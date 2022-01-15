Privateer Bikes Sign Fergus Ryan

Privateer Bikes has announced it has signed Fergus Ryan to race and help develop its bikes for 2022 and 2023.
Fergus Ryan has been racing as a 'privateer' taking on UK national races, the EWS and select Crankworx events. For 2022 and 2023, he has signed with Privateer Bikes with the option to choose whatever components he wants for his race bike builds.
|So excited to be riding for Hunt/Privateer for this year and beyond. I have always loved the look of the bikes and the companies approach to producing race-specific bikes. I have been riding the 161 for a month now and I am in love and cannot wait to get between the tapes—Fergus Ryan
|We are excited to announce that Fergus Ryan will be joining us for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Fergus Ryan has been racing as a “privateer” for many years, showing he has what it takes to help Privateer Bikes develop and bring our bikes to the next level. With the luxury to choose whatever components he prefers; we look forward to seeing how he builds his race bike for the coming season.—Privateer Bikes
8 Comments
One for the diary, Pinkbike?
SRAM X01 AXS Drivetrain
Fox 38 + Float X2 Factory
Magura MT7 brakes with Shimano Ice-Tech rotors
OneUp Dropper post
Crankbrothers Mallet pedals
Burgtec RW bar + stem + Cloud saddle
Peaty's Tubeless valves
2x Maxxis Assegai (looks like DD on the front, probably downhill casing rear)
ODI Elite grips
Post a Comment