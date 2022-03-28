Preview: Antidote's New Trail Bike - The Woodsprite

Antidote has shared a few images of the Woodsprite, their upcoming trail bike. The futuristic-looking purple carbon machine has 135mm of rear travel that's delivered by a new version of Antidote's FDS (Floating Damping System) suspension layout. The shock sits in a similar position to the Carbonjack enduro bike
, but the way it's mounted at the front of the chainstays looks different – we'll have to wait for some non-driveside images to see what's going on there.
Other details are still thin at the moment, other than the fact that the Woodsprite has 29” wheels, and is designed to be a lighter weight counterpart to the longer travel Carbonjack. That bike has a 65-degree head angle and 450mm chainstays, so I wouldn't be surprised if the Woodsprite ends up with the same head angle, or even slightly slacker, and shorter chainstays.
We'll report back once all of the final details have been unveiled. Unfortunately there's no review coming tomorrow, but we'll certainly try to get one in to test out.
I know people are going to complain about the shock "being in the line of fire" for mud, and maybe thats a valid point, but I say kudos to Antidote for doing something different. now that Geo numbers are starting to settle down, we've reached a point where bikes are all starting to look and perform the same.
