Prevelo Updates Zulu Series Kids' Hardtails & Announces Pivotal Dropper Post

The Zulu line includes five different wheel sizes, and the three largest have been updated: Zulu Three (20" hardtail), Zulu Four (24" hardtail), and Zulu Five (26" hardtail). These three models fit kids from about 5½ to 13 years old. All models are available in two colors: Bodacious Blue and Speed Silver.



Leading a full slate of updates to Zulu is the first-ever Pivotal-compatible dropper seatpost. Prevelo lead a collaboration with KS to create this new post, which takes advantage of the Pivotal system’s low stack height to create a bike geometry that will fit a wider range of rider heights. With the Pivotal dropper post installed, Zulu has the lowest minimum seat post height of any comparable bike with a dropper post.



Updates include.

• All-new UDH compatible frame with improved internal cable routing, triple-butted tubing, inboard rear disc mount, and integrated headset cups.

• Upgraded to an RST First Fork. Saves weight and runs at lower pressures needed by small riders

• Pivotal seat post and saddle for lower stack height and increased durability. Pivotal dropper post available as an upgrade.

• New HEIR wheels have tubeless compatible asymmetrical rims, and sealed cartridge/thru-axle quick engaging hubs.

• Microshift Advent Super Short 1x drivetrain with Clutch Derailleur on the Zulu Three

• Microshift Advent X 1x drivetrain with Clutch on Zulu Four and Five