 23.3lb for the Zulu Five. This was accomplished without sacrificing functionality. The bikes have all of the components that any proper hardtail should have including hydraulic disc brakes and wide range cassettes (11-38t on the Zulu Three and 11-48t on the Zulu Four and Zulu Five).
During the first round of pre-orders the Zulu Three and Zulu Four sold out, but more are currently available for pre-order for September shipment. You can place your pre-order now at prevelo.com
