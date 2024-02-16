Privateer Bikes Launch Gen 2 Privateer 141 & 161

PRESS RELEASE: Privateer Bikes

Joe Connell takes the win at Ard Rock 2023 on a prototype Gen 2 161.

Left: Katy Curd takes 3rd place Ard Rock 2023 on a prototype Gen 2 141 / Right: Fergus Ryan testing the Gen 2 161 in Portugal.

A-L-P Suspension



Balanced Geometry



Durability and serviceability



Gen 2 Privateer 141



Gen 2 141 Frameset Highlights



Gen 2 141 Complete Bike Highlights



Gen 2 Privateer 161



Gen 2 161 Frameset Highlights



Gen 2 161 Complete Bike Highlights



Preorder and receive a free rear wheel!



Availability

