Privateer Launch $3,075 161 Enduro Race Bike

Eurobike

From prototype to production:

The biggest change of all is right at the heart of the frame. After putting the miles (+1000's metres of elevation) onto our prototypes and keeping track of the ever-extending dropper post lengths, we knew the seat post insertion just wasn't enough. The right thing to do was to take the frame back to the drawing board. — Privateer

The Eurobike prototype (Left) and the final production build (Right)

The headtube features handle little guides to eliminate cable rub and to reduce the sound of any cable rattle.

When designing the bike Privateer has had a focus on serviceability so they believed that a threaded bottom bracket was the logical choice.

Sizing and Geometry:

Build Options:

Frame Only:

- Shock: RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate M/L

- Headset: Sealed Catridge Bearings

- Price: £1,489 / €1,699 / $1,535 USD



Complete Build:

- Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate RC2 170mm / 42mm offset

- Shock: RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate M/L

- Brakes: Magura MT5 203/180 Storm HC Rotors

- Drive: Shimano 12 speed SLX with XT shifter

- Dropper: OneUp V2 180mm

- Cockpit: Raceface Altas 20mm/Aeffect R Stem 40mm

- Contact: Fabric Scoop Elite / FunGuy Grips

- Tyres: Michelin Wild Enduro Magi X Front, Gum X Rear

- Wheels: Hunt EnduroWide

- Price: £2,989 / €3,399 / $3,075 USD



After unveiling their prototype enduro bike at Eurobike last year, Privateer has been working hard to bring their first production bike to customers and have unveiled full details about the production-ready bike today.Privateer bikes are part of 'TheRiderFirm' that includes brands such as Hunt Wheels and was founded with the aim to provide a bike that combines "progressive race-ready geometry" and "rider-focused features" that allow it to handle season worth of abuse or, as the name suggests, a bike to meet the needs of a privateer racer.The first platform from the UK based company has been developed in tandem with Matt Stuttard, a British enduro rider who placed 19th in last years EWS. Over the course of 18 months Privateer has worked with Matt and Alastair Beckett, who has already designed bikes such as the Nukeproof Mega and the Forbidden Druid, to combine their ideas together into this enduro focussed bike.We first spotted the Privateer 161 during our coverage of Eurobike in 2019 At the time we said; "As the name suggests Privateer Bikes was founded on the idea of creating a bike that fits the needs and demands of privateer racers. Alloy frame, race-ready geo and burly bearings that can handle season’s worth of abuse."For the most part, the bike remains similar to the prototype we saw in Germany, but Privateer has refined some areas of the raw prototype to make it slightly more refined and practical for the everyday rider as well as those who want to put the bike against the clock.After Eurobike Privateer continued their work on the development of the 161 and the biggest change to the bike since we last saw it has been reworking the seat tube to improve insertion length for dropper posts.To achieve this Privateer had to redesign and replace the entire bottom bracket and shock mount junction to a 2-piece CNC section. This meant that the seat post insertion increased by 50mm on the P1 size and around 80mm on the P2, P3 and P4 sizes.As well as this, during their development with Matt Stuttard they were able to slightly tweak the geometry to ensure the bike was competitive when racing at the highest level. The final pieces of the puzzle were some minor changes such as adjusting the cable routing to clear race plates.For the 161, Privateer have decided to offer the bike in four size options, P1, P2, P3 and P4. The smallest size, P1 will come with 27.5" wheels whereas the rest of the sizes will use 29" wheels.As well as differing wheel sizes, the chainstay lengths will also vary across the size chart with a length of 434mm on the smallest size and 452mm on the biggest P4 bike. Privateer says the changes across sizes is to ensure that each bike maintains the desired handling characteristics while still fitting a large range of riders.Currently, the Privateer 161 is available in two options, frame-only or complete build. Both options let you choose between the Raw or Matt Black finish.The frame-only option, which comes in at £1,489 / €1,699 / $1,535 USD, comes with a RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate shock and a sealed cartridge bearing headset.The one available build option comes specced with a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate RC2 and the same RockShox shock at the rear, the full spec is below:You can find out more on their website