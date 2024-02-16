Privateer Bikes Launch Gen 2 Privateer 141 & 161

PRESS RELEASE: Privateer Bikes
After 3 years of development, 500,000m of descent, an Ard Rock win, plenty of rumours, and a few spy photos, we're pleased to finally introduce the Gen 2 range of Privateer Bikes.
· A-L-P Suspension
· Forward-thinking geometry
· Size-specific chainstays
· Adjustable rear centre
· MX (mixed wheel) or 29in wheels on all sizes.
· Available as framesets or complete bikes.
Joe Connell takes the win at Ard Rock 2023 on a prototype Gen 2 161.
Left: Katy Curd takes 3rd place Ard Rock 2023 on a prototype Gen 2 141 / Right: Fergus Ryan testing the Gen 2 161 in Portugal.
Designed from the ground up to charge hard and go big, the Gen 2 range
boasts our newly developed A-L-P Suspension platform, features rear center and mixed wheel flip chips, our forward-thinking balanced geometry, plus we've boosted durability with oversized bearings.
Developed with input from Privateer riders Joe Connell, Katy Curd and Fergus Ryan, Gen 2 is all about confidence and predictability because if you're feeling confident, you'll ride harder and go bigger!A-L-P Suspension
Aligned Linear Progression Suspension
• Sensitive and supple at the start of the stroke.
• Coil like feel even with an air shock.
• Great pedal support across all gears.
• Stable under braking.
• Plenty of bottom-out resistance for riding hard in all situations.
• Linear response for predictability and confidence.
As the development of Gen 2 kicked off, so did the discussion around adopting a new suspension platform. At the time, we saw a lot of interest in high-pivot, mid-pivot and 6-bar suspension designs. We evaluated each based on what we felt riders wanted from Gen 2 and came to the conclusion that an evolution of the Horst link platform offers the characteristics that we were after. While alternate platforms all have their benefits, Horst link offers highly customisable anti-rise and anti-squat values, enabling us to develop our highest performing kinematics and a consistent and predictable ride. Predictability is key! If you know exactly what to expect from your bike, you'll feel confident, and if you feel confident, you'll ride harder and faster.
Gen 2 bikes each feature the A-L-P Suspension (Aligned Linear Progression) platform, a system that has been designed to be super predictable and easy to ride hard.
When designing the suspension of Gen 2, we looked at 3 key areas, how they affect the ride of the bike and how we could design them to offer the predictability that we are after.
• Leverage Ratio: A-L-P Suspension offers a low force at the back wheel (a high leverage ratio) at the start of travel. This means it delivers excellent grip at the beginning of the stroke, and less force is transmitted to the rider, minimising fatigue while you're charging hard on trails. The high leverage ratio at the start also easily overcomes stiction in the shock seals for a coil-like feel even with an air shock. We've aimed for a leverage rate as linearly progressive as possible to offer predictability. The progression at the end of the stroke provides plenty of bottom out resistance, so when you're charging hard on unfamiliar trails, the bike will be able to take whatever you throw at it.
• Anti Rise: We wanted Gen 2 bikes to offer a balance of chassis stability and braking traction so you know you can brake late with confidence. We also wanted A-L-P Suspension to behave consistently no matter where it is in the travel, so again, it builds confidence to ride hard, and you can focus on enjoying the terrain.
• Anti Squat: The A-L-P Suspension platform provides a great balance of pedaling support and traction in all gears so you can always get the power down efficiently. As you get into harder gears, the anti-squat increases, so when you're out of the saddle sprinting, you get the additional pedal support that you need. And again, that consistent anti-squat throughout the travel gives you that predictability that we're all after to ride as fast as we can!
• Custom-Tuned Fox Suspension: Working closely with Fox, all Gen 2 bikes and framesets use a custom-tuned shock to get the best performance from our A-L-P Suspension platform.Balanced Geometry
• Size-Specific chain stays
• Adjustable rear centre
• Flip-chip to enable MX (29/27.5) configuration
• Steep seat tube angle
• Full insertion seat tube
With our approach to confidence and predictability, we wanted to offer a balanced geometry that would suit riders of all styles, abilities and sizes. Luckily, much of the hard work had already been done through our considered approach to geometry on our Gen 1 bikes. Still, a few small but important tweaks were made to make the most of our new platform. Gen 2 bikes feature longer rear centres and wheelbase lengths and longer head tube lengths on larger sizes. All of these small changes make Gen 2 bikes more balanced and confidence-inspiring.
