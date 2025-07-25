Powered by Outside

Race Preview: The iXS EDC Series Arrives in Les Orres

Jul 24, 2025
by Racement  

LES ORRES - FRANCE
iXS European Downhill Cup #5


This weekend it's down to business in Les Orres - the fifth round of the iXS European Downhill Cup is coming up and promises to be a spectacle in a class of its own. The French Alps not only provide one of the toughest courses on the calendar, but also a breathtaking backdrop for the penultimate race of the season. Who will dominate the rock garden chaos and who will pick up the important points ahead of the grand finale?

New Hardness, New Level

For the first time, the EDC will be held in Les Orres in the south of France. The 2.5-kilometre course has everything a gravity fan needs: brutal rock gardens, lightning-fast high-speed passages, big drops and challenging technical sections. If you want to survive here, you need precision, courage - and damn strong arms.

Rider's Ready

With the race in Les Orres, the EDC is approaching its final - and the international riders' field is correspondingly large. From World Cup experience to up-and-coming talent, everything is there, and the latest results suggest a close race for the podium places. Those who have been able to maintain their form up to this point now have the chance to show themselves in the limelight - and make their mark on the overall standings.

Lisa Baumann from Switzerland is one of the favorites going into the race.


Sun, Rain & Excitement

The weather forecast promises changeable racing weather - a little rain but still warm temperatures and that means: the track will be fast, rough and uncompromising. Practice starts on Friday, followed by the seeding run on Saturday and the big showdown on Sunday. Spectators can look forward to pure racing and plenty of French emotion.

Current Overall Ranking

Elite Men

Elite Women

ixsdownhillcup.com | Facebook | Instagram


Photos: Remi Fabregue, Aurelie Bellet | Les Orres

