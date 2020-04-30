Privateer Launch $3,075 161 Enduro Race Bike

Apr 30, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

After unveiling their prototype enduro bike at Eurobike last year, Privateer has been working hard to bring their first production bike to customers and have unveiled full details about the production-ready bike today.

Privateer bikes are part of 'TheRiderFirm' that includes brands such as Hunt Wheels and was founded with the aim to provide a bike that combines "progressive race-ready geometry" and "rider-focused features" that allow it to handle season worth of abuse or, as the name suggests, a bike to meet the needs of a privateer racer.

The first platform from the UK based company has been developed in tandem with Matt Stuttard, a British enduro rider who placed 19th in last years EWS. Over the course of 18 months Privateer has worked with Matt and Alastair Beckett, who has already designed bikes such as the Nukeproof Mega and the Forbidden Druid, to combine their ideas together into this enduro focussed bike.


Eurobike

We first spotted the Privateer 161 during our coverage of Eurobike in 2019.

At the time we said; "As the name suggests Privateer Bikes was founded on the idea of creating a bike that fits the needs and demands of privateer racers. Alloy frame, race-ready geo and burly bearings that can handle season’s worth of abuse."

For the most part, the bike remains similar to the prototype we saw in Germany, but Privateer has refined some areas of the raw prototype to make it slightly more refined and practical for the everyday rider as well as those who want to put the bike against the clock.




From prototype to production:

After Eurobike Privateer continued their work on the development of the 161 and the biggest change to the bike since we last saw it has been reworking the seat tube to improve insertion length for dropper posts.

bigquotesThe biggest change of all is right at the heart of the frame. After putting the miles (+1000's metres of elevation) onto our prototypes and keeping track of the ever-extending dropper post lengths, we knew the seat post insertion just wasn't enough. The right thing to do was to take the frame back to the drawing board. Privateer

To achieve this Privateer had to redesign and replace the entire bottom bracket and shock mount junction to a 2-piece CNC section. This meant that the seat post insertion increased by 50mm on the P1 size and around 80mm on the P2, P3 and P4 sizes.

As well as this, during their development with Matt Stuttard they were able to slightly tweak the geometry to ensure the bike was competitive when racing at the highest level. The final pieces of the puzzle were some minor changes such as adjusting the cable routing to clear race plates.

The Eurobike prototype (Left) and the final production build (Right)

The headtube features handle little guides to eliminate cable rub and to reduce the sound of any cable rattle.

When designing the bike Privateer has had a focus on serviceability so they believed that a threaded bottom bracket was the logical choice.

Privateer Bikes Testing - Morzine

by PrivateerBikes
Views: 7,342    Faves: 14    Comments: 0



Sizing and Geometry:
For the 161, Privateer have decided to offer the bike in four size options, P1, P2, P3 and P4. The smallest size, P1 will come with 27.5" wheels whereas the rest of the sizes will use 29" wheels.

As well as differing wheel sizes, the chainstay lengths will also vary across the size chart with a length of 434mm on the smallest size and 452mm on the biggest P4 bike. Privateer says the changes across sizes is to ensure that each bike maintains the desired handling characteristics while still fitting a large range of riders.





Build Options:
Currently, the Privateer 161 is available in two options, frame-only or complete build. Both options let you choose between the Raw or Matt Black finish.

The frame-only option, which comes in at £1,489 / €1,699 / $1,535 USD, comes with a RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate shock and a sealed cartridge bearing headset.

The one available build option comes specced with a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate RC2 and the same RockShox shock at the rear, the full spec is below:

Frame Only:
- Shock: RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate M/L
- Headset: Sealed Catridge Bearings
- Price: £1,489 / €1,699 / $1,535 USD

Complete Build:
- Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate RC2 170mm / 42mm offset
- Shock: RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate M/L
- Brakes: Magura MT5 203/180 Storm HC Rotors
- Drive: Shimano 12 speed SLX with XT shifter
- Dropper: OneUp V2 180mm
- Cockpit: Raceface Altas 20mm/Aeffect R Stem 40mm
- Contact: Fabric Scoop Elite / FunGuy Grips
- Tyres: Michelin Wild Enduro Magi X Front, Gum X Rear
- Wheels: Hunt EnduroWide
- Price: £2,989 / €3,399 / $3,075 USD



You can find out more on their website.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Enduro Bikes Privateer Bikes Privateer 161


75 Comments

  • 36 0
 Welp they just beat out Ibis Ripmo AF for the best complete bike value out there... Hopefully, more brands follow suit and we see lots of well spec'd, Alloy Frame bikes w/ top-end geometry around the $3K mark.
  • 2 0
 "Bike companies shouldn't feel bad for making a profit and it costs a lot of money to put good components on bikes! They aren't even making that much money." —Half of the Pinkbike comment section

"You can do it correctly for this much and you should." —Privateer

(Not actual quotes)
  • 37 3
 I have to admit that they did an amazing job at choosing the components ! the things I would change would be the wheels to DtSwiss E1700, and the brakes to MT7 or XT m8120
  • 39 1
 I know - even spec'd the XT shifter. This is like a master class in budget component spec.
  • 12 0
 For the price it really cannot be beat. Lyrik, magura, and XT shifters. Practical choice going with SLX derailleur since those tend to break anyway.
  • 7 0
 There's really not much difference between the mt7 and mt5. Unless you want to use Magura's hc3 or other levers, the mt5 has the same amount of power and modulation, can run mt7 pads if needed, and is a lot cheaper.
  • 1 0
 @seismicninja: there are several levers available for the MT5 as well; I bought a set but swapped the standard two-finger levers for a set of single-finger ones. All for less than $250, including rotors, for the full front + rear set.