• Mixed Wheel Flip-Chip: Having the option to switch between a 29-inch rear wheel and a smaller 27.5-inch rear wheel on your Gen 2 bike is great way to dial in your bike to suit your riding preferences and terrain. Our flip-chip system allows riders to switch between wheel sizes without affecting the geometry or upsetting the balance of your bike.
(P1 complete bikes ship as a mixed wheel. P2-P4 ship in full 29in. All sizes will accommodate 29in and 27.5in rear wheels. We will be offering incredible pricing on additional rear wheel options, complete with tyre and tubeless set up, when purchasing your Gen 2 so you can run your bike how you like from day one.)
• Adjustable rear centre: The only thing better than size-specific chainstay lengths is adjustable size-specific chainstay lengths. Gen 2’s flip chip increases the rear centre by +10mm from the standard length. Rear center adjustability allows you to customise your bike for your next race, uplift day, or a tight, twisty day at the trail center. Our flip-chip requires no additional hardware to adjust from 'normal' to 'long' settings, thanks to a cleverly designed reversible brake adapter mount.
• Size-specific chainstays: Size-specific chainstays grow in length as reach increases on larger frames. This ensures the rider is perfectly balanced on the bike. We were one of the early adopters of size-specific chainstays, and we've carried this forward-thinking approach to geometry to our Gen 2 bikes.
• Steep seat tube angle: Gen 2 bikes continue with our approach to seat tube angles that promote climbing efficiency. The Gen 2 161 sports an 80-degree effective (77-degree actual) seat tube angle, and the Gen 2 141 gets a 78.5-degree effective (76.5-degree actual) seat tube angle. Plus, the updated full insertion seat tube design gives you plenty of room to slam your dropper post completely for going big.Durability and serviceability
• 42mm, full complement, Enduro Max main bearings
• Secondary seals on all bearings
• Forged one-piece rocker
• Easy access cable and hose routing
• Single sided hardware
• Extensive custom designed frame protection
• Replaceable ISCG mounts
• Room for a large bottle and tool on every size
We design bikes for privateer riders and racers, the type of rider who rides hard all day everyday, and demands long-lasting durability and ease of maintenance. To keep your Gen 2 bike running for longer with minimal maintenance, we've upgraded our bearing hardware, introduced secondary seals, and ensured all pivot hardware is single-sided for simple, trail-side bolt checks. Ride more, wrench less!
• Enduro Max full compliment bearings: Gen 2 Privateer bikes feature full complement 42mm Enduro Max main bearings. Full complement bearings increase the number of balls by utilising space usually taken by ball retainers. Increasing the number of balls allows for more load capacity than standard bearings and resists the high forces Gen 2 bikes were designed to withstand. High-quality seals and high-pressure grease keep them protected from the elements and run smoother for longer.
• Sealed single-sided pivot hardware: Our single-sided hardware makes maintenance easy and requires a single tool to be used on just one side of the pivot hardware. This makes trailside checks a breeze, and because each bolt boasts additional 'O' ring seals, you can be confident your bearings will be safe from the elements.
• Forged one-piece rocker: Our A-L-P Suspension platform uses an updated forged one-piece rocker. We forge our linkage as it creates a much stronger structure. Our bearing seats are machined with precision to ensure perfect bearing alignment to increase bearing life and enhance suspension performance.
• Replaceable ICSG tabs: Bash guards and chain guides can take a beating on the trail, so to avoid any unwanted damage occurring to your Gen 2 frame, we've built replaceable ISCG tabs with a keyed fitment to prevent movement even when ridden under the harshest of conditions.
• External cable routing: Easy access hose and cable routing make maintaining and servicing your bike nice and simple, and our secure cable/hose clamps ensure there is no unwanted rattle on the trail.
• Room for a large bottle and tool on all sizes: Once you're out on the trail, we want you to stay out there enjoying yourself for as long as possible. With each size of Gen 2 Privateer from size P1-P4 having clearance for a 600ml bottle and a dedicated tool mount, you can stay hydrated and be prepared for the unexpected.
