Prevelo Release New Bravo Dirt Jumper

The impetus for designing the Bravo might have been a touch self-serving. When our city got a dirt jump park, we started spending a lot of time there with our two sons. I knew Prevelo could use our kid-focused design ethos and create a quality dirt jumper. I am even more excited we could bring the first ever 16-inch to market. We believe that dirt jump parks are fun places supported by proactive and engaged communities. More importantly, dirt jump parks are a magnet for kids and families—kids have fun, make friends and build riding skills. And parents have options they don’t have with their kids on trails; they can join their kids on the jump line, or spectate while sipping a latte. These parks are truly hubs for building dedicated riders. — Jacob Rheuban, Founder