The MT7s are considerably more adjustable tool-free (and I believe they have some adjustment points that don't exist on the MT5 at all) but otherwise they're the same brakes. My only complaint whatsoever is that they're a bear to bleed, especially if you manage (as I did, because I'm an idiot) to get air into the caliper body.

The MT5s also have the bonus of not being eyeball-searingly yellow.
  • 1 0
 There is no scenario in which I would prefer m8120's over MT5. M8120s have decent power and zero modulation, MT5's have all the modulation and power. Although, I would pay extra for MT7's so I would have to buy new pads and levers.
  • 27 0
 Is that right? A new bike for $3k? I’ll have money left over for dental work
  • 2 0
 Prices so high now we can't believe a great price.
  • 18 0
 THREE THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR THAT?!?!?! Okay, three thousand seventy-five, but what's $75 between friends.

Wow, good job Privateer- you just murdered a bunch of other brands.

Now make something smaller and you'll have me as a customer instantly.
  • 1 0
 Apparently a Privateer 141 is in the pipeline.
  • 9 0
 WHAT! U$3.075?
I think I have to cancel my reservation for the other bike ...which is the double w/ a little bit higher spec components

Good job Privateer
  • 5 0
 Full build P2 in Raw is on order. It should be here state side in about a month. I had a few questions for them before I pulled the trigger, and their online chat and email response was fast and very helpful. That made my decision that much easier.
  • 5 0
 Great looking bike! But in the video, autocorrect must have corrected the "cable rub" blurb to "cattle rub". And in Wisconsin, cattle rubbing has a totally different meaning...
  • 7 0
 Love it! I’m having one of these..
  • 7 0
 Nice looking bike, and I love the name Wink
  • 7 0
 I might be biased, but that seems like a very well thought out spec.
  • 6 0
 Looks like an awesome bike for an awesome price even though a bit of an overkill for me.
  • 3 0
 I know we're jumping ahead a bit but please contact me when you make a P5. For taller guys the only options out there are Pole and Geometron. I'd be super happy on this bike. Give is the same geo as the P4 except 530 reach and a 150 head tube and we'd be set! Fingers crossed you add this option the next time around. Good luck wth the launch.
  • 1 0
 Agreed!!
  • 1 0
 How tall are you?
With 2m I can imagine riding a longer/taller bike than mine with 500/130, but it would come at the cost of getting around corners and switchbacks even worse.
  • 4 0
 Damn, $3k for this is plain nuts. And of course the P3 (aka size Large) is backordered until September. Considering I'm bike shopping for something right now, I'm actually a bit bummed.
  • 1 0
 2 weeks ago it was may wk2
  • 6 0
 A bike Speced with Magura brakes !?!!?! THIS COMPANY GETS IT!
  • 5 2
 80 degree seat tube angle? That seems a bit extreme. A 490mm reach with a ett of 603mm sounds painfully cramped and ungainly at the same time.
  • 3 0
 Ditto- when pedaling on anything but extremely steep, winch up style terrain there is going to be a ton of weight on your hands and a lot of discomfort, unless you size up like two.
  • 2 1
 We've jumped the shark. What's next, the 90 degree barrier. Steeper seat angles is a good thing but pedaling in upright townie unicycle position is not ideal either. Funny how I could climb anything I wished with a 74 degree seat angle just a couple years ago.
  • 5 0
 True, and hamncheez makes a good point about the ideal terrain. It's a balance of compromises: a more traditional seat-tube angle is great at mild angles, but we sit on the tip of the saddle on steep climbs, while a super steep seat-tube angle means we carry more weight on our hands on the flats and climb in comfort.

