Major Private Equity Firms Considering Buying Canyon Bicycles - Sale Could Bring in $592 Million

Canyon's search for new investors has attracted takeover interest from private equity firms Carlyle Group and KKR & Co, along with buyout firms Advent International, Apax Partners, General Atlantic and Permira, according to Bloomberg
.
KKR & Co recently led a $450 million investment into Zwift, and all of the parties interested in Canyon appear intent on capitalizing on the recent surge of interest in cycling and other outdoor activities. The sale is expected to bring in up to 500 million euros ($592 million) for the company.
Canyon reported a 30% growth of global sales in 2020, which were expected to total 400 million euros ($474 million). When those numbers were announced
, Roman Arnold, one of the company's founders and the former CEO, said, "We have reached a scale at which we need additional investors for our growth and innovation plans." The company's growth over the last 5 years was helped by TSG Consumer Partners LLC, who bought a significant minority stake in Canyon in 2016.
57 Comments
Sure, this year has been strange and likely created abnormal levels of growth but cycling is growing, especially outside the PB world and as a whole the industry was one of the few to profit this year.
This is the equivalent of your grandmother recognizing your talent for biking and handing you a $40,000 check to help you grow as a rider and racer. Only good can come out of this for Canyon.
KKR is smart. I'm excited to see how their involvement helps the business grow.
"Senator Elizabeth Warren [...] has compared buyout firms to vampires, saying they bleed companies dry and "walk away enriched"."
Also, either PBers have bandied together to downvote politically sensitive comments (which would be awesome!) or something altogether more hinkey and nefarious is afoot...
It completely depends on the entity. I was involved with a company bought by Internet Brands, which is owned and directed by KKR. Lots of debt for my former company and 20% squeeze within 2 months. Within 6 months, another round of layoffs. The company is a waste land now, with profits based on short term needs so that they can position it for sale again in the next year or two. It matters not for the consumer if prices are lower if the people and the culture from which the brand was made is destroyed. Not saying Canyon should take on more PE investments, I just hope they pick a firm based on fit and not just the payout. Also, PE is all about investment optimization and profit, so what they say at the time of the deal means nothing a year later if they need the investment to perform better because other investments are performing poorly. They will do what they need to do to meet there own investor and lending bank expectations.
It’s working for them now and other bike brands, but I would stay the hell away from KKR.
I do find it interesting that these groups would be interested in buying after a period of hyper growth as revenue will likely settle over the next 12-18 months, but I assume they are privy to details I am not.
Quick look through Carlyle's portfolio using WSJ Pro and you'll see that its holdings vary from a minority stake in Lyft, to majority stakes in physician staffing companies and middle market manufacturers. Carlyle has dozens of VPs for the manufacturing space on LinkedIn, so safe to say they are well equipped to help guide Canyon to a profitable future.
Post a Comment