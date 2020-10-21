Major Private Equity Firms Considering Buying Canyon Bicycles - Sale Could Bring in $592 Million

Oct 21, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Inside Canyon

Canyon's search for new investors has attracted takeover interest from private equity firms Carlyle Group and KKR & Co, along with buyout firms Advent International, Apax Partners, General Atlantic and Permira, according to Bloomberg.

KKR & Co recently led a $450 million investment into Zwift, and all of the parties interested in Canyon appear intent on capitalizing on the recent surge of interest in cycling and other outdoor activities. The sale is expected to bring in up to 500 million euros ($592 million) for the company.

Canyon reported a 30% growth of global sales in 2020, which were expected to total 400 million euros ($474 million). When those numbers were announced, Roman Arnold, one of the company's founders and the former CEO, said, "We have reached a scale at which we need additional investors for our growth and innovation plans." The company's growth over the last 5 years was helped by TSG Consumer Partners LLC, who bought a significant minority stake in Canyon in 2016.

Posted In:
Industry News


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
87630 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
86974 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
74115 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo
72200 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
67237 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
61343 views
Review: Rotor's 13-Speed Hydraulic Drivetrain
51615 views
Must Watch: Christian Rigal Rides San Diego on an Enduro Bike in 'Redemption'
43179 views

57 Comments

  • 38 0
 I am looking forward to what maximizing shareholder value means for bikes /s
  • 10 2
 don't canyon bikes already have known durability issues?
  • 16 8
 You should be looking forward to the benefits that a massive influx of cash could do for Canyon.
  • 25 2
 They will trademark the term Canyon then turn around and sue the National Park Service.
  • 3 1
 @rustiegrizwold: that would be pretty on-brand for 2020
  • 3 1
 *Walmart to stock Canyon Bikes in 2021*
  • 18 2
 'We have reached a scale at which we need additional investors for our growth and innovation plans' Reading between the lines I always interpret these kind of comments as we're raking in revenue but are too shortsighted to put it back into the business so instead we'll dilute current shareholders and go outside for capital and lose control of the business.
  • 3 0
 It could mean they don't generate enough free cash flow to fully capitalize on the opportunities in front of them (ie going from world's largest DTC bike company to overall largest). Public markets are the other option, but a lot of governance downsides/distractions.
  • 16 2
 Just seems like the board and any significant stakeholders understand that this is the best time to cash out. Sales are going to plummet post covid and the company will never be valued this highly again.
  • 2 0
 Interesting that you consider potential investors don’t have your special insight into the future demise of company sales, you should call and let them know how silly they are and now they overlooked Covid..... riiiiiight.

Sure, this year has been strange and likely created abnormal levels of growth but cycling is growing, especially outside the PB world and as a whole the industry was one of the few to profit this year.
  • 14 1
 This is a very positive marker for Canyon. You all should be congratulating them for the hypergrowth and ability to trigger interest from such major players in the PE space. You don't get capital from Carly or KKR if you aren't doing excessively well and have exceptionally good growth indicators.

This is the equivalent of your grandmother recognizing your talent for biking and handing you a $40,000 check to help you grow as a rider and racer. Only good can come out of this for Canyon.
  • 5 1
 Thanks to people like you on PB that know a thing or two about PE. Refreshing to see a few people (Tracefunction above) that appreciate the value this brings to Canyon and ultimately the sport if there's smart money chasing it.

KKR is smart. I'm excited to see how their involvement helps the business grow.
  • 23 7
 The oligarchs reshuffle their portfolios yet again.
  • 8 26
flag pistol2ne (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I think you're on the wrong forum bro. R/Politics is the other way.
  • 8 0
 Someone out there is about to generate so much value for their shareholders...
  • 4 5
 You ever thought about how much Canyon could benefit from an influx of cash?
  • 4 2
 @fullendurbro: Not worth it with this crowd apparently, just a bunch of goons who read PE and think investors=evil
  • 3 2
 @Tracefunction: Haha, so true. Same crowd that bitches about having to pay $1.50/month for TrailForks. I guess every corporation should be able to offer a free product without any outside investment or revenue.
  • 4 0
 www.derekchristensen.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/shareholdervalue.jpg
  • 8 4
 www.penews.com/articles/carlyle-group-co-ceo-responds-to-predatory-practices-tweet-from-ocasio-cortez-20191121

