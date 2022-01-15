close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Privateer Bikes Sign Fergus Ryan

Jan 15, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Privateer Bikes has announced it has signed Fergus Ryan to race and help develop its bikes for 2022 and 2023.

Fergus Ryan has been racing as a 'privateer' taking on UK national races, the EWS and select Crankworx events. For 2022 and 2023, he has signed with Privateer Bikes with the option to choose whatever components he wants for his race bike builds.

bigquotesSo excited to be riding for Hunt/Privateer for this year and beyond. I have always loved the look of the bikes and the companies approach to producing race-specific bikes. I have been riding the 161 for a month now and I am in love and cannot wait to get between the tapesFergus Ryan

bigquotesWe are excited to announce that Fergus Ryan will be joining us for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Fergus Ryan has been racing as a “privateer” for many years, showing he has what it takes to help Privateer Bikes develop and bring our bikes to the next level. With the luxury to choose whatever components he prefers; we look forward to seeing how he builds his race bike for the coming season.Privateer Bikes


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Privateer Bikes


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Another Prototype High Pivot Bike in North Vancouver [Updated with Responses from Rocky & Commencal]
84400 views
Mechanics Petition for Durability Standards & Repairable Budget Bikes
47635 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - January 2022
45311 views
Stan’s Announces Wheels With New M-Pulse Hubs
36491 views
Cam Zink Signs with Devinci
34451 views
Loana Lecomte Signs with New Canyon Cllctv XC Team
33796 views
Video: Laurie Greenland Tests Out His New DH Bike with Bernard Kerr
33053 views
Video: $1100 vs. $6500 In Upgrades On A Used Mountain Bike - Budget vs. Baller Episode 5
32230 views

8 Comments

  • 7 0
 I am super interested in what parts he chooses outside the Hunt/Privateer stable. This kind of bike check is a lot more valuable to the average Joe than a super bike decked out with Sram from head to toe.
One for the diary, Pinkbike?
  • 1 0
 The parts in stock, like the rest of us probably?
  • 1 0
 Well, apart from the obvious Privateer frame and Hunt wheels, It looks to me like:

SRAM X01 AXS Drivetrain
Fox 38 + Float X2 Factory
Magura MT7 brakes with Shimano Ice-Tech rotors
OneUp Dropper post
Crankbrothers Mallet pedals
Burgtec RW bar + stem + Cloud saddle
Peaty's Tubeless valves
2x Maxxis Assegai (looks like DD on the front, probably downhill casing rear)
ODI Elite grips
  • 1 0
 I think the saddle i possibly a Fabric Scoop and he might be running VHS tape on the chainstay aswell.
  • 6 0
 So Fergus went from being a sponsored privateer to Privateer sponsored.
  • 2 0
 He was on a hunt to be a privateer for some time
  • 1 0
 No more pink megatower! I met Fergus at MTB beds in finale, top lad. Good luck this season!
  • 1 0
 Must be good not being a Privateer anymore!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008359
Mobile Version of Website