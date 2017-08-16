EVENTS

Preview the New Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge Course - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 16, 2017
by SRAM  

Our head-to-head pumptrack at Blackcomb Base 2 is back, where we're able to build the biggest, fastest track you’ve ever seen.

How to Get There:

You have two options to get to the Ultimate Pumptrack: drive to Base 2 parking, or take a free ride up the Blackcomb Gondola from just behind the SRAM Truck in Whistler Village. Gondola uploads begin at 5:00 pm with finals between 8:00 - 10:00 pm.

If you can't make the live show, tune in to crankworx.com for the Ultimate Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox live from Crankworx Whistler Thursday, August 18, 8:00 - 10:00 pm PST., And watch some of the best mountain bike athletes in the world race head-to-head in the battle for pumptrack supremacy.

@SramMedia


2 Comments

  • + 1
 Don't get me wrong. I think it's a sweet ass Pumptrack. But I'd love to see a couple bigger step ups or step down tables mixed in.
  • + 1
 The race is sans chain, bigger anything would not be more exciting...

Post a Comment



