Privateer Bikes Announces More Gen 2 Bike Details

Confidence is everything; if you feel confident, you’ll ride well. For me, that means predictability, consistency and reliability so the bike always responds how you'd expect. We explored options, like high pivot designs, but found the best balance in a Horst layout. By designing the geometry, suspension and manufacturing holistically, I squeezed out every bit of confidence I could. The result of it all is bikes that absolutely rip and I’m excited to see quite how far they can be pushed!” — Dan Hicks, Engineer MEng Mechanical Engineering