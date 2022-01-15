Privateer Bikes Sign Fergus Ryan

We are excited to announce that Fergus Ryan will be joining us for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.



Fergus Ryan has been racing as a “privateer” for many years, showing he has what it takes to help Privateer Bikes develop and bring our bikes to the next level. With the luxury to choose whatever components he prefers; we look forward to seeing how he builds his race bike for the coming season. — Privateer Bikes