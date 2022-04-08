close
Preview: Fox's New 'Race Spec' Proframe Full Face Helmet - Sea Otter 2022

Apr 8, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

At Sea Otter this week, Fox is showing off a new Proframe helmet, intended for release this fall and called the Proframe RS. RS, as we learned only after running through a long list of possibilities like 'Reduced Styrofoam' and 'Radically Sweet,' stands for Race Spec.

The helmet uses a Fidlock closure, MIPS Integra - a low profile variation of MIPS - and a 360-degree BOA closure and adjustment system. While the current Proframe weighs 750g in size medium, the Proframe RS gains 70g in robust protection and adjustability to weigh in at a claimed 820g in size medium. The large size weighs in at 910g, while Fox claims a paltry 710g for the small.

A Boa closure means that the Proframe RS is more adjustable than most full face helmets.

Adding to the features, there's also a GoPro mount that comes stock on the helmets, so despite its still-light weight, Fox isn't shaving any and all grams on this model.

It comes with a GoPro mount on the now-adjustable visor. And those coordinates? Those'll take you to the Fox HQ in California.

More information will become available as the launch date approaches, but the Proframe RS is due to become available this fall for $350 USD.

