Preview the New Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge Course - Crankworx Whistler 2017

How to Get There:

Our head-to-head pumptrack at Blackcomb Base 2 is back, where we're able to build the biggest, fastest track you’ve ever seen.You have two options to get to the Ultimate Pumptrack: drive to Base 2 parking, or take a free ride up the Blackcomb Gondola from just behind the SRAM Truck in Whistler Village. Gondola uploads begin at 5:00 pm with finals between 8:00 - 10:00 pm.If you can't make the live show, tune in to crankworx.com for the Ultimate Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox live from Crankworx Whistler Thursday, August 18, 8:00 - 10:00 pm PST., And watch some of the best mountain bike athletes in the world race head-to-head in the battle for pumptrack supremacy.