If you're like me and slam your saddle forward on the rails on most bikes, you could slam it rearward on the 161 and you may end up in a comparable location.
  • 6 0
 In isolation that seems extreme but combined with a long reach and you have a bike that is designed to go up sustained climbs then down long descents. But, if your trails are more rolling, it’s not an ideal balance geo. My point: buy a bike for your needs and not what’s “in.” This bike is made for enduro racing.
  • 3 0
 @ryan83: Agreed, this geometry isn't for everyone. Nice to have options, though, and now at a reasonable price.
  • 5 0
 I love these no non-sense bikes. The anti-Yeti.
  • 3 0
 The top tube length looks really short, are those numbers correct? Can someone inform me? Even the shortest size XL bikes have a top tube length over 640mm.
  • 2 0
 By product of the 80 degree SA. Knees hitting your handlebars is where it's at.
  • 1 0
 Damn, that's a helluva deal. If I was buying a bike this year, this would be it. I really like the build kit too, put the money in the suspension, use SLX for a robust drivetrain. Great call with the Magura MT5 brakes too - I've got these on both my bikes since they work so well. When its time to replace my bikes, I really think I'll be buying Privateers.
  • 1 0
 Freakin Eh. That thing is sick- I can't read good, but I didn't see the weight in this article. The website says. Pre-production prototype 161 is 6.6lb Frame only, no shock. Compared to.. Slash AL is 7.39lbs with a Deluxe. Ripmo AF is 8.25lbs with a DVO Topaz. Not to mention, and I don't know if I trust this, but when I just "added to cart" and calculated shipping, after the conversion, the frame and shock is $1650.98 shipped to my door!? Winner... Only thing that doesn't check all the boxes at this point is dealer service and warranty in the US. Do I have to send it back to the UK to get it warrantied? Sick bike, nevertheless.
  • 1 0
 That raw looks amazing. You know: all the time people are like: I buy frame only, so I can put what I want on it...not what the mfg specs. And here comes Privateer, speccing a bike the way I would...and at a price I could actually afford.

Thanks Privateer...good on ya!
  • 1 0
 Wait, the specs say one-up dropper v2 180mm. There is no way that is on all the sizes. Probably just a mistake, didn't need the dropper length. Unless I'm the idiot.
  • 2 0
 One up droppers can be adjusted to be shorter!
  • 1 0
 @wmoody54: you can't adjust the insertion length. That's the issue with the smaller frames. 180mm post may bottom out and stick out the frame several inches - potentially, anyway. Most people want to slam the post down to or close to the collar.
  • 1 0
 @privateer-wheels: True. Didn't think about that. It could be an issue with the already really short seat tube length. Not really an issue for me riding XL bikes, but on smaller sizes, at least a dropper is easy to swap out if needed.
  • 2 0
 @wmoody54: maybe they have ultra deep insertion on every size. If not, I imagine they are probably specing with lower that 180 for the small. Having to swap the post adds to the expense which seems to go against the whole company philosophy.
  • 2 0
 Great spec for the full build, wouldn't change a thing. Would you participate in the cycle to work scheme?
  • 1 0
 They don't at the moment, I bought a P3 frame set and used cycle to work to buy all the other parts.
  • 2 0
 Wow, that spec and price are really solid! If I was in the market for a bike right now, that would be the one.
  • 3 0
 Well that defeats the need for custom builds. Well played.
  • 1 0
 It was this or a Stumpjumper evo. I went with the stumpy evo due to the fact that I can have it now and ride the whole year. But for sure next year!
  • 1 0
 75 degree *actual* seat tube angle ought to be sufficient for the internet.
  • 2 0
 Looks sick...too many bikes these days.
  • 3 1
 Buy this and stop getting ripped off by marketing BS
  • 2 0
 Good looking bike ! I love the geometry
  • 2 0
 80 degrees seems like it maybe TOO STEEP
  • 2 0
 Interesting....
  • 2 0
 Let the war begin!
  • 1 0
 Way more expensive in Europe Frown
  • 2 0
 US prices are usually stated without VAT.
  • 1 0
 Wait, so 27.5" wheels are not compatible with P2, P3, P4 ?
  • 1 0
 Doesn't look like it. I'd be tempted by a P2 if it ran 27.5 wheels.
  • 1 0
 @Davec85: me too I would swap my Capra frame next year if it was compatible!
  • 1 0
 Very cool bike, and amazing prices
  • 1 0
 Amazingly priced complete bike
  • 1 0
 love the pricing, however baffled at 3075 USD vs 3399 euro
  • 2 0
 that would probably be the 5% import tax, roughly 20% VAT and 1 extra year of warranty
  • 1 0
 EU with vat, US price without VAT
  • 1 0
 I need a size P5 ... being 6'8'' tall sucks.
  • 2 0
 Yay, no sram GX!
  • 1 0
 Mic Drop - back to you bike industry. I'm Ron Burgundy?
  • 1 0
 Awesome looking machine.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a norco sight
  • 2 3
 Looks like a Madonna.
  • 1 0
 Except cheaper and probably lighter too. Privateer claims frame weight at 6.6lbs without shock, which would put it at 7ish lbs with shock. The Madonna is over 8lbs!
  • 1 0
 @PHeller: No, the actual frame is not any lighter than a Madonna!
  • 2 0
 @PHeller: the weight is not correct on the privateer website, I have a p3 and it's the same or even a touch heavier than the Madonna
  • 1 0
 @PHeller: Check the 161 thread in the forums. Folks are finally getting frames and can weigh them. The stated weight may have been optimistic; maybe it was before the change to the seat-tube.
  • 1 0
 @PHeller: on the plus side it feels as sturdy as a battle tank.

Post a Comment



