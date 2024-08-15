Powered by Outside

Prime Bicycles Announces New Rocket Carbon Raw Edition

Aug 15, 2024
by PRIME Bicycles  


PRESS RELEASE: PRIME Bicycles

At Prime Bicycles, we’re driven by one passion: excellence. Our mission is simple—create stunning bikes that not only look incredible but also deliver peak performance. Every design choice is made with the rider in mind, empowering you to push your limits and achieve new heights. Whether you’re accelerating down the trail, tackling challenging features, or carving through berms, our bikes are engineered to elevate your ride.

Introducing the Raw Edition of the Rocket—a machine crafted for those who value pure functionality. Rugged and resilient, this bike is your ultimate tool for intense shredding. While its design prioritizes durability and performance, we couldn’t resist adding a sleek, glossy clear coat that highlights its tough interior.

PRIME Rocket Details

• Frame: Carbon Front Triangle/Rear Triangle/Upper Link/Lower link
• Wheel size: 29”
• Travel: 195 mm frame / 200 mm fork
• Head Angle: 63,5°
• Reach: 455 mm, 475 mm, 500 mm
• Chainstays: 450 mm

• Price: From 6 999€
• Frame only: 3 699€
primebicycles.com


photo


FRAME DETAILS

Despite its rugged finish, the Rocket’s frame is a true example of cohesive design, with meticulously integrated front and rear triangles and rocker links made from the same material. This holistic approach is further emphasized by the striking edge detail that begins at the seatmast, flows through the top and down tubes, and continues along the top link, seat-stay, and chain-stay. This seamless flow of design elements perfectly accentuates distinctive Prime design DNA.


photo

photo


At first glance, the frame might seem simply black, but as soon as the sunlight hits it, the true nature of the carbon weave is revealed. The shimmering blend of UD and 3K fibers catches the light, transforming the frame into a striking display that commands attention.


photo

photo


SUSPENSION

The Prime Rocket features a virtual pivot suspension system with a solid rear triangle and two rocker links that rotate in the same direction—a design known as "short dual link." The lower link is concealed above the bottom bracket, sharing the front axle with the lower shock mount, creating a clean and efficient setup.


Suspension movement


photo
Leverage Ratio
photo
Anti Squat


GEOMETRY

Geometry change between sizes Medium, Large and X-Large



photo


MODELS

What’s new at Prime is the flexibility to choose your drivetrain and suspension separately. When configuring your Rocket, you can select from SRAM X0 DH or GX DH drivetrains, with top-tier suspension options available from Rock Shox, Fox, and Öhlins. Additionally, every Rocket Carbon Raw model is equipped with SRAM Maven Silver brakes.


photo

GX / Rock Shox - 6 999€
Fork: Rock Shox Boxxer Ultimate
Shock: Rock Shox Vivid Ultimate DH
Drivetrain: Sram GX DH
(derailleur, shifter, cassette, chain)
Wheels: DT Swiss FR 1950
Tires: Maxxis Assegai
Brakes: Sram Maven SLV
Cranks: Truvativ Descendant DH 165 MM / 34T
Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 35
Stem: Renthal Integra 35
Seatpost: Prime
Saddle: SDG Bel Air



photo

GX / Fox - 7 999€
Fork: Fox 40 Factory GripX2
Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory
Drivetrain: Sram GX DH
(derailleur, shifter, cassette, chain)
Wheels: DT Swiss FR 1950
Tires: Maxxis Assegai
Brakes: Sram Maven SLV
Cranks: Truvativ Descendant DH 165 MM / 34T
Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 35
Stem: Renthal Integra 35
Seatpost: Prime
Saddle: SDG Bel Air



photo

GX / Öhlins - 8 499€
Fork: Öhlins DH 38 M.1
Shock: Öhlins TTX 22 M.2
Drivetrain: Sram GX DH
(derailleur, shifter, cassette, chain)
Wheels: DT Swiss FR 1950
Tires: Maxxis Assegai
Brakes: Sram Maven SLV
Cranks: Truvativ Descendant DH 165 MM / 34T
Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 35
Stem: Renthal Integra 35
Seatpost: Prime
Saddle: SDG Bel Air



photo

X0 / Rock Shox - 7 999€
Fork: Rock Shox Boxxer Ultimate
Shock: Rock Shox Vivid Ultimate DH
Drivetrain: Sram X0 DH
(derailleur, shifter, cassette, chain)
Wheels: DT Swiss FR 1950
Tires: Maxxis Assegai
Brakes: Sram Maven SLV
Cranks: Sram X0 DH 165 MM / 34T
Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 35
Stem: Renthal Integra 35
Seatpost: Prime
Saddle: SDG Bel Air



photo

X0 / Fox - 8 999€
Fork: Fox 40 Factory GripX2
Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory
Drivetrain: Sram X0 DH
(derailleur, shifter, cassette, chain)
Wheels: DT Swiss FR 1950
Tires: Maxxis Assegai
Brakes: Sram Maven SLV
Cranks: Sram X0 DH 165 MM / 34T
Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 35
Stem: Renthal Integra 35
Seatpost: Prime
Saddle: SDG Bel Air



photo

X0 / Öhlins - 9 499€
Fork: Öhlins DH 38 M.1
Shock: Öhlins TTX 22 M.2
Drivetrain: Sram X0 DH
(derailleur, shifter, cassette, chain)
Wheels: DT Swiss FR 1950
Tires: Maxxis Assegai
Brakes: Sram Maven SLV
Cranks: Sram X0 DH 165 MM / 34T
Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 35
Stem: Renthal Integra 35
Seatpost: Prime
Saddle: SDG Bel Air




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Prime Bicycles Prime Rocket


Author Info:
primebicycles avatar

Member since Jul 9, 2020
1 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Results: 2024 Leadville 100
66361 views
First Ride: Schwalbe's New Albert Gravity Pro Tires Use a Radial Casing for Improved Grip
50403 views
Bike Check: Keegan Swenson's Drop Bar Santa Cruz Highball - 2024 Leadville 100
47419 views
Opinion: "Super-Light" E-Bikes Have Gone Too Far
42489 views
YT Industries Announces Jeffsy Uncaged 14 (And It Comes With an Action Figure)
41194 views
Final Results from the 2024 European DH Championships in Champery
39082 views
Ford Joins Ranks of Automotive Companies Offering Horrible eMTBs
38736 views
Review: The Rocky Mountain Altitude C90 Has Impressive Grip & Adjustability, But Isn't the Easiest to Work On
38144 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

4 Comments
  • 1 0
 Alright that seat tube is a bit chonky, but otherwise they definitely nailed the ultra futuristic spaceship bike look.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Forbidden Session?
  • 1 0
 Unno it really does
  • 1 0
 It seems to me that a Forbidden and a Mondraker had a baby....







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.061810
Mobile Version of Website