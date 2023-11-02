Prevelo Release New Bravo Dirt Jumper

Press Release:
Prevelo
Prevelo Bikes is the only brand to offer a 16-inch dirt jumper, with 20 and 24-inch also available. Prevelo Bikes
is a family-owned brand dedicated to building high-performance bikes and components made specifically for kids. The brand’s launch of the all-new Bravo Series line of dirt jump bikes is the latest example of the brand’s premium, kid-centric engineering at play. Available in three sizes—Bravo Two (16-inch) Bravo Three (20-inch) and Bravo Four (24-inch)—Prevelo is the first and only brand in the market to offer a 16-inch dirt jumper.
|The impetus for designing the Bravo might have been a touch self-serving. When our city got a dirt jump park, we started spending a lot of time there with our two sons. I knew Prevelo could use our kid-focused design ethos and create a quality dirt jumper. I am even more excited we could bring the first ever 16-inch to market. We believe that dirt jump parks are fun places supported by proactive and engaged communities. More importantly, dirt jump parks are a magnet for kids and families—kids have fun, make friends and build riding skills. And parents have options they don’t have with their kids on trails; they can join their kids on the jump line, or spectate while sipping a latte. These parks are truly hubs for building dedicated riders.—Jacob Rheuban, Founder
The Prevelo Bravo Series is designed with balanced geometry that’s stable over big jumps, but nimble enough to flow through tight pump tracks. Frames are built from lightweight aluminum that’s easier for small riders to send, and the parts spec is durable enough to take a beating from even the gnarliest little shredders. With tunable air forks, ultra-low and light pivotal seats, hydraulic disc brakes, and Novatec hubs laced to WTB rims, these bikes are built to the high standard that Prevelo is known for.
|I grew up riding jumps at the local trails I built with my friends. The jumps were as sketchy as the bikes we rode. I’m envious of the bike parks our kids get to ride on, and the progression it’s giving the sport I love. My vision for the Bravo has been to build a bike that allows young riders to take full advantage of what they’re given, and to help progress our sport to levels we never thought possible.—Jim Huth, Product Manager
BRAVO TWO16" Dirt Jump Bike
• The only true 16” dirt jump bike available today
• HEIR 16 fork with 60mm of travel and carbon lower
• HEIR 31.8 Aluminum handlebar with 19mm grip diameter
• Lightweight 6061 Aluminum frames featuring internal cable routing and adjustable rear dropouts
• Reliable and quick engaging Novatec Cassette hubs
• Lightweight HEIR 2pc Direct Mount cranks
• Pivotal seat
• lightweight and durable wtb i27 rims
• Tektro Hydraulic disc brake
• Kenda Booster tires
BRAVO THREE20" Dirt Jump Bike
• Manitou JUNIT Expert fork with 80mm of travel, 1.5" tapered alloy steerer tube, Boost 15x110 axle spacing, easily adjustable Expert Air spring system, adjustable rebound, and ABS+ damper
• HEIR 31.8 Aluminum handlebar with 19mm grip diameter
• HEIR 19mm Lock-On Grips
• Lightweight 6061 Aluminum frames featuring internal cable routing and adjustable rear dropouts
• Reliable and quick engaging Novatec Cassette hubs
• Lightweight HEIR 2pc Direct Mount cranks
• Half-Link chain for precision chainstay length adjustment
• Pivotal seat
• Lightweight and Durable WTB i27 rims
• Tektro Hydraulic Disc Brakes
• Kenda Booster tires
BRAVO FOUR24" Dirt Jump Bike
• Manitou JUNIT Expert fork with 100mm of travel, 1.5" tapered alloy steerer tube, and Boost 15x110 axle spacing, easily adjustable Expert Air spring system, adjustable rebound, and ABS+ damper
• HEIR Lock-On Grips
• Lightweight 6061 Aluminum frames featuring internal cable routing and adjustable rear dropouts
• Reliable and quick engaging Novatec Cassette hubs
• Lightweight HEIR 2pc Direct Mount cranks
• Half-Link chain for precision chainstay length adjustment
• Pivotal seat
• Lightweight and Durable WTB i27 rims
• Tektro Hydraulic Disc Brake
• Kenda Booster tires
Available for preorder now, the brand-new Bravo Series is sure to get kids excited to pump, jump and progress on the bike.
For more information about the Bravo dirt jumper, including sizing and colorways, go to prevelo.com/collections/bravo-series.