"Senator Elizabeth Warren [...] has compared buyout firms to vampires, saying they bleed companies dry and "walk away enriched"."
  • 2 9
flag SmashySmashy (43 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @zoobab2: It's funny whenever Elizabeth Warren talks about blood considering how badly her foray into that subject went when she lauded her own. Maybe we'd all be better off if she opened up similarly about her and her husbands's ability to bleed companies dry and "walk away enriched" so that we could all benefit from their teachings and not just the vulture funds..
  • 2 0
 The US Congress has never seen a problem that they cannot make worse. Remove all access to the US banking system from small companies and force them to take money from VC and IB and then complain about the outcome of the laws that you wrote and passed. Beautiful. There is no practical funding methods left to emerging companies outside of Venture Capital and Investment Banks.
  • 1 0
 @healthcare1: Well said.
Also, either PBers have bandied together to downvote politically sensitive comments (which would be awesome!) or something altogether more hinkey and nefarious is afoot...
  • 4 0
 How in the high hell aren't the pros getting bigger purses for winning competitions with these kind of dealings? I realize we aren't talking golf here, but I think a bit more love would be appreciated to the guys and gals that best promote your rides-by riding them. I realize riding ain't about the benjamins entirely, but it's obviously a huge factor to consider when it's your livelyhood.
  • 2 0
 Well, roadies get the largest share of the pie/ purse for one. And their pro reps are appalling at brokering better deals- just watch how many teams fold this year to get an idea of how tenuous their position is. They don't even get a high chair at the table. So with mtb further down the food chain, what do you expect?
  • 1 0
 @SmashySmashy: road sales are far greater revenue then mtb, Sagan sells bikes & gear at a level spesh are happy to pay him his bonus no mtb rider has that presence and media exposure
  • 1 0
 @enduroFactory: that's not true...the road bike market isn't as big as people on pb always say. I've seen the market research. The sport is just more present because of the Grand Tours and all the money and advertising that goes with it.
  • 1 0
 Because they don’t have to pay them more. Simple.
  • 17 10
 Private equity = suck cash out and sell off shell, nice knowin' ya Canyon.
  • 10 5
 That isn't true at all and something only someone with no knowledge of finance would say. Considering the firm that buys will almost surely be a financial purchaser and not a strategic purchaser they want to make sure Canyon can generate enough cash flows to service debt and periodically refinance if it's an LBO or if it's some other sort of purchase they would still want to maximize the value of equity compared to debt which would mean maximizing future income streams based on the aggregate value of operating assets as a going concern. smh
  • 6 3
 @Tracefunction: exactly. work in the industry can confirm.
  • 6 2
 @Tracefunction: LBO by definition loads the company with debt thereby forcing "efficiencies". We see private equity transactions all the time in my industry and they are almost always negative. Reduce costs, pile on debt and push it off to the next buyer who rinses and repeats.
  • 10 1
 Former PE associate. It's actually the opposite. PE firms buy mismanaged companies, and turn them around through any number of avenues, but it almost always results in better outcomes for the end consumer. Carlyle in particular has a reputation for hands-off management. Not to mention, Canyon already is owned by a PE group - TSG. In this case, it would be TSG selling because Canyon has outgrown their middle market specialty so they're selling to another PE firm that specializes in managing companies with a higher market cap.
  • 5 1
 @salespunk: I'm not saying it's always positive, I was just pushing back on the idea that PE acquisition somehow automatically means the acquiring firm sucks cash out of the target and then moves on. Industry practices vary but there are many instances where the acquiring firm won't undertake an LBO unless they model sufficient cashflows to service long term debt without changing the operating model at all, esp when it's a company where revenue grew 30% year on year, it means the PE firm can basically do nothing in terms of streamlining (the part everyone thinks is evil) and still gain decent upside.
  • 1 3
 Exactly canyon will be loaded with the debt of the purchase and left to founder whilst the investors walk away with the cash
  • 2 0
 @CM999: What you said makes no sense. The 'founder' as you put it doesn't take on any debt when they get bought out in an LBO, the PE firm takes on the debt against the assets of the target and then usually repays the lender right back by issuing corporate bonds to institutional investors. And as fullenduro has already pointed out, Canyon is already owned by a PE firm, they are just moving up in terms of market cap, so what you said makes negative sense.
  • 3 0
 @fullendurbro:

It completely depends on the entity. I was involved with a company bought by Internet Brands, which is owned and directed by KKR. Lots of debt for my former company and 20% squeeze within 2 months. Within 6 months, another round of layoffs. The company is a waste land now, with profits based on short term needs so that they can position it for sale again in the next year or two. It matters not for the consumer if prices are lower if the people and the culture from which the brand was made is destroyed. Not saying Canyon should take on more PE investments, I just hope they pick a firm based on fit and not just the payout. Also, PE is all about investment optimization and profit, so what they say at the time of the deal means nothing a year later if they need the investment to perform better because other investments are performing poorly. They will do what they need to do to meet there own investor and lending bank expectations.