• Extensive custom frame protection: The custom-designed chainstay and seat stay protectors prevent chain slap and rubbing, while a downtube protector guards against rock strikes, keeping your Gen 2 quiet and minimising damage. Gen 2 Privateer 141
The Gen 2 Privateer 141
is our well-rounded, all-mountain and trail bike. Designed to be agile and offer pure riding fun. Capable of hanging with big travel bikes and attacking enduro tracks while remaining lively on your home trails. If you split your time between all day sessions and local enduro races, the Privateer 141 offers the best of both worlds.
Boasting 141mm or rear wheel travel matched to a 150mm fork, the Privateer 141 offers the same level of durability and adjustability as the 161 but with a trail/all-mountain focused geometry.Gen 2 141 Frameset Highlights
· 29in or MX
· 141 rear-wheel travel
· Enduro Max Full Compliment bearings
· Flip Chip rear centre adjustment
· Size Specific chain stays
· Custom-tuned Fox Float X Performance Elite
· 6061 T6
· Price: £1,889 / €2,089 / $2,389
*Headset, axle, ISCG, and seat clamp included.Gen 2 141 Complete Bike Highlights
· 29in (F 29/R 27.5 size P1)
· Fox 36 Performance Elite, 150mm
· Custom-tuned Fox Float X Performance Elite
· SRAM GX 1 x 12
· Hayes Dominion A4, 4 piston brakes
· HUNT Enduro Wide V2 wheelset
· Maxxis Assegai EXO+ front, DHR II DD rear
· Price: £4,289 / €4,789 / $5,389
Learn more and pre-order the Gen 2 Privateer 141 on the Privateer Bikes website
.Gen 2 Privateer 161
The Gen 2 Privateer 161
follows in the footsteps of the original, built to be ripped and raced out of the box and provide seasons of trouble-free hammering. The Gen 2 161 boasts 161mm of travel out of the box, but with the option to over stroke the frame to 174mm and run a dual crown fork, the 161 is more versatile than ever.
As you would expect, the 161 is suited to riders spending most of their riding time racing enduros, hitting sketchy off-piste lines or lapping the bike park.Gen 2 161 Frameset Highlights
· 29in or MX
· 161mm rear wheel travel
· Enduro Max full complement bearings
· Flip chip rear centre adjustment
· Size-specific chain stays
· Custom-tuned Fox Float X2 Performance Elite
· 6061 T6
· Price: £1,979 / €2,179 / $2,479
*Headset, axle, ISCG, and seat clamp included.Gen 2 161 Complete Bike Highlights
· 29in (F 29/R 27.5 size P1)
· Fox 38 Performance Elite, 170mm
· Custom-tuned Fox Float X2 Performance Elite
· XT/SLX 1 x 12 (GX Eagle for EU customers)
· Hayes Dominion A4, 4 piston brakes
· HUNT Enduro Wide V2 wheelset
· Maxxis Assegai DD front, DHR II DH rear
· Price: £4,379 / €4,879 / $5,479
Learn more and pre-order the Gen 2 Privateer 161 at the Privateer Bikes website
.Preorder and receive a free rear wheel!
Make the most of the mixed-wheel compatibility of our Gen 2 bikes with a free rear wheel! Customers taking the opportunity to preorder a Gen 2 141 or Gen 2 161 before 30th April 2024 will receive a rear wheel and tyre free of charge, meaning you can enjoy the benefits of full 29in or mixed-wheel options right out of the box! (Customers ordering a P1 size bike will receive an optional 29-inch rear wheel and tyre. Customers ordering P2-P4 will receive an optional 27.5-inch wheel and tyre).Availability
Being sensitive to the current difficulties in the bike industry, we have decided to limit quantities of Gen 2 bikes for the 2024 season. Pre-sales for Gen 2 bikes and framesets begin today 16th February. Frames will be in stock from May week 1, and bikes in stock from May week 5.
We’re also excited to announce that Gen 2 bikes will be shipping directly from our UK, U.S and newly opened E.U offices to serve customers globally with sales and aftermarket support.
For more information, visit the Privateer Bikes website
.