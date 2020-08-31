Privateer Adds the E-161 to Their Lineup

Aug 31, 2020
by Dan Roberts  
Privateer E-161

Building on their 161, Privateer are adding the E-161 to their upcoming bike list.

The request apparently came from a conversation with Privateer's racer Matt Stuttard, before even the regular 161 was finished. He wanted a training tool that almost mimicked the 161 but with the ability to get back to the top quicker to be able to cram more runs into the short winter training days.

The E-161 takes a lot from the regular 161, like its suspension layout, silhouette and pretty aggressive geometry and then adds the new Shimano EP8 drive system with a 630Wh battery for that extra assistance.

Privateer E-161
Privateer E-161
The E-161 uses Shimano's new EP8 drive system and Privateer use the 630Wh battery.

Privateer E-161

Privateer E-161
Privateer E-161
The E-161 takes a lot of inspiration from the regular 161, following the same layout and aggressive intentions, just with some added help for the way back up to do another lap.

At this stage it's a bit further back in the development timeline compared to their other bikes, with the bike only recently being taken for its first spin. But the details we have already say that it's got a 64° head angle, a reach range of 445 to 515mm and has an effective seat tube angle of 78.7°, that being a little slacker than the 161, which Mike Kazimer commented to perhaps be on the limit of too steep.

The E-161 is going to be ridden more over the coming season, by both the guys at Privateer and under their athletes such as Matt Stuttard, Chloe Taylor and Matt Simminds, before it'll be ready for sale. They're aiming at complete bikes only around the £5,000 mark, or roughly €5,590 or $6,660 with the current exchange rates.

More information about the technical details, spec, pricing and availability will surface in the coming months. When it does, we'll be sure to keep you updated.