It’s working for them now and other bike brands, but I would stay the hell away from KKR.
  • 2 0
 @Bliss503: You are right. Gutting middle management is often a first move post-acquisition if the company that was acquired has a lot of debt (like you mentioned yours did). Canyon has very little debt comparatively speaking, so I don't think that would be a priority for them. They would likely focus on cost saving on the manufacturing end and revenue introduction (at least that's what I would do).

I do find it interesting that these groups would be interested in buying after a period of hyper growth as revenue will likely settle over the next 12-18 months, but I assume they are privy to details I am not.
  • 2 0
 Private equity firms are hit or miss. If you find a good one that genuinely cares about the business, then things can flourish. If not and they're only in it for themselves, you can kiss your company goodbye in a very short. Of time as they shall it out for their own benefit maximize their own profits only to move on and do the same thing to other companies.
  • 2 0
 It's pretty rare that a PE firm will close up a shop post-investment. My former employer would often oust founders and middle management because entrepreneurs for the most part are terrible CEOs. Their skillset is just entirely different. But by and large, if a PE group has to shut down an acquisition post-deal, they did a horrible job with their due diligence and they don't last long if they do that with more than 2% of their deals.
  • 1 0
 I've seen a lot of this in the non-bike industry where I am employed. I'd say 75%+ of the time a deal like this means that the buyer slashes staff and lowers costs to maximize profits so that the asset can go public or be combined with another asset and sold a few years later. These private equity folks need cash flow to buy more assets and you don't get cash flow investing even more money in human resources and production.
  • 1 0
 Impressive list of top shelf PE firms. The DTC business model and potential scalability has to be a primary valuation driver. The likely strategy would be to leverage the brand by expanding the product line to cover a wide range of consumers, and rationalizing/optimizing the supply chain. Personal experience with Permira was actually quite good; relatively hands-off with legacy management and a pretty stunning return on exit.
  • 2 0
 Makes sense. Imagine Yeti will find itself with new ownership soon enough given it seems they tested the waters with Jefferies last year.
  • 8 0
 Yas! The Tribe! Oh, wait....
  • 4 0
 @Tearsforgears: The Dental Convention!
  • 1 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: lmao
  • 2 0
 I still have access to WSJ Pro so I took a peak at the few indicators I could find for Yeti. Not a super attractive buy for most companies.
  • 4 1
 Is this in any way going to help their warranty department get back to you in under 2 months?
  • 1 0
 Hopefully. Filed a warranty claim in April, got an email in August to say they are overloaded and to not contact them in the meantime, and then had my claim accepted in September.
  • 2 0
 are any of these companies in bike industry currently? or is it like doral buying cdale??
  • 2 1
 PE groups don't necessarily specialize in "industries" like cycling. In this case, they would likely view Canyon as a manufacturing company, and both Carlyle and KKR are large enough to have groups within their org structures that specialize in manufacturing.

Quick look through Carlyle's portfolio using WSJ Pro and you'll see that its holdings vary from a minority stake in Lyft, to majority stakes in physician staffing companies and middle market manufacturers. Carlyle has dozens of VPs for the manufacturing space on LinkedIn, so safe to say they are well equipped to help guide Canyon to a profitable future.
  • 1 0
 Great time to sell it. I was just in 2 shops in my home town and they were saying if you order a bike now, you might get it by August. Crazy!
  • 4 2
 I couldn't even afford 400 million pesos...
  • 1 0
 Hopefully the bike industry doesn't go the same way as skiing...
  • 1 0
 Canyon factory retail stores coming soon if this happens
  • 1 0
 It's all Jack and Troy's fault. Slow down boys...
  • 1 0
 Coming to Amazon prime soon, Canyon Bikes starting at $199.00

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014583
Mobile Version of Website