Prime Bicycles Announces New Rocket Carbon Raw Edition

PRESS RELEASE: PRIME Bicycles

At Prime Bicycles, we’re driven by one passion: excellence. Our mission is simple—create stunning bikes that not only look incredible but also deliver peak performance. Every design choice is made with the rider in mind, empowering you to push your limits and achieve new heights. Whether you’re accelerating down the trail, tackling challenging features, or carving through berms, our bikes are engineered to elevate your ride.



Introducing the Raw Edition of the Rocket—a machine crafted for those who value pure functionality. Rugged and resilient, this bike is your ultimate tool for intense shredding. While its design prioritizes durability and performance, we couldn’t resist adding a sleek, glossy clear coat that highlights its tough interior.



PRIME Rocket Details



• Frame: Carbon Front Triangle/Rear Triangle/Upper Link/Lower link

• Wheel size: 29”

• Travel: 195 mm frame / 200 mm fork

• Head Angle: 63,5°

• Reach: 455 mm, 475 mm, 500 mm

• Chainstays: 450 mm



• Price: From 6 999€

• Frame only: 3 699€

FRAME DETAILS

SUSPENSION

Leverage Ratio Anti Squat

GEOMETRY

MODELS

GX / Rock Shox - 6 999€

Fork: Rock Shox Boxxer Ultimate

Shock: Rock Shox Vivid Ultimate DH

Drivetrain: Sram GX DH

(derailleur, shifter, cassette, chain)

Wheels: DT Swiss FR 1950

Tires: Maxxis Assegai

Brakes: Sram Maven SLV

Cranks: Truvativ Descendant DH 165 MM / 34T

Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 35

Stem: Renthal Integra 35

Seatpost: Prime

Saddle: SDG Bel Air



GX / Fox - 7 999€

Fork: Fox 40 Factory GripX2

Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory

Drivetrain: Sram GX DH

(derailleur, shifter, cassette, chain)

Wheels: DT Swiss FR 1950

Tires: Maxxis Assegai

Brakes: Sram Maven SLV

Cranks: Truvativ Descendant DH 165 MM / 34T

Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 35

Stem: Renthal Integra 35

Seatpost: Prime

Saddle: SDG Bel Air



GX / Öhlins - 8 499€

Fork: Öhlins DH 38 M.1

Shock: Öhlins TTX 22 M.2

Drivetrain: Sram GX DH

(derailleur, shifter, cassette, chain)

Wheels: DT Swiss FR 1950

Tires: Maxxis Assegai

Brakes: Sram Maven SLV

Cranks: Truvativ Descendant DH 165 MM / 34T

Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 35

Stem: Renthal Integra 35

Seatpost: Prime

Saddle: SDG Bel Air



X0 / Rock Shox - 7 999€

Fork: Rock Shox Boxxer Ultimate

Shock: Rock Shox Vivid Ultimate DH

Drivetrain: Sram X0 DH

(derailleur, shifter, cassette, chain)

Wheels: DT Swiss FR 1950

Tires: Maxxis Assegai

Brakes: Sram Maven SLV

Cranks: Sram X0 DH 165 MM / 34T

Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 35

Stem: Renthal Integra 35

Seatpost: Prime

Saddle: SDG Bel Air



X0 / Fox - 8 999€

Fork: Fox 40 Factory GripX2

Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory

Drivetrain: Sram X0 DH

(derailleur, shifter, cassette, chain)

Wheels: DT Swiss FR 1950

Tires: Maxxis Assegai

Brakes: Sram Maven SLV

Cranks: Sram X0 DH 165 MM / 34T

Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 35

Stem: Renthal Integra 35

Seatpost: Prime

Saddle: SDG Bel Air



X0 / Öhlins - 9 499€

Fork: Öhlins DH 38 M.1

Shock: Öhlins TTX 22 M.2

Drivetrain: Sram X0 DH

(derailleur, shifter, cassette, chain)

Wheels: DT Swiss FR 1950

Tires: Maxxis Assegai

Brakes: Sram Maven SLV

Cranks: Sram X0 DH 165 MM / 34T

Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 35

Stem: Renthal Integra 35

Seatpost: Prime

Saddle: SDG Bel Air



Despite its rugged finish, the Rocket’s frame is a true example of cohesive design, with meticulously integrated front and rear triangles and rocker links made from the same material. This holistic approach is further emphasized by the striking edge detail that begins at the seatmast, flows through the top and down tubes, and continues along the top link, seat-stay, and chain-stay. This seamless flow of design elements perfectly accentuates distinctive Prime design DNA.At first glance, the frame might seem simply black, but as soon as the sunlight hits it, the true nature of the carbon weave is revealed. The shimmering blend of UD and 3K fibers catches the light, transforming the frame into a striking display that commands attention.The Prime Rocket features a virtual pivot suspension system with a solid rear triangle and two rocker links that rotate in the same direction—a design known as "short dual link." The lower link is concealed above the bottom bracket, sharing the front axle with the lower shock mount, creating a clean and efficient setup.Suspension movementGeometry change between sizes Medium, Large and X-LargeWhat’s new at Prime is the flexibility to choose your drivetrain and suspension separately. When configuring your Rocket, you can select from SRAM X0 DH or GX DH drivetrains, with top-tier suspension options available from Rock Shox, Fox, and Öhlins. Additionally, every Rocket Carbon Raw model is equipped with SRAM Maven Silver brakes.