Privateer Launch $3,075 161 Enduro Race Bike

Eurobike

From prototype to production:

The biggest change of all is right at the heart of the frame. After putting the miles (+1000's metres of elevation) onto our prototypes and keeping track of the ever-extending dropper post lengths, we knew the seat post insertion just wasn't enough. The right thing to do was to take the frame back to the drawing board. — Privateer

The Eurobike prototype (Left) and the final production build (Right)

The headtube features handle little guides to eliminate cable rub and to reduce the sound of any cable rattle.

When designing the bike Privateer has had a focus on serviceability so they believed that a threaded bottom bracket was the logical choice.

Sizing and Geometry:

Build Options:

Frame Only:

- Shock: RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate M/L

- Headset: Sealed Catridge Bearings

- Price: £1,489 / €1,699 / $1,535 USD



Complete Build:

- Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate RC2 170mm / 42mm offset

- Shock: RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate M/L

- Brakes: Magura MT5 203/180 Storm HC Rotors

- Drive: Shimano 12 speed SLX with XT shifter

- Dropper: OneUp V2 180mm

- Cockpit: Raceface Altas 20mm/Aeffect R Stem 40mm

- Contact: Fabric Scoop Elite / FunGuy Grips

- Tyres: Michelin Wild Enduro Magi X Front, Gum X Rear

- Wheels: Hunt EnduroWide

- Price: £2,989 / €3,399 / $3,075 USD

