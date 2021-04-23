Prime Bicycles Launches with New Downhill & Enduro Bikes

Both bikes use Prime's S.H.R.E.D Dynamics suspension and geometry concept. The suspension layout consists of two links that co-rotate in the same direction. The lower link pierces the seat tube just above the bottom bracket junction and, to look at it, shares visual similarities with other platforms. You will find six bearings in the lower link, two on the non-drive side with four on the drive. This is to offer better lateral stiffness, and although they don't explicitly state it, I would imagine it would help increase bearing longevity. All the hardware consists of additional sealing to keep moisture and grit out.



The bikes both come with fenders to keep dirt away from the shock and take advantage of a degree of customizability in the build process. For instance, if you wish to buy the base model of the Thunderflash but with the ENVE wheels then Prime are happy to accommodate.

